State staffing woes

Good morning! Welcome to your Daily Briefing. I'm politics and investigations editor Duane Gang.

Statehouse reporters Melissa Brown and Adam Friedman have been monitoring Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's budget hearings over the last week.

Melissa and Adam say a theme is emerging: A number of state departments are struggling to hire and retain staff.

That came to the forefront on Thursday when the Department of Children's Services and Commissioner Margie Quin appeared before the governor. DCS reported a 47.7% turnover rate for first-year case managers in fiscal year 2023, Melissa tells us.

Quin called the turnover "horrific."

Read more from Melissa here, and find out how much in new funding the agency is seeking in next year's state budget.

📱 Upcoming legislative session. The 113th Tennessee General Assembly convenes in January, where the issues facing DCS are likely to get debated. Joining Melissa and Adam in our Grand Divisions politics text chat is a great way to stay informed on what's going on in the Capitol and the Cordell Hull legislative office complex. It's an exclusive benefit for subscribers. Sign up here. (Not a subscriber yet? Please start here.)

As always, thank you for reading and check out more great stories from The Tennessean below.