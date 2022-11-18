ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi food pantry fills void with Thanksgiving Day meal for those in need

By Joshua Williams, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 6 days ago
Thanksgiving is a time for many to enjoy laughter, family, and holiday food but some residents, unfortunately, don't have that luxury.

One local community service organization is continuing its year-round effort to fill that void by hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal to give back to the underserved communities in the metro area.

Staff and volunteers at Stewpot try to give those who need a free Thanksgiving meal a brief moment of serenity and delight. On Thanksgiving Thursday, a meal for around 300 will be served at Stewpot from Noon to 1 p.m.

Stewpot Community Services has served in the Jackson area for more than 40 years, but even with all their efforts, food insecurity remains an issue for many in Jackson.

The goal of Stewpot is to promote, develop, stimulate and encourage physical and spiritual development by providing nutritious meals to the community, officials said.

Director of volunteer services Contyna McNealy said she has been serving with Stewpot for almost two years and loves working to give back to the community.

"My goal was to involve myself in something that was meaningful and impactful to my community," McNealy said. "Working here is an example of contributing to the community's needs."

As a part of their ministry, daily meals are served free between noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and meals are served at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Stewpot offers various helpful entities such as mental health programs, legal clinics, a children's program, adult day programs, a community kitchen, and a chapel for a place of worship.

To help with the overall development of the food programs, Stewpot gives local volunteers an opportunity to help serve lunch and other areas if needed, officials said.

Carol Rietvelt, of Jackson, said helping to volunteer is a part of God's ministry through Meadowbrook Church of Christ.

"We've been doing this for years at Meadowbrook Church of Christ," Rietvelt said. "We take five weeks out of the year to do the lord's work.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for the church to be the hands and feet of Jesus in Jackson and we are very happy to do this deed."

Anthony Cummings, of Jackson, said he is grateful for what the Stewpot is doing for Thanksgiving.

"It's wonderful to be grateful and appreciative of the serving of Stewpot for Thanksgiving," Cummings said. "I have been coming to Stewpot off and on for a few months, and plan on being at the Stewpot Thanksgiving meal."

This holiday season, you can help those living on the margins by making a gift to Stewpot.

A donation to Stewpot ensures a hot meal, safe shelter, and warm clothing for men, women, and children in need, according to its website.

Other notable local community services organizations that also give back to the community on a day-to-day basis are The Good Samaritan Center and Gateway Rescue Mission. Those organizations are not doing Thanksgiving meals.

For more information, contact Stewpot via email at info@stewpot.org or 601.353.2759 or 601.353.7071.

If you go:

When: Thursday, Nov. 24

Donations: See the Stewpot website for how to volunteer or donate.

Where: 1100 West Capitol Street, 39203, Jackson

Time: Noon to 1 pm.

