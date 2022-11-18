ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Unified Permit Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz. Software Developer III - EDW at Central California Alliance for Health. Dining Catering Sales Manager at UC Santa Cruz. Accounting...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Mission Local

When SF tagging threatens the elderly with fines

Mission Local occasionally publishes letters from community members. My friend, who is also a neighbor, was recently greeted by a Notice of Violation of SF Public Works Code, the anti-graffiti Article 23. Someone had tagged the sidewalk in front of her home. She is a 93-year-old retired bookkeeper of humble...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Inside the plan to fix a dangerous Pacific Grove intersection.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about how sometimes, problems can just recede our landscape—we get used to them and may lose motivation to find solutions. Sometimes, all it takes is one or two dedicated people to get enough momentum going that all of a sudden, a chronic problem becomes something local government can tackle.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Unsheltered in Santa Cruz: A deep dive into outreach at the Benchlands

On a bright, sunny morning in late October, Melody stood protectively next to a small cart neatly packed with her belongings, contemplating the day’s most pressing question — where she would sleep that night. Melody, who has been living unhoused since she was 13, is one of an estimated 1,774 individuals who currently live unsheltered in parks, streets, vehicles and other places not meant for habitation in Santa Cruz County, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time Count.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
santacruzlocal.org

Santa Cruz food-waste bins get mixed participation

A sanitation worker collects a food-waste pail near California Avenue and Walk Circle in Santa Cruz in November. (Allison Gasparini — Santa Cruz Local) SANTA CRUZ >> More than three months since Santa Cruz residents received small brown bins to collect food waste for weekly pickup, participation has varied widely in neighborhoods and city leaders have tried to correct some problems with the program.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFGate

Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment

SALINAS, Calif. — Kathryn Ramirez, a long-serving Salinas school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation into accusations of cyberbullying and harassment. Prosecutors confirm they are reviewing police reports from the Salinas Police Department. Investigators say...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

California Coastal Commission votes in favor of Marina desal plant

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Coastal Commission is granting a permit for a desalination plant in Marina. The Commission voted late Thursday night, 8 to 2, in favor of the project. The approval comes after a long and contentious day. Hundreds of people gave passionate testimonials both for and against the project.
MARINA, CA
benitolink.com

Highway 156 project continues with earthworks and soil stabilization

Caltrans announced construction on the Highway 156 Corridor Improvement Project continues with large scale earthwork movements focused east of Mission Vineyard Road and continuing toward Union Road. The news release said crews are stabilizing the previously irrigated landscape with lime to help stabilize and harden the soil. “Progress on earthworks...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Construction for Love's Travel Stop in Salinas underway

SALINAS, Calif. — Love's Travel Stops has begun construction on a new gas station and convenience store in Salinas. Video Player: New Love's travel center proposed for Salinas (2018) The station will be located off northbound Highway 101 at the Airport Boulevard exit. According to the company, the Salinas...
SALINAS, CA
myscottsvalley.com

Restoration of Watsonville Castro Adobe Complete

Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks today announced the restoration of the Castro Adobe is complete, 20 years after State Parks took ownership of the historic property and began a collaborative effort to preserve and restore the historic adobe. A new video celebrates the tremendous accomplishment, highlighting the work of...
WATSONVILLE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

A leader in homeless solutions, Monterey County gets swept up in a Newsom crackdown.

Like blameless students who find themselves punished with the rest of the class, Monterey County found itself caught up in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ire because he believes the state’s counties and cities aren’t doing enough to combat homelessness. Newsom announced Nov. 3 that he was rejecting every region’s homeless action plan and withholding all Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention funding, totaling $1 billion, until their goals were significantly beefed up. He complained current action plans would only result in a 2-percent statewide reduction in homelessness by 2024.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Several tight races to get manual recounts in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Several races in Santa Cruz county are just too close to call with one race, the race for County Supervisor District 3 changing leaders late Thursday. “I have decided to do as of right now today a full manual tally on three different contests,” said Santa Cruz County Clerk, Tricia Webber.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
climaterwc.com

Unexpected history at refurbished Coyote Point

Coyote Point is one of my favorite spots to stroll. Everywhere, there are stories to be told. Now, with the recent upgrading of the area’s promenade, there’s even more reason to visit the 670-acre county recreation area off Highway 101 on the border of San Mateo and Burlingame. More than 10,000 tons of sand have been added to the eastern section of the wide walkway, raising the beachfront about 12 feet. In addition, new restrooms have been built, along with sea walls that protect against high tides.
BURLINGAME, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy