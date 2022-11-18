Read full article on original website
Cardi B Makes Surprise Appearance During GloRilla's "Tomorrow 2" Performance
GloRilla blessed the 2022 American Music Awards with the first live televised performance of her hit song "Tomorrow 2" — with a surprise appearance from Cardi B. The Grammy-nominated hip-hop star hit the stage Sunday night before Cardi B hopped out of a car on stage to perform her fiery verse — already considered one of the best of the year. The two released their collaboration, along with its viral music video, on Sept. 23, and it's sure to make its rounds at future award shows as GloRilla continues her epic rise.
Afro-Latina Girl Group Musas Are Doing Things Their Way and Shaking Up the Industry
For sisters Keisha, Fiona, and Fiorella Sanchez, music is something that has always been a part of their lives. "We come from a family of musicians on both sides," Keisha, the oldest of the siblings, says. The sisters happily recall the childhood holiday shows they'd put on for their family members, singing Christmas carols in both English and in Spanish for hours on end. Yet despite putting on these jam sessions for their family members and receiving formal singing, music, and dance training, the thought of teaming up to pursue their passion never occurred to them — until the COVID-19 lockdown, that is.
Lionel Richie Receives a Star-Studded Musical Tribute at the American Music Awards
Lionel Richie received one of the most prestigious honors at the 2022 American Music Awards: the icon award. Every year, the noble honor is handed out to artists whose "body of work has marked a global influence over the music industry," according to an AMAs press release. Considering that Richie collecting the award now makes him the only artist in American Music Awards history to be featured on the stage every decade since its 1974 inception, it sure seems he deserves the accolade.
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome a Baby Boy: "My Baby Yoda, My Sani"
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are parents to a baby boy! The couple announced the news on Nov. 18 on Instagram. "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's here safe and sound," the rapper wrote in a caption. "Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22." In her own post, Aiko wrote, "✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙 after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙."
Watch Jungkook Perform New Single "Dreamers" at the FIFA World Cup
BTS's Jungkook debuted his new single for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, "Dreamers," at midnight last night before giving a rousing live performance at the World Cup opening ceremony. "Dreamers" is a high-energy anthem about believing in oneself imbued with emotion, much like the FIFA World Cup songs that came...
Yes, That's Really Aimee Garcia Delivering Pop-Star Vocals in "Christmas With You"
In Netflix's new holiday rom-com "Christmas With You," Aimee Garcia plays Angelina, a Latin pop star dealing with career burnout who's tasked with writing the next "All I Want For Christmas Is You"-level holiday song. Garcia steps into the role of the singing-dancing extraordinaire so seamlessly that one might assume she's actually a pop star. So, is Aimee Garcia really singing in "Christmas With You"?
Pink Shines Alongside Her Family at the American Music Awards
It was a family affair for Pink at this year's American Music Awards. On Nov. 20, the 43-year-old star sparkled in a black and gold dress as she smiled with husband Carey Hart and their two children, Willow and Jameson, on the red carpet. Pink performed twice at the show — a rendition of her single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" and a tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died on Aug. 8.
Tinashe's Massive Platforms Look Like Something Out of a Cartoon
Tinashe took her style to new heights at the 2022 American Music Awards. The singer attended the award show in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 wearing Marc Jacobs head to toe, including an especially towering pair of multi-strap platform heels. Pulled from the brand's fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, Tinashe's look...
Pink Honors Olivia Newton-John at the AMAs With a Performance of "Hopelessly Devoted to You"
In her second performance of the night, Pink graced the American Music Awards audience with a moving tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. The artist sang a gorgeous rendition of "Hopelessly Devoted to You," taking to the stage solo to flawlessly belt out the high notes on classic "Grease" ballad.
Blake Lively's "Wallpaper" Nails Are Surprisingly on Trend
The idea for Blake Lively's latest manicure came from a very unlikely place. On Nov. 17, the actor attended the American Cinematheque Awards with nails inspired by her Ralph Lauren dress . . . or her wallpaper. The look, which was created by her go-to manicurist Elle Gerstein, featured floral...
TikTok Star Khaby Lame Reveals What It's Like to Spend a "Whole Day" With Snoop Dogg
In our Q&A series Last Call, we get down to the bottom of every last thing with some of our favorite celebs — from the last time they were starstruck to the last song they listened to. This week, Khaby Lame takes our call. At 22, Khaby Lame is...
Why "The L Word: Generation Q" Star Jordan Hull Isn't Upset About That Episode 1 Breakup
In our Q&A series Last Call, we get down to the bottom of every last thing with some of our favorite celebs — from the last time they were starstruck to the last song they listened to. This week, Jordan Hull takes our call. Jordan Hull knows you might...
Keke Palmer Says Issa Rae and Queen Latifah Inspired Her to Launch KeyTV: They "Broke Barriers"
As usual, Keke Palmer is booked and busy — something she finds comfort in as someone always looking for her next gig. On the heels of her newly launched KeyTV platform, the actor, singer, trendsetter, and soon-to-be "Saturday Night Live" host (we could go on) spoke to POPSUGAR about partnering with Doritos in support of the brand's new DORITOS® Dips launch.
Marc Anthony and His Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Had Date Night at the Latin Grammys
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have a lot to celebrate. The pair, who stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Latin Grammys on Nov. 17, got engaged in May, Us Weekly reported. At the awards show, Anthony won best salsa album for "Pa'lla Voy" and gave his fiancée a sweet shoutout in his acceptance speech, according to E! News.
Harry Styles Is Up For More Grammys — See How Many He's Already Won
Harry Styles is one of the biggest music stars in the world, and this year, he's also among the most notable Grammy nominees. When nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday, Styles received five nods, including in top categories such as song of the year and record of the year.
Dove Cameron, Becky G, and Every Head-Turning Look at the AMAs
Edgy was the vibe on the 2022 American Music Awards red carpet, staged at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20. Both Dove Cameron and Tinashe arrived in similar Marc Jacobs looks early on in the evening, plucked from the designer's fall/winter 2022 runway. The musicians both wore the same cropped white corset and completed their looks with black leather gloves, with Cameron, 26, opting for a denim cargo-style skirt with a puffer tied around the waist, and Tinashe, 29, selecting a more tailored, low-slung design with a thin leather-belt loop affixed to the waistband. While Cameron's statement details included two long, thin braids, an exaggerated cat-eye, and gray, white, and black snake-effect nails that she flaunted with every pose, Tinashe showed off Jacobs's large, logofied sunglasses and bantu knot space buns.
All the Stars Madelyn Cline Has Dated Over the Years
"Outer Banks" actor Madelyn Cline is climbing up the Hollywood ladder and showing no signs of slowing down. She is the newest addition to Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," which hits the platform on Dec. 23, and is set to return to "Outer Banks" season three in 2023.
"RuPaul's Drag Race" Winner Jinkx Monsoon Makes History With Broadway Role
Jinkx Monsoon is going to Broadway! The two-time winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" is set to join "Chicago" in the role of Mama Morton, Entertainment Weekly exclusively revealed on Nov. 22. The queen's Broadway debut also marks a moment in history: they'll become the first drag performer to ever play the part in the Tony award-winning musical.
Madelyn Cline Struts Through NYC in a Backless Dress With Strappy Hip Cutouts
Madelyn Cline's fall wardrobe is serving fairy-tale extravagance. On Nov. 23, the "Outer Banks" star paid a visit to the set of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to promote her upcoming film, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." As she strutted into the studio, Cline, styled by Mimi Cuttrell, wore a satin dress by Alexandre Vauthier and matching knee-high boots in poison-apple green. She paired the look with shimmering earrings and a Pamela Anderson-inspired updo.
Emma Corrin's "Mixie" Hairstyle Feels Like a Nod to the '70s
Emma Corrin's latest hairstyle is a far cry from the one she wears in "The Crown." On Nov. 19, the actor attended the 2022 Governors Awards with an edgy haircut fit for the most elusive of high fashion runways. Corrin arrived on the red carpet with whimsical aura eyeshadow, satin skin, and a "mixie" hairstyle to round it out. The "mixie" haircut is similar to the famed "bixie", except instead of being a cross between a bob and a pixie, it combines a pixie and a mullet.
