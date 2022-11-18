ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KFOR

Sapulpa Police locate homicide suspect after woman found dead

SAPULPA, Okla (KFOR) – Sapulpa Police Department is currently working a homicide at the scene in the 2400 block of South Cedar. Police say the suspect has been identified as 28-year old Joshua Stafford. Officers on the scene say a woman was found dead in a home near Teel Road and Hickory Street Saturday morning. […]
SAPULPA, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after stabbing that left woman dead in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a stabbing that left a woman dead in Sapulpa. On Saturday, police were called to a home where there had been a stabbing. When police arrived, they found the female victim already dead. The suspect at the time was nowhere...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

Sapulpa Police Says 34-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Boyfriend

Sapulpa Police said a man is in custody on first-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend multiple times, killing her Saturday morning. Family friends are heartbroken as investigators say the victim’s five children were home to witness the tragedy. "It was a relationship that went bad,” family friend,...
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
KRMG

Tulsa apartments damaged following fire

TULSA, Okla. — At least one Tulsa apartment unit was damaged following a fire Sunday. Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on East 46th Street and saw heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment and spread to the second. No...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man convicted for killing cousin with water meter key in 2020

TULSA, Okla. — A man who struck and killed his cousin with a water meter key was found guilty at trial on Thursday, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Kyle Edwin Freeman, age 36, was convicted by a federal jury of first degree murder in Indian Country. On July 30,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police: Man killed in hit-and-run in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was killed on Thursday night after a red Chevy truck hit him near East Marshall Street and North Memorial Drive in north Tulsa. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the man was witnessed walking in the oncoming lane when the incident occurred. The...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Man convicted of strangling, threatening pregnant girlfriend with gun

TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Attorney General Clint Johnson confirmed Tulsa man, Dakota Wayne Campus, 28, was convicted of strangling, attempting to strangle and threatening his pregnant girlfriend with a firearm on Wednesday. On Feb. 4, 2022, at around 10 a.m., the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a possible...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa area law enforcement help pass out turkeys to families in need

TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Ministerial Alliance to help give out over 600 turkeys on Friday. Deputies also helped pass out other food items to families for the Thanksgiving holiday. “Each year we partner with this organization to be a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

29-year-old California man dead after crash in Cherokee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 29-year-old man from San Bernardino, California died after a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Friday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US-62 near County Road E750 just east of Tahlequah. Angel Vasquez of California was pronounced dead at the scene.
TULSA, OK

