Florence, AL

WAFF

Retired Florence K9 dog passes away at age 8

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday a retired Florence Police Department K9 dog passed away. K9 Hercules joined the force in March 2016 and worked with Officers Gina Butler and Eddie Grissom until his retirement in June 2022. According to officials, K9 Hercules started his career as a Police K9 when he was just two years old.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Smoke from Tuscumbia land finally dissipating; ADEM fines owner $10,000

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - After putting off smoke for several months, this air is finally clear over a plot of land in Tuscumbia. Ron Gore, Alabama’s Chief of Air Pollution says the Alabama Department of Environment Management fined landowner Lee Cosbie $10,000 for taking too long to put out the smoke. Gore says that this fine is unusually hefty because the agency had its reasons.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
lavacacountytoday.com

Moulton PD: The world could use more Jimmy Bryans

Members of the Moulton Police Department spent the better part of the afternoon Thursday, Nov. 17, target shooting for their qualifications at local resident Jimmy Bryan’s range. The department has made use of Bryan’s range for years now, Interim Police Chief Daniel Beyer said, and the officers couldn’t be...
MOULTON, AL
AL.com

2 killed in head-on collision in Franklin County

A two-vehicle crash near Russellville in Franklin County late Friday night leaves two people dead and a juvenile injured. Nicolas M. Perez, 22, of Russellville was seriously injured when the 2009 Nissan Sentra he was driving collided head-on with a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Ashley N. Sims, 22, of Tuscumbia, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL

