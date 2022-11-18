ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Department of Public Health issues ocean water use warning for LA County Beaches including Leo Carrillo State Beach

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 6 days ago

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:

  • Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu
  • Hermosa Beach Pier in Hermosa Beach
  • Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
  • Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/ .

Malibu, CA
