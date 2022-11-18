Consultant recommends city of Erie hire full-time DEI coordinator, create diversity team

The city of Erie should create a diversity, equity and inclusion “action team” within city government to help push forward Mayor Joe Schember’s citywide diversity efforts.

That is among several dozen DEI-related recommendations in a report authored by Strategic Consulting Partners, an Arlington, Va. firm, that was presented to Erie City Council and other city officials this week.

The report was also discussed during council’s regular meeting on Wednesday night at City Hall. Monica Gould, SCP's president and founder, attended the meeting and explained the firm's report.

"We spent a great deal of time collecting data," Gould said, who added the city's next steps include developing frameworks to begin implementing the firm's recommendations.

DEI consultant:City of Erie chooses Mechanicsburg firm

"Begin to prioritize, specifically, what's going to happen when," Gould said. "And then hold the city and the team members that are responsible for those actions accountable."

Monica Gould:Consultant aims to help Erie embrace diversity, equity, inclusion: 'We all need to be heard'

SCP was hired by Schember’s administration in January to help the city draft a long-term diversity, equity and inclusion plan that examined both city government and the community.

The firm specializes in organizational development, including diversity, equity and inclusion. A steering committee made up of local residents worked with SCP's consultants, and the firm was paid roughly $90,000 for its work.

Among SCP's other recommendations:

City officials should increase public outreach to highlight DEI success stories.

The city should implement leadership training within city government and establish equitable pay scales for each city job via a pay equity study.

Further examination of the promotion and advancement practices within city government

Additional study of how the city awards contracts, especially when it comes to underrepresented groups.

Evaluation/restructuring of the recruitment and hiring practices within every city department. For example, SCP suggests the Erie Bureau of Fire should explore hiring a retired firefighter, part-time, who would focus on recruitment.

"The city of Erie has an embedded culture with systems and policies that have been in place for decades," SCP consultants reported. "It will take time and resources to transform the city of Erie from a culture of tolerance to a culture of inclusion."

SCP worked with both city officials and volunteer advisory groups such as the city’s New American Council, the Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships Council, and the LGBTQ+ Advisory Council to examine diversity and inclusion both within city government and in the community.

According to city officials, the firm’s recommendations are based in part on initiatives and practices that have worked in other cities. Schember recently addressed two of SCP’s recommendations.

He has proposed hiring a full-time communications director and creating a city communications department as part of his $98.1 million city budget plan for 2023.

City budget:New stormwater fee approved as City Council gets 2023 spending plan, with trash/sewer fee hikes

And on Oct. 6, Schember announced the formation of the city’s first Latino/Hispanic-American Advisory Council. The 14-member group will help city officials address issues in the Hispanic/Latino community.

Proactive inclusion:Erie's Hispanic/Latino community 'making our presence known'

City Council President Liz Allen said she was "impressed with the scope of the consultants’ work and with the list of recommendations."

She said city leaders must commit to following up on the recommendations, which will help "make our community more inclusive."

First reading of 2023 budget

In other business on Wednesday, City Council approved several first-reading ordinances related to Schember's 2023 budget proposal. Council has until Dec. 31 to pass a budget.

Contact Kevin Flowers at kflowers@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ETNflowers.