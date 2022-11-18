Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Related
whdh.com
Police chase of stolen car in Brockton leads to crash, flipping over a car and woman inside
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase in Brockton came to a crashing halt in a quiet neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Brockton law enforcement chased three juvenile occupants of a stolen car on foot after they crashed into a woman’s sedan on Hovendon Street, flipping it over with her inside.
whdh.com
Bail set at $100,000 for suspect in deadly Hingham store crash
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of driving his vehicle through an Apple store in Hingham faced a judge Tuesday morning, a day after one person was killed and 19 were injured in the crash. Bail was set at $100,000 for Bradley Rein, 53, who was arrested Monday night...
whdh.com
Driver facing reckless homicide by motor vehicle charge in deadly Hingham Apple store crash
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man will be arraigned on a reckless homicide by motor vehicle charge following his arrested in connection with a crash at an Apple store in Hingham that killed one person and injured 19 others, officials announced. Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, after an...
whdh.com
State police trooper escorts geese to safety on Rt. 128 In Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper helped get a pair of geese to safety on Route 128 in Wakefield Tuesday morning. The geese tried to cross the busy highway during rush hour at 8 a.m. The trooper stopped his cruiser and got out to usher the geese...
whdh.com
Man saved from burning car in Raynham
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan when his car went up in flames on Route 24 in Raynham Sunday. The car had crashed and landed down the embankment next to an overpass when Brian Maynard was driving by and saw smoke. Maynard said he initially thought it was just a brush fire, but soon realized a car was burning and someone was stuck inside.
whdh.com
Boston police searching for missing 12-year-old
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Ayden Jordan is described as being 5 feet 3 inches, 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a Boston Green Academy uniform, dark blue shirt, beige pants, black puffer jacket, white and purple Jordan sneakers, and carrying a gray backpack.
whdh.com
Individual arrested in connection with 2 shootings, 1 fatal, reported in New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Following an investigation across parts of southern New Hampshire, an arrest has been made in Nashua after at least two shootings earlier in the day, one of which was fatal. Part of Auburn Street was sectioned off by police tape around noon Wednesday, where state and...
whdh.com
Bridgewater police searching for suspect after 2 teens arrested in armed robbery
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a third suspect after two teens from Brockton were arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery in Bridgewater. Bernaldino De Jesus Pereira Tavares, 19, and Rafael Gomes Andrade, 18, are facing charges including Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition without an FID card. Police are searching for a third suspect.
whdh.com
Loved ones remember man killed in Hingham Apple store crash
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family of the man who died in a crash at the Hingham Apple store Monday said they will remember him as a loving family man. 65-year-old Kevin Bradley was killed when a car barreled to the front of the store on Derby Street earlier in the week. As crews responded to the crash witnesses and victims described as “a huge bang” and “a cloud of smoke,” Bradley had been declared dead on the scene.
whdh.com
MBTA suspends Green Line B Branch service due to accident
BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident near the Boston University Bridge between a car and a Green Line train led to suspended service Wednesday. Around 3:00 p.m. an outbound Green Line train collided with a sedan, causing extensive damage to the car. The MBTA Twitter account said service was suspended between...
whdh.com
Fentanyl found in apartment building where Malden Fire, Hazmat crews responded to medical emergency
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazardous material crews responded to a building in Malden Wednesday afternoon after an unknown powder was found in the building. The Malden Fire Department had called in hazmat crews to assist at an apartment complex on Cory Lane after an unknown powder was found in the building around 11:30 Wednesday morning. 7NEWS sources said the powder was drugs, specifically fentanyl.
whdh.com
Police looking to identify suspect in Theater District assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man wanted in connection with an assault in the Theatre District that sent a man to the hospital. At about 1:48 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 police responded a report of assault and...
whdh.com
Boston Police seeking publics help to ID man in connection to Assault and Battery in Theater District
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said Tuesday they are looking for a man wanted in connection to an assault in the Theatre District that sent a man to the hospital. At about 1:48 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 police responded a report of assault and battery on Tremont Street. Police said the man punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head. The injury required emergency brain surgery.
whdh.com
7News sources: Suspect arrested in connection with pair of suspicious deaths reported in New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Following an investigation across parts of southern New Hampshire, 7NEWS sources say an arrest has been made in Nashua after two suspicious deaths were reported earlier in the day. Part of Auburn Street was sectioned off by police tape around noon Wednesday, where state and local...
whdh.com
Boston PD: Missing Person Alert canceled for 12-year-old
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police announced a 12-year-old boy has been found after the department issued a “Missing Person Alert” for him on Tuesday. At 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities said Ayden Jordan had been located after issuing the alert the previous evening. — Originally posted on Wednesday, Nov....
whdh.com
Brockton police seek public’s help finding car possibly connected to fatal hit-and-run
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are searching for a car they said may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man. The DA’s office said the fatal crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday on Forest Avenue. The man who was hit had been seriously injured, and was taken to a Boston Medical Center by helicopter, where he later died.
whdh.com
WATCH: Boston Police seek public’s help in IDing woman accused of vandalism, biting restaurant employee
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after an assault at a restaurant in Dorchester – all of which was caught on tape. It was Sunday, Nov. 20, when a woman entered Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa on Blue Hill...
whdh.com
JOS: 2 Women injured in Hingham Apple store crash speak on the ‘insane’ experience
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Soni Baker and her friend Heather Eaton were sitting in the middle of the Apple store Monday when an SUV crashed through the window, hitting the two 21-year-olds. Baker was injured in the crash, and she spoke on the moments where she struggled to process exactly...
whdh.com
At least one person killed, 16 injured after vehicle crashes through shopping plaza in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments is underway in Hingham where officials say at least one person was killed after a vehicle crashed into a building, leaving multiple victims injured and trapped. Crews from Hanover and Rockland were among the fire departments called in to...
whdh.com
South Shore Hospital provides update on patient care after Apple store crash in Hingham injured 19
WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials at South Shore Hospital provided an update on the conditions of the patients the hospital took in Monday after a driver crashed through an Apple store in Hingham. Dr. Jason Tracy said eight patients remain at South Shore Hospital, two of which are in intensive...
