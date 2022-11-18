ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

WUPE

The Berkshires Has a Gingerbread House for Rent and It’s Amazing!

You don't have to be 'Hansel and Gretel' to stay at one of the more unique Airbnb structures you will ever see throughout the Berkshires. There's a property known as the Gingerbread House Tower in the Berkshires and it's a spot you truly have to see to believe!. It is...
LEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Museum Reimagines Festival of Trees

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Museum is reimagining its popular "Festival of Trees" exhibit with a new "Winter Festival" to improve inclusivity. "I think the winter solstice celebration is a destination for people who are ready for the holidays, they want to bring their family in and actually have an adventure," Executive Director Kimberley Bush Tomio said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard

As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Northampton sells for $750,000

Fatimah Kabba and Gabriela Nunez Santiago acquired the property at 23 Prospect Avenue, Northampton, from Peter B Kassis and Elizabeth A Friedman on Nov. 2, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 10,202-square-foot lot.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in West Springfield sells for $575,000

Jeffrey Heinze and Linda Heinze bought the property at 31 Shady Brook, West Springfield, from Mary E Derenzy and Hubert S Derenzy on Nov. 4, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price works out to $312 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. These nearby units have also...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEWINGTON, CT
iBerkshires.com

Secret Sun Tanning Salon Opens in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Secret Sun Tanning Salon has opened at 96 Summer St., giving residents the opportunity to get tanned year-round. Inside the salon are three new tanning beds, which include one lay-down bed and two standing units, as well as several options for lotions and other skin-related products. Salon manager Emily Durant explained that the machines are adjustable, allowing users to change the intensity based on their skin complexion and sensitivity.
ADAMS, MA
96.1 The Eagle

One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
ALBANY, NY
thereminder.com

New café offers breakfast and lunch options in Holyoke

HOLYOKE – During early 2020 Nilka Ivette Ortiz decided to start selling chocolate covered strawberries and other treats from her home to make some money during the coronavirus pandemic. Putting herself out there in starting her small business from home has now led to her opening the Ortiz Family Café at 206 Maple St., an expansion on the work she had already been doing.
HOLYOKE, MA
Hot 99.1

A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century

Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
TROY, NY
iBerkshires.com

89 South in Pittsfield Offers Community Events

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Residences at 89 South is offering community programming for all ages. "We invite some people from the local community outside of our walls so that we can kind of include and provide education to our local community," Social Services Director Patti Janchuk said. Since 1888,...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

WUPE

