Williamson has season-high 32 points, Pelicans beat Spurs
New Orleans forward Zion Williamson is starting to feel like his self again. San Antonio can attest to that.
numberfire.com
Gorgui Dieng playing with Spurs' second unit Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Dieng made a spot-start last game in place of Jakob Poeltl and played 21 minutes, but he might fall back out of the rotation with Poeltl active again. numberFire's models project...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Jackson (ankle) unavailable Wednesday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers power forward Isaiah Jackson (ankle) is out Wednesday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jackson injured his ankle on Monday and then sat out practice Tuesday. His next chance to play will be Friday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Goga Bitadze is expected to see more playing time with Jackson inactive.
The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Mavericks Game
Jayson Tatum's denying Luka Doncic at the rim, leading to Jaylen Brown delivering the knockout blow and the moment that best captured the energy and activity Boston played with headline the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Mavericks game. A Team Tommy Point to End the First Frame After ...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Jayson Tatum (ankle) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum has been upgraded from questionable to available and will face the Mavericks on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against Dallas. Tatum's Wednesday projection includes 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists,...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) active Wednesday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is available Wednesday versus the Indiana Pacers. Anderson will return from a one-game absence and be a primary contributor off the bench. Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowell will have fewer minutes available Wednesday. numberFire's models project Anderson for 23.1 minutes and 23.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl starting on Wednesday, Gorgui Dieng coming off the bench
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl will get the start on Wednesday with Gorgui Dieng moving to the bench. Our models expect Poeltl to play 30.5 minutes against the Pelicans. Poeltl's Wednesday projection includes 14.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) starting for Miami on Wednesday in place of injured Max Strus (shoulder)
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Herro will rejoin the starting lineup on Wednesday with Max Strus sidelined with a shoulder injury. Our models expect Herro to play 34.7 minutes against Washington. Herro's Wednesday projection includes 21.4...
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado starting for Pelicans on Wednesday with C.J. McCollum (illness) ruled out
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Alvarado will get the start on Wednesday with C.J. McCollum sidelined with an illness. Our models expect Alvarado to play 23.8 minutes against the Spurs. Alvarado's Wednesday projection includes 9.8...
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter replacing AJ Griffin in Hawks' lineup Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hunter is replacing AJ Griffin in the starting lineup after missing last game with an illness. numberFire's models project Hunter for 31.9 minutes and 23.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (protocols) upgraded Tuesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (health and safety protocols) is now questionable to play Tuesday versus the Detroit Pistons. Murray and Nikola Jokic (protocols) have been upgraded to questionable after initially being listed as doubtful for Tuesday's matchup. Bruce Brown will relinquish his starting spot if Murray is cleared and Bones Hyland (illness, questionable) will have fewer minutes available.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Derrick White starting on Wednesday, Grant Williams coming off the bench
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. White will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday with Grant Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect White to play 198.0 minutes against the Mavericks. White's Wednesday projection includes 8.0...
numberfire.com
Heat's Bam Adebayo (knee) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. As expected, Adebayo has been upgraded from probable to available and will start against Washington. Our models expect him to play 35.7 minutes against Washington. Adebayo's Wednesday projection includes 21.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis continues to deal with lower back soreness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect Davis to play 34.2 minutes against the Suns. Davis'...
numberfire.com
Joe Harris coming off Brooklyn's bench on Tuesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris will play with Brooklyn's second unit after Nic Claxton was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.9 expected minutes, numbeFire's models project Harris to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (calf) questionable Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is questionable to play on Wednesday versus the Indiana Pacers. McLaughlin scored a season-high 12 points in 16 minutes on Monday, but he apparently injured his calf in the process. Jaylen Nowell could see more playing time if McLaughlin is ruled out. numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Gary Trent Jr. returns to Raptors' lineup Wednesday
Toronto Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. is in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Trent is set to return after missing three games with a hip issue and an illness. Fred VanVleet (illness) and Scottie Barnes (knee) are both out, so there will be extra ball-handling opportunities available for Trent.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) ruled out again Wednesday for Heat
Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is out Wednesday versus the Washington Wizards. The Heat will be without Robinson, Jimmy Butler (knee), and Max Strus (shoulder) on Wednesday. Tyler Herro (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are both questionable, so Haywood Highsmith might be asked to play extended minutes again. Robinson's next chance to play will be on Friday versus the Wizards.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. The Nuggets are...
numberfire.com
Hawks' AJ Griffin with second unit Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks small forward AJ Griffin is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Griffin is moving back to the bench after making a spot-start in place of an ill De'Andre Hunter last game. numberFire's models project Griffin for 19.9 minutes and 16.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday,...
