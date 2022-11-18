Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Andor's Ferrix Battle Shows Us What Rebellion Against the Empire Looks Like on a Smaller Scale
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. The opening scene of the season finale of Andor began not with the titular Cassian (Diego Luna) or any of the show's other primary characters. Instead, it rather pointedly opens with someone who we had briefly seen, though hadn’t come to know all that much up until now. Working meticulously though carefully in isolation is Wilmon (Muhannad Bhaier), a young resident of Ferrix whose father had been recently killed by the Empire. It immediately becomes clear that what he is constructing is a bomb that he is intending to use against the same forces that have repressed him and so many others. It is a brief sequence of planning that he does entirely alone, driven by rage and grief more than anything, which sets off a conclusion that serves as a microcosm of what this story was interested in from the very start.
Collider
‘Strange World’ Ending Explained: What IS the Strange World?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Strange World. Strange World, the 61st film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, follows the Clade family, known for their legendary explorers, such as Jaeger (Dennis Quaid) and Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal). Strange World is a throwback to pulp comics and retro sci-fi films, a unique world full of intriguing creatures, odd lands, and, of course, family dynamics. For Disney, Strange World is stylistically different from what we’re used to from an animated Disney film, yet the heart and soul of the film remain wholly Disney.
Collider
'Wednesday's Production Designer Discusses the Inspirations Behind the Show's Gothic Look
Even while November and December call for the holiday season, the Christmas festivities didn't stop the Addams Family from marking November 23—on a Wednesday—as a day to yet again spread their kookiness onto everyone's screens. Indeed, the eight-episode series, Wednesday, has finally arrived at Netflix, extending the spooky season with a modern and more edgy take on the famously creepy family. Of course, apart from the cast members' performances, and impressive costumes and make-up, adapting the characters of Charles Addams would also require a well-executed production design. The show's production designer, Mark Scruton, told Variety that he opted to use the original source material as his primary reference, particularly in the intricate stained-glass, Romanian forest, and shrunken head scenes.
Collider
Diego Luna Reveals Which ‘Andor’ Scene Made Him Cry on Set
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]. Across the twelve-episode first season of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor, Diego Luna has given consistently awe-inspiring performances that have reinforced why Cassian Andor is one of the best characters that Star Wars has ever created. Whether he has been scheming for ways to make enough money to finally escape Ferrix or realizing the true costs of rebellion, he has risen to meet the challenge while never losing sight of the realistic human component that makes Cassian such a compelling figure. It's hard to pin down just one scene where Luna's incredible acting skills shine brighter than any other moment.
Collider
'Andor': How Two Holograms Set Cassian and Jyn’s Fate With the Rebellion
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. In Rogue One directed by Gareth Edwards, one of the most emotional scenes centers around Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) watching a pre-recorded hologram of her father, Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) who reveals that he has “laid the groundwork of (his) revenge” on the Empire. Jyn learns that through her father’s revenge, he has also sacrificed himself for a cause that he believes will one day liberate the galaxy - the Rebellion. And now, we witness a similar scene in the finale of Andor, titled "Rix Road" Cassian’s (Diego Luna) mother Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw), appears before the entire town of Ferrix also via a pre-recorded hologram, and her son is listening to her words: “If I could do it again, I’d wake up early and be fighting these bastards.”
Collider
Ryan Coogler Took 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast & Crew to Chadwick Boseman's Final Resting Place
If you felt emotional while you watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – especially in the first few minutes —, you won’t find it hard to imagine how it was for the movie’s cast and crew. Everyone on the team was close enough to Chadwick Boseman to feel his loss, and as director Ryan Coogler revealed in The Official Black Panther Podcast, he even considered quitting the film industry at some point. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, the director revealed that cast and crew had to go through a grieving process together, and one of the steps was visiting the late actor’s final resting place.
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
Collider
10 Best 'The Walking Dead' Trios, Ranked
As The Walking Dead comes to an end and several characters spin off into their own post-apocalyptic adventures, it's time to look back at the best trios from the past 11 seasons of the AMC hit. Plenty of best friends and romantic relationships have come and gone in the form...
Collider
Tony Gilroy Reveals The First Thing They Filmed for 'Andor' Season 2
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Now that the final credits have rolled on the first season of Tony Gilroy's incomparable Star Wars series, anticipation has already begun to mount for Season 2 of Andor, and we can exclusively reveal who was on set this Monday filming the very first shot of Episode 13. Earlier this month we shared that filming was set to begin this week, with production set to stretch into late next summer, and during an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub ahead of the finale, Gilroy revealed that Kyle Soller was the first one on camera this week. Gilroy didn't reveal any details, however, opting instead to simply share, "I'll just say we're shooting Syril first, Kyle's working first."
Collider
This Person in Mon Mothma's Family Could Be Her Downfall in 'Andor'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Season 1.Andor has given Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) more focus than ever before as it tells of the rebellion's beginnings. Throughout the season, Mon has worked behind the scenes to fund the rebellion, disguising herself as a loyal, if controversial, senator for the Empire. But her rebellion has created problems for her. For one, her lack of spare time leads to family drama and earns her resentment from her daughter, Leida (Bronte Carmichael). Her family is unaware of her rebel activity because Mon doesn't expect them to agree, so she is constantly living a lie and cannot trust anyone around her. Besides during the occasional visits from her cousin, Vel Sertha (Faye Marsay). Plus, there is the constant threat of spies, meaning more people she cannot trust. Mon admitted early in the season that she felt as if she was being watched, specifically by the new driver the Empire gave her. Mon works hard to conceal her true goals from the Empire as the rebellion is in its infancy and not yet ready to reveal itself. Mon's rebel involvement and high-profile job put her in a dangerous position, but she doesn't hesitate to play her part in the rebellion.
Collider
New 'Tom Jones' Footage Spotlights Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde's Sizzling Chemistry
Masterpiece, a series that strives to bring "the best in drama to American public television audiences," has released a teaser trailer announcing the 2023 lineup. The brief 30-second trailer gives fans a look at all the series that will be on Masterpiece in the winter and spring of 2023, and within the trailer were brief snippets of shows such as Miss Scarlet & The Duke, All Creatures Great & Small, fan-favorite Sandition, and the highly-anticipated Tom Jones, a four-part miniseries.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Co-writer Explains That Huge Ancestral Plane Cameo
Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Marvel movies are usually fast-paced and action-packed, just as we like them. However, with the passing of Chadwick Boseman who portrayed King T’Challa aka The Black Panther in the MCU, the second Black Panther film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was always going to be an emotional one. From the very opening minutes, the film was emotionally charged and remained that way for many of the characters throughout its runtime. A host of characters including Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) were finding ways to hide and conceal their grief. But for the one who would take up the mantle of Black Panther, she was in for a surprise cameo in the Ancestral Plane and co-writer, Joe Robert Cole explains the inspiration behind this.
Collider
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Sets December Release Window
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially heading to Netflix. The Sussexes will be the subjects of a new docuseries directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, and the highly-anticipated docu-series will drop on Netflix sometime in December. Back in September of 2020, Meghan and Harry signed a surprising multi-year deal...
Collider
'Bones And All' Featurette: Timothée Chalamet Explains Why He Was Moved by Lee & Maren's Love Story
Bones and All star Timothée Chalamet has opened up on what drew him to the role of cannibalistic lover Lee in his latest movie. The film has roused interest for its horror-romance fusion which chronicles the story of Lee and Maren (Taylor Russell), two teenagers on the fringes of society that are forced to navigate identity, self-acceptance and a mutual addiction of consuming the flesh of humans. Whilst the movie has primarily garnered attention for its gory concept, its deeper themes are something the cast has consistently drawn attention to.
Collider
M’Baku and Nakia Were Considered to Take Over the Black Panther Mantle in ‘Wakanda Forever’
The Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was easily among the most anticipated films of 2022. The first film being a box office mega success, as well as a significant moment in pop culture and cinematic history all but ensured people would turn up for the sequel. However, after Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death in 2020, many fans were curious to see if the role of T’Challa would be recast, who would take over the Black Panther mantle, or if the mantle would even be passed on at all.
Collider
'Nanny' Ending Explained: There Is No Greater Tragedy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Nanny. The greatest horror in the stunning feature debut that is Nanny comes in its final minutes, but it all also depends on how everything before it builds to these moments just as much. A feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu, it tells the story of a woman named Aisha (Anna Diop) who has emigrated from Senegal to America and discovers that the chance at a better life she is working hard for may forever be out of reach to those like her who weren’t already born with their hand on the top rung. It is a work that is understated in its construction, relying on limited locations and settings, that expands outward into a conclusion that hits like a train. Upon first seeing it when it premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, it immediately stuck out in my memory for how utterly devastating it all was. While unexpected, a second watch reveals there is no other way it could have gone and ensures the whole film is emotionally shattering as it carries out a grimly inevitable march to tragedy.
Collider
What to Watch on Netflix this Thanksgiving
Ah, Thanksgiving. It is a time to gather with loved ones to reflect, eat, and be together. In the midst of all that, you may turn to streaming services like Netflix to look for something to watch. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites to check out for the holidays.
Collider
Who Lived and Who Died in 'The Walking Dead' Series Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. “Rest In Peace,” the series finale of The Walking Dead, has now been unleashed on the world. Though it seemed like a bloodbath was coming, there were actually relatively few deaths despite the growing threat of evolving walkers invading the Commonwealth. Much of this was not entirely unexpected, as many familiar faces will be appearing in future spinoffs, but there still were surprisingly few consequential demises in this concluding chapter. With that being said, as this is still a harsh world, not everyone made it out in one piece. Thus, we are here to break down who bit the dust as well as who somehow managed to make it out alive.
Collider
How to Watch 'Echo 3' Starring Luke Evans
Mark your calendars, action fans! Echo 3, an upcoming action thriller and drama series is about to hit your screens. Are you first in line for every new Mission: Impossible installment? Can you quote Liam Neeson in Taken word-for-word? If you enjoy an intense, white-knuckle viewing experience, Echo 3 might just be your new favorite show. From award-winning screenwriter Mark Boal, who also wrote The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, the show begins with the mysterious kidnap of scientist Amber Chesborough close to the Colombia-Venezuela border. The series focuses on her husband Prince, and her brother Bambi - both military men with dark and complex histories - as they attempt to track her down.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Ryan Coogler Reveals How He Got Rihanna to Write "Lift Me Up"
Rihanna fans know it best: The international superstar’s comeback has been highly anticipated, since the singer hasn’t worked on a new album for over six years. And even though a new album hasn’t been officially announced, at least in 2022 we got to hear her sing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s end-credits song “Lift Me Up.” And we have filmmaker Ryan Coogler to thank for that.
Comments / 0