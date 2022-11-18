5 things to do in downtown Shreveport

From serious shopping to soulful music, this weekend downtown has it all. Take in a holiday play featuring a swarm of spoiled siblings, celebrate local LGBTQIA+ creatives with shopping, drag and fashion, enjoy ice cream with Kris Kringle, and reflect on the beauty of it all with violin and organ. It’s all that and more in our #CoolDowntown.

1.Your bells will jingle with the opening of Les Boutiques de Noel. Shop, eat, dance, drink, mingle, and join Old Saint Nick for peppermint ice cream and a hot chocolate chaser! Get a jump on your shopping & snap a photo with Santa, because it’s beginning to look a LOT like Christmas. When: Thurs.- Fri., Nov. 17-18, 10 am- 6 pm; Sat., Nov. 17, 10 am- 4 pm. Where: Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St. Cost: $5/$20 (free admission at lunch). Info: FB/ les boutiques de noel

2.Hitch up the sleigh next for Artspace, 708 Texas St., and the opening of HoliDaze. Peruse the wares of 17 artists, pick up gifts for your pet, your significant other, your friends and family, yourself! There’s an opening night discount, and another 10% off if you have a lunch/dinner receipt from Pepito XO. When: Beginning Friday, Nov. 18, 5- 8:30 pm. Where: artspace, 708 Texas St. Cost: Free admission. Info: FB/artspace shreveport

3.Queerport, a celebration of LGBTQIA+ creatives returns with a block party, vendors, music, poetry, a drag show, fashion show, and afterparty, too! See and shop wares for purchase, enjoy stunning fashions, eat, drink, make new friends and enjoy. This event is open to all ages. When: Sat., Nov. 19, 4-9 pm, the afterparty at The Korner Lounge begins at 9 pm. Where: 800 Louisiana Ave. Cost: Free admission. Info: FB/queerport 2022

4.The Best Christmas Pageant Ever opens this weekend at the Emmet Hook Center and it promises to be a holiday-themed hoot. The play follows the Herdman siblings, AKA ‘the worst kids in the history of the world’ as they wreak havoc on friends, family, and total strangers. When they take over the church Christmas play, the magic of the season works its magic. When: Sat., Nov. 18- Nov. 27, various times. Where: 550 Common St. Cost: $15/$25. Info: FB/emmethookcenter

5.Revel in the beauty of the surroundings and the music at Humanity in Music: a violin and organ recital at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The concert will feature musicians Johnum Palado on violin and Aaron D. Wilson, Director of Sacred Music at St. John Berchmans, on organ. When: Sunday, Nov. 20, 3 pm. Where: 315 Marshall Street. Cost: Free. Info: FB/holy trinity catholic church