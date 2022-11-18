Read full article on original website
Port Aransas hosts annual Turkey Tot Trot
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A turkey trot that started off small -- is now a big success in Port Aransas. All the trotting happened over at the Pamila Resort and Golf Community. There was more than walking and running. Residents who attended got to witness live music, games, raffles and fun for the whole family. There was even turkey bowling.
Corpus Christi bartender prepares for holiday crowd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The night before Thanksgiving, bartenders said is one of the busiest nights of the year. Family and friends are reuniting for the holiday and celebrating with a night on the town. However, with celebrations comes the risk of running into drunk drivers. Michael Cantu is...
Avoid a stink Thanksgiving Day by checking this city closures list
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One thing people hosting Thanksgiving in Flour Bluff and on the Island can be thankful for this year is that the city of Corpus Christi will be picking up trash as usual on Friday. Thursday pick-up households won't have to wait too much longer, thankfully.
Larry 'Running Turtle' Salazar talks Native heritage, Thanksgiving and a promise he made decades ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Larry 'Running Turtle' Salazar is a full-blood Native American. His mother was Cherokee and his father, Apache. He was born in a small house in San Antonio on August 18, 1956. There is a great bio on Salazar in the Texas A&M University Kingsville archives...
The Wildcat Way: Calallen football player donates 'Heaters for Heroes'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even in the midst of post-season football -- one local football player is making sure the veterans in his community are taken care of. Earlier Wednesday, 3NEWS caught up with the founder of the Heaters for Heroes program, who shared why leading by example is the best way to inspire.
Opening date set for The Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have driven by La Palmera Mall recently, you may have noticed that the new The Cheesecake Factory construction is almost complete. Construction began back in February and the company started hiring in September. With seating for 277, including climate-controlled patio dining, the approximately...
Downtown Corpus Christi proponents point to TIRZ as reason for economic growth
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi was a very different place than it is now not even 10 years ago, according to Downtown Management District Executive Director Alyssa Barrera-Mason. That's part of the reason the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone for that area was created. "So in 2016 Downtown...
'Holly-Days at the Gardens' brings flora, fauna and fun-a to South Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You will get a sentimental feeling when you head over to the Botanical Gardens this December!. Dr. Michael Womack joined us live to discuss what special events the South Texas Botanical Gardens has in store for the next four weeks, the most notable being the 18-foot-tall Christmas tree made out of repurposed plastic bottles.
Nueces County Precinct 5 Constable holding toy drive for kids in need this holiday season
ROBSTOWN, Texas — The holiday season is upon us and there are several families in our area communities that may need some help giving gifts to their children. Nueces County Precinct 5 Constable Oscar Mendoza and his staff are holding a toy drive for less fortunate children in Robstown.
'Tis the season to get warm and coasty! Visit Corpus Christi unveils new marketing, merch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Because nothing says "Merry Tex-Mas" quite like putting a palm tree decoration on your Christmas tree. America Segura and Stephen Guerra from Visit Corpus Christi joined us live to announce their new marketing slogan and give a sneak peek of their new line of holiday gear, clothes and decorations.
Corpus Christi police adding extra patrols for holiday DUI enforcement
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Extra precautions are being taken by local law enforcement to keep Coastal Bend roads safe from drunk drivers this Thanksgiving. Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said they have additional officers patrolling at night -- specifically looking for those driving under the influence. The...
CCFD says that frying turkeys during the holiday season can cause major house fires
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Frying your turkey is one way people like to prepare the Thanksgiving staple. However, first responders said it does come with a high risk. Officials over at the Corpus Christi Fire Department said many people don't have the proper equipment for frying turkeys, which could potentially lead to house fires.
Damaged power line on JFK Causeway replaced with two new poles, AEP Texas says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas spent the weekend addressing a broken power line leaning over the westbound side of the JFK Causeway. AEP Texas and the Texas Department of Transportation responded to the incident on Saturday. Officials with AEP told 3NEWS Monday they were replacing the broken pole with two new ones.
Izzy's Food Pantry celebrates five years of dedication to the Islander community
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Life as a college student can be packed with financial hardship. From tuition costs to groceries, students often have to penny pinch just to get by. This is where Izzy's Food Pantry comes into play. The pantry has served the Islander community since its inception in fall of 2017.
Coastal Bend sees low gas prices ahead of holiday travel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're planning to get out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday, you'll be joined by about 4 million other Texans. Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day for travel, and AAA Texas reports that more people are choosing to travel -- by air, bus, or even train -- this year more so than they did last year.
Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway. This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.
Thieves rip copper from lighting system at Annaville Oilbelt Little League field
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Oilbelt league in Annaville is known as the home of champions. Nearly every year the league produces great teams. Last year’s junior league squad was the U.S. champion. The kids worked hard and their parents backed them by trying to ensure they have everything they need to succeed.
Hefty consequences await those who drink, drive this holiday season, Nueces Co. DA says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roads packed with holiday drivers this Thanksgiving can mean more danger and intoxicated drivers. Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said with heightened police presence, intoxicated drivers are likely to get caught. When that happens, a warrant is secured for the driver's blood. They are then taken to the hospital to have it drawn, where it can be used as evidence to prosecute.
Perfect Addition: Bianca is an adventurous child looking for her forever family
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bianca is a very creative, adventurous, and kind 15-year-old. She has many loves such as painting and drawing, and she especially enjoys journaling about her day. She is this week's Perfect Addition. Bianca has always expressed that she has the most fun whenever she is...
Traffic diverted near Harbor Bridge after semi-truck gets stuck on I-37 access road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police diverted traffic from the northbound access road of I-37 leading to Highway 181 after the roadway became blocked by a semi-truck Monday morning. According to a Reverse Alert, the semi-truck failed to make height clearance on the roadway. The roadway was reopened...
