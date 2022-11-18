Vehicle rollover catches fire on Highway 154 near Paradise Rd

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A vehicle rollover crash caught on fire Thursday evening on Highway 154 near Paradise Rd according to the California Highway Patrol incident log .

The car fire spread to brush along the highway, burning 50x 50 ft according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

Firefighters stopped forward progress of the flames as of 7:11 p.m., but Highway 154 remained closed in both directions until it reopened around 8:55 p.m.

Safechuck said there was one man, the driver, in critical condition with burn injuries and was transported to Cottage Hospital.

The man was pulled from the vehicle by various bystanders, Safechuck said at least one of the bystanders was also transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

CHP first reported the crash at 6:31 p.m. Thursday.

https://twitter.com/SBCFireInfo/status/1593452931252072449?s=20&t=uGtcKPaqyfeinIXYgjlRfQ

