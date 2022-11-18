Rochester — Trey Townsend has had his fair share of growing pains at Oakland, particularly late in games. But when his number was called over and over and over again Saturday afternoon at the O'Rena, Townsend, the redshirt sophomore from Oxford, delivered over and over and over again as Oakland squeaked out a thrilling, 92-90 overtime victory over Eastern Michigan and Emoni Bates.

