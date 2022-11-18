Read full article on original website
Vehicle Rams Into Tulsa Police Vehicle During Pursuit; Suspect Arrested
A driver was arrested after leading officers on a chase Friday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding near 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue before the driver took off. During the pursuit, the driver rammed...
KTUL
Sapulpa police arrest 28-year-old man suspected of stabbing, killing girlfriend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sapulpa Police Department arrested a man Saturday after investigating a homicide. On Nov. 19, just past 10 a.m., SPD responded to a possible stabbing near South Cedar Street and West Orleans Avenue. Officers located a 34-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds, later identified as...
Sapulpa Police locate homicide suspect after woman found dead
SAPULPA, Okla (KFOR) – Sapulpa Police Department is currently working a homicide at the scene in the 2400 block of South Cedar. Police say the suspect has been identified as 28-year old Joshua Stafford. Officers on the scene say a woman was found dead in a home near Teel Road and Hickory Street Saturday morning. […]
KOCO
Man arrested after stabbing that left woman dead in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a stabbing that left a woman dead in Sapulpa. On Saturday, police were called to a home where there had been a stabbing. When police arrived, they found the female victim already dead. The suspect at the time was nowhere...
KTUL
Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa; 3-Year-Old Taken To Hospital
Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash that sent a 3-year-old to the hospital Saturday in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said the crash happened near North Harvard Avenue and East Pine Street. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound and hit another vehicle that was coming out of a...
5 arrested for alleged armed robbery, carjacking in Tulsa
Authorities say five men are in custody following a set-up for an armed robbery.
news9.com
Sapulpa Police Says 34-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Boyfriend
Sapulpa Police said a man is in custody on first-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend multiple times, killing her Saturday morning. Family friends are heartbroken as investigators say the victim’s five children were home to witness the tragedy. "It was a relationship that went bad,” family friend,...
KOKI FOX 23
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash
JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
KRMG
Tulsa apartments damaged following fire
TULSA, Okla. — At least one Tulsa apartment unit was damaged following a fire Sunday. Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on East 46th Street and saw heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment and spread to the second. No...
KRMG
Man convicted for killing cousin with water meter key in 2020
TULSA, Okla. — A man who struck and killed his cousin with a water meter key was found guilty at trial on Thursday, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Kyle Edwin Freeman, age 36, was convicted by a federal jury of first degree murder in Indian Country. On July 30,...
KRMG
Police: Man killed in hit-and-run in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was killed on Thursday night after a red Chevy truck hit him near East Marshall Street and North Memorial Drive in north Tulsa. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the man was witnessed walking in the oncoming lane when the incident occurred. The...
Owasso Police Make Arrest After Series Of Apartment Break-Ins
Owasso Police said a neighbor’s doorbell camera helped them identify the man they said is a serial burglar. Neighbors said they want more to be done to prevent this from ever happening again. “More security, definitely. We have security people that go out there and patrol most of the...
KRMG
Tulsa Man convicted of strangling, threatening pregnant girlfriend with gun
TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Attorney General Clint Johnson confirmed Tulsa man, Dakota Wayne Campus, 28, was convicted of strangling, attempting to strangle and threatening his pregnant girlfriend with a firearm on Wednesday. On Feb. 4, 2022, at around 10 a.m., the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a possible...
KRMG
Haskell woman sentenced for causing deadly collision while under influence of meth
TULSA, Okla. — A Haskell woman who caused a collision, which killed another driver, while under the influence of methamphetamine was sentenced in federal court on Nov. 18, 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Courtney Gail Lawson, 43, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three...
KRMG
Owasso PD arrested man accused of breaking into apartments, found standing over a sleeping woman
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police arrested 23-year-old David Anthony Ward Jr., for a break-in investigators said happened Wednesday. A woman reported that she was asleep in her bedroom Wednesday morning when she woke up and found a man standing over her bed with his pants pulled down. The man left the home, and the victim called 911.
KRMG
Tulsa area law enforcement help pass out turkeys to families in need
TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Ministerial Alliance to help give out over 600 turkeys on Friday. Deputies also helped pass out other food items to families for the Thanksgiving holiday. “Each year we partner with this organization to be a...
KTUL
Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
KTUL
29-year-old California man dead after crash in Cherokee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 29-year-old man from San Bernardino, California died after a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Friday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US-62 near County Road E750 just east of Tahlequah. Angel Vasquez of California was pronounced dead at the scene.
okcfox.com
Investigation into Jenks wreck, house fire expected to take longer than usual
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Charred wood and melted insulation sit by the massive hole created by the truck. The scene from that overnight fire was a shock to those who live nearby. “I really have no words it’s something you never think you’d see in your lifetime and it...
