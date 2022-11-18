ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Daycare worker arrested, fired after slamming child on the ground, police report says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — An employee at a daycare in Loganville has been arrested and fired after reports that she slammed a child to the ground because they “wouldn’t lay down.”

According to police reports, Amara Hazzard was an assistant teacher at Strong Roots Academy last week when she and another employee were trying to put several children down for a nap.

The other employee told police that Hazzard slammed a child onto a sleeping mat before grabbing them by the arm and carrying them to another part of the room.

Strong Roots Academy Director Kyle Dawkins told Channel 2 Action News that Hazzard had passed all state required background checks before she was hired. He says that after the incident, she was fired immediately.

After learning she was being fired, Hazzard threw a computer monitor at the reception desk and left the building as she had been instructed, the police report says.

Dawkins says after alerting the police and the daycare’s assistant director, the child’s parents were called and watched the surveillance video. He says the child returned to the daycare the next day.

Hazzard was arrested and booked into the Walton County Jail on a child cruelty charge.

Raven 666
5d ago

You really need to be careful with daycares put your child in the ones that have cameras in all the classrooms this helps you see what’s going on an just don’t leave your child in these places for too long . I worked in this field for or 25 years lots of lazy people sitting in their phone’s ignoring the kids they don’t care just smile in your face an pretend. I would tell all the time of teachers an they didn’t want to do anything cause so shorthanded of employees this is a real problem. I remember switching to a different school an my daughter didn’t like one teacher shortly afterwards she was fired cause a parent was watching an caught teacher grabbing her child roughly! Lots of people should not be teachers !

