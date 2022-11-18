ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Port Aransas hosts annual Turkey Tot Trot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A turkey trot that started off small -- is now a big success in Port Aransas. All the trotting happened over at the Pamila Resort and Golf Community. There was more than walking and running. Residents who attended got to witness live music, games, raffles and fun for the whole family. There was even turkey bowling.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi bartender prepares for holiday crowd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The night before Thanksgiving, bartenders said is one of the busiest nights of the year. Family and friends are reuniting for the holiday and celebrating with a night on the town. However, with celebrations comes the risk of running into drunk drivers. Michael Cantu is...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend sees low gas prices ahead of holiday travel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're planning to get out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday, you'll be joined by about 4 million other Texans. Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day for travel, and AAA Texas reports that more people are choosing to travel -- by air, bus, or even train -- this year more so than they did last year.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway. This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Hefty consequences await those who drink, drive this holiday season, Nueces Co. DA says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roads packed with holiday drivers this Thanksgiving can mean more danger and intoxicated drivers. Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said with heightened police presence, intoxicated drivers are likely to get caught. When that happens, a warrant is secured for the driver's blood. They are then taken to the hospital to have it drawn, where it can be used as evidence to prosecute.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy