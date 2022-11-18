Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Recovery Remains Capped, Why 100 SMA Is The Key
Bitcoin price started an upside correction from $15,500. BTC is now facing a strong resistance near the $16,300 zone and the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin found support near $15,500 and started an upside correction. The price is trading below $16,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a...
NEWSBTC
MATIC Price Prediction: Breakdown Might be the Real Deal, $0.70 Next?
MATIC price started a major decline from the $1.00 resistance zone. Polygon bears are in control and might aim more losses towards $0.70 in the near term. MATIC price started a major decline from well above $0.95 against the US dollar. The price is trading below $0.85 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Slips Below $16k As Older Whales Show Signs Of Dumping
On-chain data shows signs of dumping from the Bitcoin whales as the price of the crypto dips below $16k. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Spiked Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a large amount of dormant coins seem to have moved recently.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Scores Bullish Moves, Can ETH Sustain This Recovery?
Ethereum found support near $1,070 and recovered above $1,150 against the US Dollar. ETH could rise further, but upsides might face hurdles near $1,200 and $1,230. Ethereum started an upside correction from the $1,070 and $1,080 support levels. The price is now trading above $1,120 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
Why The Bitcoin Price Has A High Chance Of Resting At $16,000
The Bitcoin price is trending to the downside and seems on track to retest its yearly lows at $15,550. The nascent asset class is facing the fallout of the FTX’s collapse. Once the world’s second-largest crypto trading platform, the company filed for bankruptcy protection. As of this writing,...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $16,500 But Not In Safe Zone; Here Is Why
BTC’s price shows strength as price bounces off from a weekly low of $15,500 to trend higher, giving bulls some relief. BTC’s price continues to look strong as bearish sentiment for the market lingers, with things looking uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price bounces from a...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Trend Overwhelmingly Negative, Bears Target $13K
Bitcoin price extended losses and retested the $15,800 support. BTC could continue to move down towards the $15,000 and $14,000 levels. Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $16,000 and $15,800 levels. The price is trading below $16,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a major bearish...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin (LTC) Defends $60 As Altcoins Suffer; Here Are Levels To Watch
LTC’s price continues to hold strong as the bull refuses to give in to the FTX fiasco as price trends are above $60. LTC’s price continues to look strong despite bearish market sentiments, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. LTC’s price looks strong and continues...
NEWSBTC
BNB Price Prediction: Indicators Suggest Strong Case For Rally To $320
BNB price (Binance coin) found support near $250 against the US Dollar. BNB is rising and might gain pace if it clears the $300 resistance zone. Binance coin price started a recovery wave from the $250 support against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $280 and the...
NEWSBTC
Latest Findings Show Bitcoin Holders Under Fire As Price Continues To Sink
The situation in the Bitcoin and crypto market has continued to follow a downward trend. Prices of most crypto assets are maintaining a southward movement over the past weeks. The collapse of FTX is still spinning the wheels negatively as the contagion spreads. Glassnode, a blockchain analytics company, reports more...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Bullish Signal: Whales Add $1B More To Their Holdings
On-chain data shows Ethereum whales have added $1 billion more to their holdings recently, something that could be bullish for the crypto’s price. Ethereum Whales Now Hold 947,940 ETH More In Their Wallets. As per data from the analytics firm Santiment, this jump in the whale holdings is the...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Back To High Correlation As All Indexes Closely Follow Bitcoin
Data shows the crypto market has become highly correlation again in the past week as all indexes have been closing following Bitcoin. All Market Cap Weighted Crypto Indexes Have Been Moving Together Recently. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the 30-day ETH-BTC correlation now has a value...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Sharks Push Price Over $75, LTC Likely to Keep On Rising
Litecoin has experienced a significant price surge on low timeframes and hints at a possible bullish continuation. The cryptocurrency is moving higher than more significant assets in the space, and it’s making its way to the top 10 by market capitalization. The current market landscape and on-chain activity support...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Loses $60B In Two Days As Bitcoin Price Plunges
The past few days in the Bitcoin and crypto market have had a forceful impact from the bears. The prices of most of the crypto assets have been tolling to the south beyond expectation. In addition, the entire market is experiencing a decline due to the collapse of the FTX exchange.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $1 Billion Worth Of Ethereum Amid High Sell-off
The crypto market often runs on a cycle of highs and lows. Conscious investors leverage the lows to enrich their wallets with assets awaiting the bull run. This quarter’s bearish trend is no exception. The past few weeks in the crypto market have been filled with massive losses following...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Closing In On This Bullish Crossover, Relief Finally Ahead?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin is closing in on a crossover that has historically proved to be bullish for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Short-Term And Long-Term UTXO Age Bands Approach Crossover. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC has usually observed a significant rise following...
NEWSBTC
These Bitcoin Metrics Signal A Capitulation Event Is Near
Several metrics currently suggest that the Bitcoin price is finally finding its bottom after another capitulation event, possibly triggered by the Genesis/ DCG/ Grayscale saga. This final miner capitulation may be imminent as miners are selling their BTC at the fastest rate since early 2016. In light of the new...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Struggles To Hold Above $1,000 As Bears Push Harder; Will Price Go Lower?
ETH’s price lost its demand zone as the price struggled to break above $1,250. ETH’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. ETH’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above $1,100, with...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Struggles As More Bearish Signs Appear; Can Bulls Defend $15,500?
BTC’s price lost its all-time high as price struggled to break above $17,000. BTC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above $16,000, with the...
NEWSBTC
How Do People Value Bitcoin?
Satoshi Nakamoto, a mysterious group or individual, created Bitcoin in 2009. This cryptocurrency uses blockchain technology to record transactions and create a public, distributed database, or ledger. This database shows all transactions for all Bitcoin units while proving ownership. Bitcoin differs from conventional or fiat money because no central bank...
Comments / 0