Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mental health evaluation ordered for Brian Martin
A Colbert County Judge has ordered a mental health evaluation in the capital murder case against Brian Lansing Martin.
Madison County Commission votes against including Juneteenth on 2023 county schedule
Madison County Commission postponed the inclusion of Juneteenth on its holiday calendar for the third consecutive time.
WAAY-TV
Historic home a complete loss in Limestone County following fire
A historic home in Limestone County burned to the ground. The home on Mooresville Rd was built in the 1860s by Porter Bibb as a wedding present for his daughter. Bibb is the son of former Alabama Governor Thomas Bibb. The Segers Volunteer Fire Department says they were called the...
One Alabama metro area was the second-most sought after destination for renters in the US
Renters are flocking South looking for bargains, and one Alabama metro area is among the most sought after. Rent.com is out with a new analysis of rental data, and it found that the Huntsville-Decatur (Florence) metro area was the second most searched for destination in the country. Only Biloxi, Miss....
WAFF
Retired Florence K9 dog passes away at age 8
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday a retired Florence Police Department K9 dog passed away. K9 Hercules joined the force in March 2016 and worked with Officers Gina Butler and Eddie Grissom until his retirement in June 2022. According to officials, K9 Hercules started his career as a Police K9 when he was just two years old.
WAFF
Smoke from Tuscumbia land finally dissipating; ADEM fines owner $10,000
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - After putting off smoke for several months, this air is finally clear over a plot of land in Tuscumbia. Ron Gore, Alabama’s Chief of Air Pollution says the Alabama Department of Environment Management fined landowner Lee Cosbie $10,000 for taking too long to put out the smoke. Gore says that this fine is unusually hefty because the agency had its reasons.
MISSING: Inmate drives away from job site, according to Morgan County authorities
The Morgan County Sherriff's Office (MCSO) reported on Friday that an inmate drove away from the job site he was working at in Falkville.
WHNT-TV
Deputies actions ‘justified’ in Lawrence County shooting death
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The actions that a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy took on August 6, 2022, that led to one man’s death have been “justified,” according to a press release. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced on Friday that the unnamed deputy’s...
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely denied rehearing
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who was convicted on theft and ethics charges last year, was denied a rehearing by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday.
lavacacountytoday.com
Moulton PD: The world could use more Jimmy Bryans
Members of the Moulton Police Department spent the better part of the afternoon Thursday, Nov. 17, target shooting for their qualifications at local resident Jimmy Bryan’s range. The department has made use of Bryan’s range for years now, Interim Police Chief Daniel Beyer said, and the officers couldn’t be...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals rejects ex-Limestone County sheriff
Limestone County's convicted former sheriff will not get a rehearing in his appeal. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday overruled Mike Blakely's request to appear. Blakely is appealing to overturn his conviction on theft and ethics charges. His next option is to appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court.
2 killed, 1 injured in two-car crash outside of Russellville
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-car crash in Franklin County on Friday night has claimed the lives of two people.
Mother of man killed seven years ago pleads with DA to close the case
The family of Jordan Tyler Berryhill cannot figure out why the case of the woman charged with his death has taken so long to prosecute.
Little House, Waltons cast to visit Rogersville Christmas event
If you grew up watching the classic favorites, "Little House on the Prarie" or "The Waltons," you're definitely not going to want to miss a Christmas event in Lauderdale County.
2 killed in head-on collision in Franklin County
A two-vehicle crash near Russellville in Franklin County late Friday night leaves two people dead and a juvenile injured. Nicolas M. Perez, 22, of Russellville was seriously injured when the 2009 Nissan Sentra he was driving collided head-on with a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Ashley N. Sims, 22, of Tuscumbia, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Alabama officials remind hunters of Chronic Wasting Disease sampling weekends
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is reminding hunters in Lauderdale and Colbert County of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing this weekend.
WAFF
Officials: Driver of large truck that crashed into a building in Limestone Co. has died,
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -According to officials, the man who crashed a large truck into a building on Thursday afternoon has died. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the large truck crashed into a building on Newby Road. The truck driver was in critical condition and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.
The Alabama restaurant that’s ‘as mom-and-pop as it gets’
For three generations, Tuscumbia’s Claunch family has kept the folks in the northwest corner of Alabama well-fed. Longtime residents remember the old Pete’s Café, which Pete and Lucille Claunch opened on Fifth Street downtown in the late 1940s and continued to operate into the early 1970s. Then,...
Trial set after Florence strangling suspect pleads not guilty
A Florence man accused of repeatedly strangling his ex-girlfriend unconscious has pleaded not guilty to the multiple domestic violence charges against him.
WAFF
Large truck crashes into building in Limestone Co., driver in critical condition
Mother looking for answers after alleged injury at summer camp. U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command: AMCOM 101 meeting. U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command: AMCOM 101 meeting. Decatur City Council member reacts to Mayor's violation of short term rental ordinance. Updated: 17 hours ago. "We certainly need to abide...
Comments / 0