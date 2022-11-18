ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Vehicle rollover catches fire on Highway 154 near Paradise Rd

By Lily Dallow
 6 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A vehicle rollover crash caught on fire Thursday evening on Highway 154 near Paradise Rd according to the California Highway Patrol incident log .

The car fire spread to brush along the highway, burning 50x 50 ft according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

Firefighters stopped forward progress of the flames as of 7:11 p.m., but Highway 154 remained closed in both directions until it reopened around 8:55 p.m.

Safechuck said there was one man, the driver, in critical condition with burn injuries and was transported to Cottage Hospital.

The man was pulled from the vehicle by various bystanders, Safechuck said at least one of the bystanders was also transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

CHP first reported the crash at 6:31 p.m. Thursday.

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Homeless Woman from Santa Barbara Rescues Driver in Paradise Road Car Fire

When Santa Barbara native Rebecca Neal was driving through the mountains on Highway 154 near Paradise Road in the early evening of November 17, she suddenly found herself playing the unlikely hero when she was one of the first on the scene of a vehicle rollover in which the driver was trapped inside his own burning car.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Modifications are underway to the Santa Barbara downtown parklets to open a path for storm water runoff

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The dry weather is giving many downtown Santa Barbara business owners with an outside parklet time to comply with a recent city requirement to create a path for storm water runoff. Work has been underway for some owners, since last weekend, ahead of a December 1 deadline. The Santa Barbara City The post Modifications are underway to the Santa Barbara downtown parklets to open a path for storm water runoff appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

DUI Arrest Made At Ventura Checkpoint

Ventura police say they made one DUI related arrest at their checkpoint Friday night. It was conducted from 9 PM to 1:30 AM on Harbor Boulevard south of Schooner Drive in the Ventura Harbor area. Police say 712 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 461 of them screened and 17...
VENTURA, CA
KTLA

Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
kandel

A mother who disappeared last week found dead

A mother of two who disappeared last week in suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, has been found dead, authorities said. The Simi Valley Police Department said they found Rachel Castillo's remains in a remote location in the Antelope Valley.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
News Channel 3-12

The Clean Coalition spreads solar technology through Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- A Santa Barbara non-profit called The Clean Coalition is trying to expedite the switch to renewable energy and a modern power grid. The organization is focused on harnessing solar energy to generate electricity. When the Thomas Fire broke out in late 2017, followed soon after by the Montecito Mudslide, Craig Lewis realized The post The Clean Coalition spreads solar technology through Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Warming trend begins Wednesday, along with another Santa Ana wind event

Daytime temperatures will be warmer on Wednesday and even warmer for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Another moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event begins Wednesday evening and will last into Friday, with the strongest winds expected Thursday morning to early afternoon. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a High Wind Warning, which The post Warming trend begins Wednesday, along with another Santa Ana wind event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA ANA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
