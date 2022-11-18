Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Forest Hills Central edges Dexter in double OT for first state title trip in 28 years
PORTAGE – Tim Rogers could barely hold back his emotions. The Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central football coach was nearly moved to tears of joy after watching his team battle back to narrowly defeat Dexter, 20-17, in double overtime of the Division 2 state semifinal game at Portage Northern High School on Saturday.
See photos as Frankenmuth football defeats Detroit Country Day in state semifinal game
LAPEER, MI - Frankenmuth faced Detroit Country Day in Lapeer on Saturday, Nov. 19 for a high school state semifinal football game. At halftime, the Eagles held the lead 24-0. Frankenmuth kept up the momentum and defeated Country Day 38-0. Frankenmuth will move on to compete for the championship trophy...
Detroit News
Prep football notes: Tyrone Spencer leads Detroit King to another trip to Ford Field
Ford Field is becoming a home away from home for Detroit King which will be making its sixth state championship appearance in the last eight years. King (9-3) dominated Mason, 52-17, Saturday afternoon in a Division 3 state semifinal to advance to Saturday night’s title game against old rival Muskegon (10-2).
MLive.com
Gladwin stands tall to stun No. 1-ranked GR Catholic Central in D5 semifinal
ITHACA, MI – Nick Wheeler and Logan Kokotovich devoted years to this moment. The workouts, the drills, the reps, the blood, the sweat, the tears. All of it for this. So they weren’t about to let one bobble boggle the whole operation. On the doorstep of a victory...
4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
Detroit News
Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell not suspended by MHSAA, but 'review ongoing'
Michigan High School Athletic Association Executive Director Mark Uyl told The Detroit News on Saturday afternoon that it has not suspended Belleville head football coach Jermain Crowell for the rest of the postseason and the entire 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule, at least for now.
Frankenmuth defense overwhelms Country Day to earn trip back to Ford Field
LAPEER, MI – Domination is probably too gentle of a word. Perhaps it’s more accurate to say Frankenmuth overwhelmed, overpowered, overshadowed and overran Detroit Country Day.
Detroit News
Belleville on cusp of repeat with 29-28 OT win over Cass Tech in state semifinal
Novi —Belleville interim coach Dejaun Rogers wasn’t going to play for another overtime and he knew exactly who he would trust with the ball to end the game: Star sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood. In overtime against Detroit Cass Tech in a Division 1 state semifinal, Underwood had just...
Detroit News
'Boy, what a game': Oakland turns away EMU, Emoni Bates in OT thriller
Rochester — Trey Townsend has had his fair share of growing pains at Oakland, particularly late in games. But when his number was called over and over and over again Saturday afternoon at the O'Rena, Townsend, the redshirt sophomore from Oxford, delivered over and over and over again as Oakland squeaked out a thrilling, 92-90 overtime victory over Eastern Michigan and Emoni Bates.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting state semifinal Metro Detroit football games
Although there are less games to choose from in the state semifinal round of the MHSAA football playoffs, they are all exciting matchups. It’s time to take a look into each game and pick who will play inside Ford Field next week for a chance to win a state championship.
Michigan's Student Section Took Major Heat On Saturday
Michigan's student section wasn't close to full for Saturday's final home game against Illinois. Michigan, who was 10-0 entering this game, didn't have the support from its students that the school thought it would have. Here's a look at how empty it was:. Fans weren't happy with the students not...
MLive.com
Frankie Collins had Michigan game marked on calendar, relished win over former team
NEW YORK -- Michigan scored and the crowd roared, urging the Wolverines to get back in the game, which was unraveling just 12 minutes in. Now Michigan needed a stop. Instead, Arizona State’s Frankie Collins drove left before reaching the baseline, kept his dribble, and shoveled an underhanded, off-hand pass to a teammate for a corner 3 attempt. Collins raised his arm in celebration before the shot was even released, jogging back on defense with confidence.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan, Ohio State Weather Forecast
Ohio State and Michigan will both be 11-0 heading into next weekend's rivalry game at The Horseshoe. It should be a great one. Winter weather is in the forecast, as well. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines played in snowy conditions last year and it could be the same this year.
Detroit News
Michigan's Blake Corum, his knee 'good,' once again helping families at Thanksgiving
Ypsilanti — Less than 24 hours after Michigan running back Blake Corum was injured on a run before halftime of the Wolverines’ final home game against Illinois, he was out donating Thanksgiving turkey meals for a second straight year. Corum, who leads the nation with 19 touchdowns scored,...
Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN
Michigan beat Ohio State last year, but was the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes something that is sustainable?. Ohio State had dominated the rivalry in recent years, prior to 2021, but Michigan took control of things at the Big House last year. However, some excuses have been made for the...
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
MLive.com
Catholic High School League and Archdiocese of Detroit sued over sports transfer policy
A lawsuit has been filed against the Catholic High School League (CHSL) and the Archdiocese of Detroit (AOD), claiming an “overtly discriminatory policy” involving transfer students that would prevent them from participating in sports at the school. The Detroit Free Press reported on Wednesday that the lawsuit was...
Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL
Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
Michigan running back gets bad injury news
The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan Nabs Commitment From High-Upside Prospect
It had been more than a month since Michigan landed a commitment, but the Wolverines got back on the board today with the pledge of Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth interior offensive lineman Nathan Efobi. The 6-4, 282-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, NC...
