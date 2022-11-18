3-star EDGE David Caulker flips from the Iowa Hawkeyes to Iowa State pledge

The Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series is always heated. It oftentimes begins before players even set foot on campus.

Iowa thought it had won a recruiting war over the Iowa State Cyclones back on June 6 when three-star EDGE David Caulker announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes.

Not so fast. Caulker revealed his change of plans, announcing he was flipping his commitment from the Hawkeyes to the Iowa State Cyclones.

“First off, I would like to thank Coach Ferentz, Coach Niemann, Coach Bell, Tyler Barnes and the rest of the Iowa Football Coaching staff. However, since being offered by Iowa State, something has always seemed to draw me back to the program, and it is something my heart and soul couldn’t ignore. With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of Iowa, and I will be committing to Iowa State University,” Caulker said.

According to 247Sports , Caulker is a three-star EDGE, the No. 53 player at that position nationally and the No. 5 player in the state of Iowa. On3 also ranks Caulker as a three-star defensive lineman, the No. 56 defensive lineman nationally and as the No. 7 player in Iowa. Lastly, Rivals rates Caulker as a three-star defensive end and the No. 16 player in Iowa.

The Hawkeyes had run up their commitment count to 20 before the announcement from Caulker. Now, that obviously will drop back for the Hawkeyes.

After Caulker’s decommitment, Iowa has the country’s No. 22 class per Rivals , ranks 28th nationally according to 247Sports , 30th per On3 ‘s team rankings.

David Caulker's recruiting profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 5 53 Rivals 3 N/A 16 N/A ESPN 3 N/A 11 123 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 7 56 247 Composite 3 981 11 90

Vitals

Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position DE/EDGE Height 6-4 Weight 256 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on July 6

Visited on July 6

Committed on July 6

Decommitted on Nov. 17

Other offers

Iowa State

Kent State

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

Northern Illinois

Northern Iowa

Twitter

https://twitter.com/DavidCaulker23/status/1593416784480276480?s=20&t=HSpQ29jz2vVix_VMZqwBew

Full Iowa 2023 class

[listicle id=989] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1