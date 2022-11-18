Read full article on original website
KITV.com
HECO announces 7 solar projects for low income customers on Oahu, Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) is working on seven solar projects on Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island to help low and medium income residents who want to lower their monthly electricity bills but cannot afford to install their own solar panels. The shared solar program, otherwise...
mauinow.com
Maui County led Hawai’i in revenue per available rooms at $344 for October 2022
Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported stronger revenue per available room (RevPAR), and average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy rate in October 2022 compared to October 2021. When compared to pre-pandemic October 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR also were higher but the occupancy rate was lower in October 2022, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, November 22, 2022
civilbeat.org
Hawaii Nonprofit To Begin Dredging Of Loko Ea Fishpond
A nonprofit organization will begin dredging the 500-year-old, 8-acre Loko Ea fishpond on the North Shore next week. Rae DeCoito, executive director of the Malama Loko Ea Foundation, said it has taken more than five years to acquire the necessary permits to begin dredging. The 404 Nationwide permit allows the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Big waves, high winds and widespread rain heading into Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and Oahu Wednesday night, Maui County early-Thursday morning, and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters still battling brush fires on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state as multiple brush fires were reported on Sunday. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula Road are still closed.
mauinow.com
Gov. Ige extends emergency disaster relief for Maui axis deer crisis into January
Governor David Ige issued a fifth proclamation relating to the Maui County axis deer crisis, extending the disaster emergency relief period through Jan. 17, 2023. State officials say that despite ongoing efforts, the axis deer population has grown to approximately 60,000 or more, which cannot be sustained by the environment in Maui County.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecasters warn residents to prepare for strong winds, ‘significant’ swell on Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Weather Service forecasters are warning residents to prepare for strong northeast winds and a “significant” north swell on Thanksgiving as a cold front moves over the island chain. The National Weather Service expanded a wind advisory to include all islands through 6 a.m. Friday.
Errors Prevent Hawaiians From Receiving Rebates Of Up To $1,200
Thousands of residents in Hawaii will not get the rebate promised earlier this year. If you believed the payment's non-arrival was a delay, it is not. The checks were worth $300 to $1,200, and distribution began in the summer.
hawaiinewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Thanksgiving cold front
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii needs your help to help others
Donate to Goodwill this Holiday Season to Give Someone Else A Second Chance at Life. The end of the year is a great time to clear out your closets and home of stuff you no longer use. Donate your gently used clothing and household goods to Goodwill Hawaii. John Veneri got a chance to chat with President and CEO Katy Chen about Job opportunities and how Goodwill Hawaii is helping in local communities.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii nonprofits have received a total of $7.5 million in grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Day 1 Families Fund. On Oahu, Family Promise of Hawaii received $2.5 million — the largest private grant the organization has ever received. Ka Hale A Ke Ola...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Looms Over Hawaii as Thanksgiving Approaches, Forecast Shows Strong Damaging Winds, Scattered Showers
As Thanksgiving approaches, the NWS forecast indicates that Hawaii will experience severe weather, including damaging winds and sporadic showers which will affect all islands. Due to the possibility of Thanksgiving Day being affected by strong northeast winds and a sizable north swell, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday.
KITV.com
Straub nurses picket, express disappointment with ongoing contract negotiations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Straub Medical Center Nurses picketed outside of the hospital on Tuesday morning, expressing their frustration with the hospital leadership's for lack of commitment to negotiating a fair contract. The Straub Medical Center and the Hawaii Nurses Association have reached more than 20 tentative agreements, including safety and...
Denby Fawcett: We Have Become Numb To The Plight Of Homeless People
Hawaii’s homeless problem is rarely discussed in local news these days. It is as though the public has reached detente with the chronic sleepers on the sidewalks and the illegal campers in the city’s parks. The tents lining sidewalks that once seemed aberrant have become the norm. Sometimes...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Gas prices in West Coast cities
Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch 2022 World Cup. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch the U.S. Men's National Team play its first game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Cultural...
mauinow.com
New women’s dorm at MCCC is expected to help alleviate overcrowding at the Maui jail
The state Department of Public Safety held a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday to mark the start of construction of a new medium security housing structure for female inmates at the Maui Community Correctional Center. Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety Director Max Otani tells Maui Now the project will help to address...
hawaiinewsnow.com
No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.3-magnitude quake off Solomon Islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 7.3-magnitude quake has struck off the Solomon Islands, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. It happened just after 4 p.m. HST. It struck about 12 miles southwest of Malango, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. PTWC officials said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Strong winds and huge surf heading in for Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure far northeast of the state will produce fresh to locally strong trade winds across the region into Tuesday. Low clouds and showers will impact windward Big Island and Maui tonight. A cold front will sweep from west to east down the island chain from Wednesday...
