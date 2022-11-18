Read full article on original website
WUPE
The Berkshires Has a Gingerbread House for Rent and It’s Amazing!
You don't have to be 'Hansel and Gretel' to stay at one of the more unique Airbnb structures you will ever see throughout the Berkshires. There's a property known as the Gingerbread House Tower in the Berkshires and it's a spot you truly have to see to believe!. It is...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Museum Reimagines Festival of Trees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Museum is reimagining its popular "Festival of Trees" exhibit with a new "Winter Festival" to improve inclusivity. "I think the winter solstice celebration is a destination for people who are ready for the holidays, they want to bring their family in and actually have an adventure," Executive Director Kimberley Bush Tomio said.
Boston 25 News WFXT
New England is home to 2 of the ‘most spectacular’ winter light displays in America
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — If you’re looking to get mesmerized by the magic of the holidays this year, you’re in luck because New England is home to two of the “most spectacular” winter light displays in America, according to a new report. Frommer’s recently put together...
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
WSBS
LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard
As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
See the Pictures, People and Places that Inspired Nearby Alice’s Restaurant
As long as I can recall and probably longer the Arlo Guthrie song "Alice's Restaurant" has been a key ingredient each Thanksgiving, but did you know the story that inspired the lyrics took place about an hour from the Capital Region?. "Alice's Restaurant", which is actually called "Alice's Restaurant Massacree",...
Single family residence in Northampton sells for $750,000
Fatimah Kabba and Gabriela Nunez Santiago acquired the property at 23 Prospect Avenue, Northampton, from Peter B Kassis and Elizabeth A Friedman on Nov. 2, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 10,202-square-foot lot.
Condominium in West Springfield sells for $575,000
Jeffrey Heinze and Linda Heinze bought the property at 31 Shady Brook, West Springfield, from Mary E Derenzy and Hubert S Derenzy on Nov. 4, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price works out to $312 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. These nearby units have also...
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
What you can expect to pay for a Christmas tree this year
22News explains what to expect when searching for a Christmas tree this year.
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Single family residence sells for $805,000 in South Hadley
Chihombori Quao Noone and Caleb Noone bought the property at 2 Dove Hill, South Hadley, from Alicia F Magri on Nov. 2, 2022, for $805,000 which works out to $175 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 32,960-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
iBerkshires.com
Secret Sun Tanning Salon Opens in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Secret Sun Tanning Salon has opened at 96 Summer St., giving residents the opportunity to get tanned year-round. Inside the salon are three new tanning beds, which include one lay-down bed and two standing units, as well as several options for lotions and other skin-related products. Salon manager Emily Durant explained that the machines are adjustable, allowing users to change the intensity based on their skin complexion and sensitivity.
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
thelocalne.ws
Northern harriers are soaring over Massachusetts wetlands and fields, hunting and flying and preparing for winter
If you are running by a marsh or open field and see a mid-sized raptor with broad wings in a V shape, take note. The northern harrier is soaring over its hunting grounds. It has a hooked bill and a long, rounded tail. With its five-foot wing span, the northern harrier is busy at work in the sky, preparing for the winter.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield business offering discounted prices on new and gently used items
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s time to fall in love with western Massachusetts and this week, we’re highlighting Plato’s Closet in West Springfield, which is a perfect place to check out as we dive into the holiday shopping season. Plato’s Closet in West Springfield is a...
thereminder.com
New café offers breakfast and lunch options in Holyoke
HOLYOKE – During early 2020 Nilka Ivette Ortiz decided to start selling chocolate covered strawberries and other treats from her home to make some money during the coronavirus pandemic. Putting herself out there in starting her small business from home has now led to her opening the Ortiz Family Café at 206 Maple St., an expansion on the work she had already been doing.
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
iBerkshires.com
89 South in Pittsfield Offers Community Events
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Residences at 89 South is offering community programming for all ages. "We invite some people from the local community outside of our walls so that we can kind of include and provide education to our local community," Social Services Director Patti Janchuk said. Since 1888,...
Where to eat Thanksgiving dinner in Massachusetts
22News has compiled a list of several restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving.
