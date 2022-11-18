ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Thanksgiving meals offered at The Salvation Army, Hope Campus.

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LH7aC_0jF9cMgf00

At the Salvation Army this year, the increase in the number of homeless people and others going hungry has been on the rise this year, said Capt. Bradley Hargis.

Salvation Army in Fort Smith will serve a Thanksgiving Day meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, 301 N. 6th Street downtown.

Hargis said older adults are feeling the pinch of inflation including rising food costs.

"We are seeing a lot more people in need," Hargis said. "In fact it is unprecedented."

The Salvation Army serves nightly meals at 6 p.m. Before COVID-19 that was about 60 people a night and now it is 100 to 120 a night.

PHOTOS:Thanksgiving food giveaway

On Thanksgiving Day Thursday, he expects to feed 350 people. There are plenty of volunteers lined up to work Thanksgiving Day, but volunteers are always needed on other nights, he said.

"We always have too many volunteers on Thanksgiving. Then there are nights we are begging for them," Hargis said.

A coat drive has been underway that ends Nov. 18. Donated coats are cleaned by Mr. Rob's Cleaners on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith.

Food giveaway:Thanksgiving food giveaway Nov. 16 in Fort Smith

Those who need a coat can pick one out after the Thanksgiving Day meal.

For questions or to make a donation to the Salvation Army call 479-783-6145. Donations can be mailed to 301 N. 6th Street and included in the memo line "Community Thanksgiving Meal."

Hope Campus

A Thanksgiving Day meal will be at Hope Campus, 301 S. E. Street.

Also, Pay It Forward Fort Smith will offer Thanksgiving meals to people to pick up 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov 23 at 1824 Louisville Street in Fort Smith.

The meals include turkey, cornbread, dressing, yams with marshmallows, mashed potatoes, triple cheese macaroni, green beans or corn, salad with ranch dressing, rolls or bread, pumpkin pie, spice cake with walnuts and brown sugar icing, pumpkin cookie bars with brown sugar icing.

Food delivery requirements and donation dropoff information can be found by contacting Darla Lackey on Facebook Messenger.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club opens Cox Innovation Lab

The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Clubs has opened its Innovation Lab at the Evans Unit. The unit was funded by a $20,000 James M. Cox Foundation grant, which is part of a $150,000 program to open five labs in the United States. The Innovation Labs are part of the...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Sebastian County warns of Facebook Marketplace scams

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about possible phishing scams and attacks targeting those using the popular Facebook Marketplace feature on the social media platform. A recent post on the department's own Facebook page urges people to use caution when sharing posts on...
uatrav.com

Arkansas Football player arrested Tuesday night

Fayetteville Police arrested an Arkansas football player Tuesday night on a warrant for theft of property, a Class D felony. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen St. John was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, according to the detention intake report. St. John’s bond was set at $1,500, and he was released at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy