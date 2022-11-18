ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area artist approaches craft with patience to create portraits

TAMPA, Fla. - In a small studio space, Cora Waterhouse spends hours with people, whether in person, with photographs or with art. She has been an artist for most of her life, creating cards, fashion, sculptures and murals. She specializes in portraits. "This is a slow process, and I have...
wfla.com

2 single Tampa moms become homeowners Thanksgiving week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two hardworking Tampa moms received the keys to their new homes Tuesday morning. Their dream of homeownership became a reality thanks to the City of Tampa’s Infill Housing Program which offers closing cost help and forgivable down payment loans to buyers in the Dare to Own the Dream Homeownership program.
TAMPA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

The Brunchery Serving Breakfast & Lunch In Wesley Chapel & New Tampa!

Since opening the second local location (the other is on Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in New Tampa) of The Brunchery Breakfast & Lunch on S.R. 56 in March of this year, owner Alket (Al) Marku says he is thrilled with the way the Wesley Chapel community has already embraced the former long-time location of Wolf’s Den.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
cltampa.com

20 legit Hillsborough County dive bars, and why you should get a drink at all of them

The local watering hole has long been a source of comfort for what ails you. There's just something about the sight of a neon sign that makes you want to shake it off and leave your worries at the door. You might be finishing off a bad week at work, dealing with a breakup, or just having “one of those days.” Regardless of why you’re there, you quickly feel a sense of welcome relief when you sink into a bar stool that helps you forget the world outside.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Rowdies and Norwich City team up to grow soccer in the Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - While the World Cup puts the international soccer season on hold, lots of clubs are taking advantage of the break and taking their training elsewhere. For England's Norwich City FC, they chose the Tampa Bay area as its home away from home for the next week. Now, players from Norwich City are joining the Tampa Bay Rowdies to help grow the game locally.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Our Preview Of Christmas Town At Busch Gardens

It’s beginning to look like Christmas at Busch Gardens. Time to celebrate the best time of the year at Tampa’s favorite theme park. We had a preview of everything Christmas Town had to offer. From holiday inspired culinary delights, to festive shows, here’s our preview of Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.
TAMPA, FL
Axios

Florida-based Hotbins reinvents the thrill of a deal

Florida's bargain hunters are getting some huge deals at a store that turns trash into treasure. What's happening: Hotbins — a store full of giant bins that are filled with random boxes of stuff — opened its Tampa location last month. After seeing photos on Hotbins' social media...
TAMPA, FL

