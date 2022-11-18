Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Season 1.Andor has given Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) more focus than ever before as it tells of the rebellion's beginnings. Throughout the season, Mon has worked behind the scenes to fund the rebellion, disguising herself as a loyal, if controversial, senator for the Empire. But her rebellion has created problems for her. For one, her lack of spare time leads to family drama and earns her resentment from her daughter, Leida (Bronte Carmichael). Her family is unaware of her rebel activity because Mon doesn't expect them to agree, so she is constantly living a lie and cannot trust anyone around her. Besides during the occasional visits from her cousin, Vel Sertha (Faye Marsay). Plus, there is the constant threat of spies, meaning more people she cannot trust. Mon admitted early in the season that she felt as if she was being watched, specifically by the new driver the Empire gave her. Mon works hard to conceal her true goals from the Empire as the rebellion is in its infancy and not yet ready to reveal itself. Mon's rebel involvement and high-profile job put her in a dangerous position, but she doesn't hesitate to play her part in the rebellion.

