Twitter's recent trending hashtags, like #RIPTwitter and #TwitterDown, have signaled a virtual wake for the website as if it were already dead. Users on the site have been steadily eulogizing the social network in the chaotic days since Elon Musk's purchase of the platform. But the death knell sounded louder by Thursday, which saw yet another exodus from what's left of Twitter's workforce. That night, the top five Twitter trends in the U.S. all related to what people see as the imminent end of the site as they know it.

17 HOURS AGO