Pharr, TX

PSJA ISD swears in trustees and selects its president, officers

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 6 days ago

PHARR, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — PSJA ISD’s Board of Trustees swore in its newly elected members and chose who will be the board’s president and officers Thursday in Pharr.

At the meeting, the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school board elected Cynthia Gutierrez as president, Carlos Villegas as vice president, Diana Serna as secretary and Yolanda Castillo as treasurer.

Serna and Castillo are the fifth and sixth women to serve on the school board in its history.

Abbott appoints TSC director to Texas Early Learning Council

“Tonight is historical because these two wonderful women are going to be serving you,” said new School Board President Cynthia Gutierrez. “I want to invite all Board Members to work together so that we can move forward and work for our community.”

Superintendent Jorge L. Arredondo said the district looks forward to continuing the work and districtwide efforts to serve all students, parents, and staff under the continued leadership of the board of trustees.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

