mauinow.com

Maui County led Hawai’i in revenue per available rooms at $344 for October 2022

Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported stronger revenue per available room (RevPAR), and average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy rate in October 2022 compared to October 2021. When compared to pre-pandemic October 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR also were higher but the occupancy rate was lower in October 2022, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, November 22, 2022

FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O'ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
HAWAII STATE
civilbeat.org

Hawaii Nonprofit To Begin Dredging Of Loko Ea Fishpond

A nonprofit organization will begin dredging the 500-year-old, 8-acre Loko Ea fishpond on the North Shore next week. Rae DeCoito, executive director of the Malama Loko Ea Foundation, said it has taken more than five years to acquire the necessary permits to begin dredging. The 404 Nationwide permit allows the...
WAIALUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT: Tracking Thanksgiving cold front

HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii needs your help to help others

Donate to Goodwill this Holiday Season to Give Someone Else A Second Chance at Life. The end of the year is a great time to clear out your closets and home of stuff you no longer use. Donate your gently used clothing and household goods to Goodwill Hawaii. John Veneri got a chance to chat with President and CEO Katy Chen about Job opportunities and how Goodwill Hawaii is helping in local communities.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii nonprofits have received a total of $7.5 million in grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Day 1 Families Fund. On Oahu, Family Promise of Hawaii received $2.5 million — the largest private grant the organization has ever received. Ka Hale A Ke Ola...
HAWAII STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Looms Over Hawaii as Thanksgiving Approaches, Forecast Shows Strong Damaging Winds, Scattered Showers

As Thanksgiving approaches, the NWS forecast indicates that Hawaii will experience severe weather, including damaging winds and sporadic showers which will affect all islands. Due to the possibility of Thanksgiving Day being affected by strong northeast winds and a sizable north swell, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Straub nurses picket, express disappointment with ongoing contract negotiations

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Straub Medical Center Nurses picketed outside of the hospital on Tuesday morning, expressing their frustration with the hospital leadership's for lack of commitment to negotiating a fair contract. The Straub Medical Center and the Hawaii Nurses Association have reached more than 20 tentative agreements, including safety and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Gas prices in West Coast cities

Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch 2022 World Cup. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch the U.S. Men's National Team play its first game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Cultural...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

New women’s dorm at MCCC is expected to help alleviate overcrowding at the Maui jail

The state Department of Public Safety held a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday to mark the start of construction of a new medium security housing structure for female inmates at the Maui Community Correctional Center. Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety Director Max Otani tells Maui Now the project will help to address...
hawaiinewsnow.com

No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.3-magnitude quake off Solomon Islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 7.3-magnitude quake has struck off the Solomon Islands, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. It happened just after 4 p.m. HST. It struck about 12 miles southwest of Malango, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. PTWC officials said...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Strong winds and huge surf heading in for Thanksgiving

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure far northeast of the state will produce fresh to locally strong trade winds across the region into Tuesday. Low clouds and showers will impact windward Big Island and Maui tonight. A cold front will sweep from west to east down the island chain from Wednesday...
HAWAII STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
CHEYENNE, WY

