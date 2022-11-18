For sisters Keisha, Fiona, and Fiorella Sanchez, music is something that has always been a part of their lives. "We come from a family of musicians on both sides," Keisha, the oldest of the siblings, says. The sisters happily recall the childhood holiday shows they'd put on for their family members, singing Christmas carols in both English and in Spanish for hours on end. Yet despite putting on these jam sessions for their family members and receiving formal singing, music, and dance training, the thought of teaming up to pursue their passion never occurred to them — until the COVID-19 lockdown, that is.

