Nets' Ben Simmons booed as Sixers spoil his Philadelphia return

PHILADELPHIA -- Ben Simmons knew exactly the type of reception he was going to get fromSixersfans Tuesday night inside Wells Fargo Center. After going through a contentious divorce with the team that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, forcing his way out of Philadelphia before the start of last season, he knewfans would loudly show their anger in a variety of ways.
Sixers' Joel Embiid out at least 2 games with foot injury

CAMDEN, N.J. --Joel Embiid will miss at least the next two games -- including Tuesday's reunion with former co-star Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets -- with a left midfoot sprain he suffered in Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. "How do I make up for Joel? We've just got...
Charlotte plays Philadelphia on 5-game home slide

Philadelphia 76ers (9-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Philadelphia looking to break its five-game home losing streak. The Hornets have gone 2-10 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than...
Pistons accomplish crazy underdog feat

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons stunned the Denver Nuggets with a 110-108 road victory at Ball Arena. The Pistons entered the game as 12-point underdogs. The Pistons had to follow that up with a road game on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Again, the Pistons were 12-point underdogs. And Read more... The post Pistons accomplish crazy underdog feat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
