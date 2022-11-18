Read full article on original website
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Gibson stops 41, Ducks get 1st regulation win vs. Rangers
John Gibson made 41 saves, Dmitry Kulikov had a goal and an assist and the Anaheim Ducks got their first win in regulation this season, defeating the New York Rangers 3-2 Wednesday night
Sorokin stops 49, Pageau scores 2 as Isles blank Oilers 3-0
Ilya Sorokin made a career-high 49 saves and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice early in the second period as the New York Islanders beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0
Devils' winning streak stopped at 13 in loss to Maple Leafs
Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Devils' franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to end Wednesday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs won 2-1 in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed.
6abc
Nets' Ben Simmons booed as Sixers spoil his Philadelphia return
PHILADELPHIA -- Ben Simmons knew exactly the type of reception he was going to get fromSixersfans Tuesday night inside Wells Fargo Center. After going through a contentious divorce with the team that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, forcing his way out of Philadelphia before the start of last season, he knewfans would loudly show their anger in a variety of ways.
6abc
Sixers' Joel Embiid out at least 2 games with foot injury
CAMDEN, N.J. --Joel Embiid will miss at least the next two games -- including Tuesday's reunion with former co-star Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets -- with a left midfoot sprain he suffered in Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. "How do I make up for Joel? We've just got...
6abc
Charlotte plays Philadelphia on 5-game home slide
Philadelphia 76ers (9-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Philadelphia looking to break its five-game home losing streak. The Hornets have gone 2-10 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than...
Pistons accomplish crazy underdog feat
On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons stunned the Denver Nuggets with a 110-108 road victory at Ball Arena. The Pistons entered the game as 12-point underdogs. The Pistons had to follow that up with a road game on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Again, the Pistons were 12-point underdogs. And Read more... The post Pistons accomplish crazy underdog feat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
6abc
The Hoop Collective: The 76ers' problems, the Bulls' LaVine question and more NBA musings
Brian Windhorst and a team of ESPN's Insiders sort out life and the news from in and around the NBA world. As Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers, himself limping, came onto the floor Saturday night to check on yet another injured star, his face showed an appropriate mix of disgust and exasperation as he swung his arms in frustration.
