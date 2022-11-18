HUTCHINSON, Kan. — YMCA Hutchinson Branch Director David Foster said the hope is that the Y can find space where it is now to expand. "We definitely hope to make some improvements to our facility here, renovations, maybe some expansions," Foster said. "Just kind of making sure that we're more on track and in line with some of our other facilities, which really allows us to do a lot of the great free programs and things like that in the community, continue to provide financial assistance to those who need it, but also make sure that we're up to date and having a nice, new facility that the community can not only enjoy, but also be proud of."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO