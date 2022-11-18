ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Data Management Firm Aunalytics Introduces Enterprise Analytics as a Managed Service

Aunalytics, a data management and analytics company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-market businesses, announced it has initiated Enterprise Analytics, a managed service comprised of experts in data analytics, data engineering, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The new solution “couples the tools and technology required to help enterprises achieve their analytics...
Swedish Fintech Dreams Establishes Entity to Expand Engagement Banking Offering

Dreams AB, the financial wellbeing platform and “leader” in engagement banking solutions, announces the establishment of a new entity, Dreams Technology, “reflecting the company’s ongoing expansion into the B2B space.”. Having initially launched as a B2C money-saving app in the Nordics in 2016 – where it...
KPMG Report: Digital Asset Funds Held in Bitpanda’s Cold Storage Exceed Customer Holdings

Accounting firm KPMG has signed off that Bitpanda’s funds “exceed customer holdings following a special review held in light of the recent FTX collapse.”. Bitpanda is in active exchange with the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), which regularly “audits the company.” However, this “extraordinary,” additional agreed upon procedure was “conducted voluntarily.”
Xeni Introduces XeniPay, an Accounting, Settlement System for Travel, on Hedera

Xeni’s XeniPay solution launched recently on the Hedera Mainnet. XeniPay is designed “to help travel inventory consolidators, service providers, and online travel agencies reduce accounting, reconciliation, and settlement costs for B2B transactions.”. Today, the travel industry is “plagued by a convoluted settlement process for B2B transactions.”. Settling...
Blockchain: DBS Completes Repurchase Transaction using JP Morgan’s Onyx Application

DBS, a large Asian bank based in Singapore, is reporting that it has become the first bank in Asia to complete an intraday repurchase transaction on JP Morgan’s intraday repurchase application on Onyx Digital Assets. The application is a blockchain-based network that supports instant settlements and maturity of the transactions within hours as opposed to the current standard of two days.
Quid Global and Currencycloud Partner Up

Currencycloud has partnered with Quid Global to help power the company’s digital wallet, which will support the firm’s international expansion. Quid Global, launched in the UK in 2020 and now with offices in London, US, Switzerland, and Ireland, Quid aims to be the one-stop digital ecosystem offering business and banking-style tools dedicated to SMEs.
Manchester based Fintech Hydr Raises £332,826 via Seedrs

Hydr, which creates software to enable invoice finance at scale for SMEs, optimizing cash flow, fueling growth, has secured 95% (£332,826) of its £350,001 target via Seedrs with 29 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign (with 31 investors so far making contributions to the raise). Located...
Shared Branch Banking Innovator OneBanx Launches Crowdfunding to Support Expansion

OneBanx, the shared branch banking innovator, is launching the public phase of its £1.25m fund raise on Crowdcube, Europe’s crowdfunding platform. Having shown that OneBanx’s shared branch concept works with three pilots in Central Scotland, the team is now “embarking on the next phase of plans to create a national network of kiosks that will ensure no community in the UK is left without access to cash or everyday banking services like deposits and bill payments.”
Credit Inclusion Fintech Propel Holdings Moves into Canada

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSX: PRL), a Fintech company dedicated to credit inclusion, announced that it has entered the Canadian market with its new brand, Fora CreditTM (Fora) – “a convenient online credit solution for underserved Canadian consumers.”. Nearly 25 per cent of Canadians “are either unserved or underserved...
Finastra Onboards Fragmos Chain’s Blockchain Platform for Digitalization of OTC Derivatives Post-Trade

Finastra announced a collaboration with Fragmos Chain, a blockchain platform which digitalizes interactions between financial institutions, “to provide Finastra customers with out-of-the-box integration with Finastra Summit, its over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market solution.”. The API-first integration, via FusionFabric.cloud, “enables banks globally to digitalize their OTC derivatives products to reduce the...
SoFi Gets Scrutiny from Senate Banking Committee Democrats Who Also Press Regulators on the Fintech Offering Digital Asset Services

Democrat members of the Senate Banking Committee have sent a letter to SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) inquiring about its activities in regard to digital asset trading. At the same time, the Senators have forwarded a letter to three bank regulators, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the US Federal Reserve, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). This letter demands to know why SoFi Digital Assets remains in operation.
Fintech Zimpler to Expand to Latin America, Opens Office in São Paulo

Zimpler, which claims to be a leading fintech company born in Sweden, announced that it will expand its operations to Latin America. The company has “established its LatAm headquarters in São Paulo, catering to the growing local and regional markets.” Zimpler plans “to introduce their instant payments solution in the country later this year and are already planning their next market expansion.”
Fortis Acquires Payment Logistics, Expanding Its Embedded Payments Solutions

Fortis, which claims to be the leader in embedded payments for software providers, announced the company is “expanding its suite of technology solutions by acquiring Payment Logistics, a payment technology company based in La Jolla, California.”. Payment Logistics “not only brings dozens of embedded payments partnerships but a myriad...
Accounting Software Firm Coconut Raises £392,390 via Crowdcube

Coconut notes that starting a self-employed business is “easier than ever, but the finance tools available haven’t improved for decades.” New laws mean 4m+ UK taxpayers will “have to do 5x more tax returns.”. Coconut’s accounting software is “helping accountants get their sole traders & landlords...
TripleA Enables Bigo Live’s Users to Pay with Digital Currencies

Bigo Live, which claims to be one of the world’s fastest-growing social live streaming platforms, has enabled their users to top up accounts by paying “with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).”. Powered by licensed crypto payment gateway TripleA, Bigo Live’s users...
Embedded Finance Integration Is Being Widely Considered Across the Globe: Juniper Research

Juniper Research defines embedded finance as: “Any use case where financial services, such as banking, insurance or lending, is integrated into non-financial user experiences.”. User experiences in this sense will “commonly mean eCommerce checkouts, for example, where payment options are embedded to avoid having to re-enter details, or where...
U.S. SMEs to Expand Operations Despite Economic Uncertainty, New Survey Reveals

A recent study by global fintech platform Airwallex revealed that small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) businesses in the U.S. “plan to expand in 2023.”. While the pandemic and uncertain market conditions have impacted many businesses this year, a vast majority of SMEs (82%) still “plan to expand into new markets and are mapping out their strategies to do so successfully.”

