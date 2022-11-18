ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

McConnell congratulates Pelosi on ‘historic tenure’ and ‘path-breaking career’

By Alexander Bolton
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kH4q_0jF9ZT0h00

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday congratulated Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) on “concluding her historic tenure” as the House Democrats’ leader and her “consequential and path-breaking career.”

“The Speaker and I have disagreed frequently and forcefully over the years, but I have seen firsthand the depth and intensity of her commitment to public service,” he said in a statement released Thursday evening.

“There is no question that the impact of Speaker Pelosi’s consequential and path-breaking career will long endure,” he said.

McConnell and Pelosi led their respective chambers in the 116th Congress, which spanned from 2019 to 2020 and saw a shutdown of the federal government due to a dispute between then-President Trump and Democratic leaders over building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

They worked together in March of 2020 to pass the $2 trillion CARES Act, which provided unemployment benefits, support to small businesses, tax relief and state and local aid at the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

McConnell issued his statement hours after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) skipped attending Pelosi’s speech on the House floor announcing her intention to step down as leader of the House Democratic caucus.

Pelosi will step down from her leadership post but remain in Congress for the time being as a mentor to the incoming House minority leader, who is expected to be Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

House Democrats will vote on Nov. 30 for a new leadership team.

Comments / 14

Loren Dobbins SR
5d ago

She don’t deserve nothing except going to prison for what she did all of us shame on him I wouldn’t give her any kind of knowledge

Reply
5
Butch Smith
6d ago

Losers. With Pelosi under the bus. maybe some good things can happen. She'll have lots of spare time to fret about Trump. She spent 7 years of her awake life trying to ruin him. Good riddence you old hide.

Reply
5
Related
Markets Insider

Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.

Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: I used to think Nancy Pelosi was everything wrong with Washington. Wow, was I wrong

Nancy Pelosi has never been particularly popular outside Washington. Like most of Congress, she has low approval ratings and high disapproval ratings. Many conservatives see her as the embodiment of out-of-touch California liberalism that triggers outrage, but liberals see her as part of an old guard that is much less left-wing than they are. Meanwhile, much of America saw her as unwilling to let go of power. I say this because at one time or another, I shared all these views. As a young man inspired by Barack Obama’s soaring rhetoric about bridging larger divides, I found Pelosi’s establishment-style politics...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

Bernie Sanders Sees A Democratic Party That Looks More Like Him Than Ever

“Obviously, the election on Tuesday night went a hell of a lot better than we had anticipated.”. This was Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) scientific assessment of the 2022 midterms. He watched returns at home in Vermont — “I try to keep out of D.C. except when necessary,” he offers — and stayed up until four in the morning waiting for results. The night had been full of bright spots for the 81-year-old Democratic socialist, but the most promising had been John Fetterman’s decisive win in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race. “There’s no candidate who ran who was more strongly identified with the working class of Pennsylvania than John Fetterman,” Sanders says. “He really hit a nerve that I hope we can all learn from.”
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority

The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
The Hill

The Hill

780K+
Followers
89K+
Post
556M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy