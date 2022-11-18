Read full article on original website
Elf, the Musical on Flag Theatre stage for holidays
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Family Community Theatre presents its seasonal show for 2022 over the next two weekends on November 25 through 27 and December 1-4. Elf the Musical is Based on the Will Ferrell hit movie. Ian J. Diaz-Ortega plays Buddy in the FCT production. "This baby boy...
Events to kick off Christmas shopping season this weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Chamber, along with Downtown Hutchinson, want to promote supporting local and small businesses with various events this week. Visit Downtown Hutch on social media to view shopping specials and details for Plaid Friday on Nov. 25, as well as Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.
Project after holiday will close South Main
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 28th, Elite Pro Services will begin installing a new fire line at 10 South Main St. in Hutchinson. This project will require closing Main Street to through traffic from Avenue A to Sherman. Parking will be open and accessible to traffic within the block, but traffic will not be able to cross the work zone at 10 South Main.
Fire Marshal: If you want fried turkey for your holiday meal, do it safely
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Marshal Mike Cain is clear. Frying your Thanksgiving turkey has its risks, but if you feel it necessary, there are some precautions you should take. "It should be in a commercially made, purchased fryer, not a homemade fryer," Cain said. "That's because the commercial...
Chaplains to feed first responders Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The chaplains for law enforcement and the fire department in Hutchinson are going to feed those they serve on Thanksgiving. "This Thursday, we are providing Thanksgiving meals to our law enforcement, fire department and all first responders that will be out there protecting us and serving us while we are enjoying Thanksgiving with our family," said Chaplain Richard Haley.
Homeschool students to hold White Christmas performance next month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Homeschool Connection and the Oaks Academy of Arts will perform their third White Christmas production December 8, 9, and 10 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall. 101 Area homeschool students will be singing, dancing, playing instruments and doing dramatic scenes. There will be photo...
Health Department holding another childcare provider class Dec. 1
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Health Department will be offering an orientation class for those interested in becoming a childcare provider. The class will be held via the Teams app on December 1, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Reserve your spot by calling Jeanette at 620-694-2900.
Noel Lodge helps people get on their feet
Hutchinson, Kan. – New Beginnings’ Noel Lodge Emergency Housing is a light for many experiencing homelessness in the Hutchinson community. “Noel stands for “New Beginnings Overnight Emergency Lodge,” and it was created at Christmas time as a way in which people could give to something that they believe in and make a gift for Christmas,” New Beginnings President and CEO, Shara Gonzales said. “It was a group of churches that started it.”
I-135 ramps in Newton closed part of Wednesday
NEWTON, Kan. —Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed at different times on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The ramps that will close: the northbound ramp at Exit 31, at First Street, and the southbound ramp at Exit 31, at Broadway. The closures will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m., starting with the northbound exit, then the southbound exit later in the day.
Cosmosphere participating in Museum Store Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Sunday, November 27, 2022, over 1,800 museum stores representing all fifty states, 24 countries, and five continents will offer shopping at museums and cultural institutions. The Cosmosphere Gift Store will participate and join museum stores worldwide by offering quality gifts filled with inspiration and educational...
Salina-area woman, daughter injured in SUV rollover
SALINE COUNTY — A Saline County woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured when the SUV they were in rolled northwest of Salina Tuesday afternoon. Brittney Walters, 28, of rural Salina, and her daughter were westbound on W. Stimmel Road in a 2004 Honda Pilot when she lost control of the SUV, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The SUV went off the south side of the road, struck a fence, and rolled, coming to rest on its side.
30th to be closed for railroad repairs Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Wednesday, November 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad will be closing East 30th Avenue between K-61 and Apple Lane for railroad bridge repairs. Traffic will be detoured. Traffic on 30th will be sent down Apple Lane to 17th coming in from...
YMCA still early in the process looking at expansion
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — YMCA Hutchinson Branch Director David Foster said the hope is that the Y can find space where it is now to expand. "We definitely hope to make some improvements to our facility here, renovations, maybe some expansions," Foster said. "Just kind of making sure that we're more on track and in line with some of our other facilities, which really allows us to do a lot of the great free programs and things like that in the community, continue to provide financial assistance to those who need it, but also make sure that we're up to date and having a nice, new facility that the community can not only enjoy, but also be proud of."
Reno County Commission chair 'pissed off' after child care report
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commission chair Daniel Friesen wanted the help of his colleagues to rein in his anger at the news that all of the focus groups for the Reno County child care study cited overly officious inspection standards enforced by local Health Department workers as a reason for some of the problems with child care in the county.
First Native American astronaut at Cosmosphere Dec. 6
Former NASA astronaut and children’s book author, Commander John B. Herrington, Chickasaw, will be at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, Kan. on Dec. 6. Commander John B. Herrington is a retired Naval Aviator and engineer who holds a PhD in education. He now devotes himself to teaching others about the...
Newton Library project plans and specs part of Tuesday meeting
NEWTON, Kan. —A major milestone for the new Newton Public Library project is on the City Commission agenda for Tuesday. According to City Manager Kelly McElroy, the council will be receiving the plans and specs for the building and setting a date to receive bids. The Library Board and...
Molotov cocktail causes damage to Kan. woman's car in Salina
SALINA — A car fire early Wednesday morning in west-central Salina is being investigated as an arson. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday that officers and Salina Fire Department personnel were called to the 200 block of South Clark Street for the report of a car fire. When...
Child care study shows need for additional specialist in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Bradford Wiles from Kansas State University presented to the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday on the long-awaited child care study. A big key recommendation is that Wiles believes a child care resource leader that he called a community development specialist needs to be hired somewhere.
Generous Donation Made to IFYE Travel Programs
LYONS, Kan. — The Kansas International 4-H Youth Exchange (IFYE) Association was recently honored by a generous contribution from the Don Goodfellow family of Lyons in honor of Eula Mae Goodfellow that showcases their continued commitment to helping youth explore and learn about the world around them. The IFYE...
Schowalter Villa announces leadership transitions
HESSTON, Kan. – Bluestem Communities announced on Nov. 23, they are preparing their Schowalter Villa life plan community for a series of leadership transitions through internal promotions that will be finalized in early 2023. After 14 years in leadership at Schowalter Villa, Treva Greaser, BSN, RN, CRRN, C-NE, announced...
