'Hospitals are busy': flu cases continue to rise ahead of busy holiday travel season

foxsanantonio.com
Help us collect one million pounds of food by the end of November!
SAN ANTONIO - Our annual Food 4 SA drive is nearing its end. We're hoping you can help us collect one million pounds of food by the end of the month and we're getting close. You can take non-perishable food items and drop them in the red bins at any H-E-B or Security Service Federal Credit Union. You can also make a monetary donation.
foxsanantonio.com
Seasonal depression could lead to violent tendencies
SAN ANTONIO - In the United States, there have been eight mass shootings in the last five days. Experts say the holidays can make people more depressed and they could develop violent tendencies. Seasonal affective disorder or seasonal depression affect people every year across the US. It often manifests itself...
foxsanantonio.com
Thanksgiving cold front expected to ruffle some feathers
SAN ANTONIO - We are starting off your Wednesday misty with light drizzle across the area. Expect another overcast, gray day with occasional drizzle and mist throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. May climb into the middle 60s in our eastern zone counties where we may see some peaks of sunshine.
foxsanantonio.com
CPS Energy responds to disturbing photos of squirrel zip-tied to company work vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - We have answers now from CPS Energy on a photo we brought to their attention last week. We received a news tip regarding these disturbing photos of a squirrel zip tied to a CPS Energy vehicle. Their communication specialist said, "It was determined that this was an...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Pets Alive declares Code Red, urges you to help save a dog's life
San Antonio Pets Alive is facing a Code Red. There are about 40 dogs, including puppies at risk of being killed at the city of San Antonio’s Municipal Shelter. They are in urgent need of fosters and adopters to help save these lives. All dog and puppy adoption fees...
foxsanantonio.com
Turkey meals available from variety of San Antonio sources as Thanksgiving approaches
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonians are making this holiday season special for thousands of people who might need a little help as Thanksgiving approaches. The local community becomes extra charitable this time of year through a variety of events ranging from the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner to Catholic Charities turkey food box distribution.
foxsanantonio.com
Community vigil for the victims of the Club Q Massacre
SAN ANTONIO - A vigil for the victims of the Club Q Massacre is being held here in San Antonio Wednesday night. The vigil began at 6 p.m. over at the Rainbow Crosswalk at Main Avenue and Evergreen. It was put together by the party for socialism and liberation, alongside...
foxsanantonio.com
Colorado shooter attended Johnson High School in 2015
SAN ANTONIO - We have confirmed that the Colorado shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich did attend Johnson High School here in San Antonio in 2015. A spokesperson for NEISD tells us Aldrich was a freshman in 2015 but withdrew in October of that year. It is unclear right now where he...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in leg during robbery attempt on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot in the leg during an alleged robbery on the West Side. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near South Calaveras Street and Elvira Street. Police said they initially got reports of a robbery, but then it was changed to a shooting. When...
foxsanantonio.com
Wrong-way driver dies after crashing head-on into a pickup truck on North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a pickup truck on a North Side highway early Wednesday morning. The deadly accident happened just before 3 a.m. along Northwest Loop 410 and San Pedro Avenue. Police said they received multiple calls of a wrong way driver going...
foxsanantonio.com
URBAN-15's Holiday Laser Show returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO—Urban-15 will be hosting its first holiday laser show following a two-year hiatus after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, December 20th, the 19th Annual Holiday Laser Show will be hosted at the Lila Crockrell Theater located at 900 E. Market St., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for driver who hit and killed pedestrian on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man last month on the West Side. The deadly accident happened just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 on West Commerce Avenue near Our Lady of the Lake University. Police said the victim, Richard Tovar, 46,...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio teen accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend, taking her phone and keys
SAN ANTONIO- A teenager is in custody after he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and taking off with her possessions on the Northwest side, records show. Gavin Nestor-Tules Guerrero, 19, was arrested on Tuesday past 10 p.m. and charged with aggravated robbery. According to the arrest report, Guerrero’s ex-girlfriend...
foxsanantonio.com
Alleged intruder killed by homeowner near Southtown identified
SAN ANTONIO – There’s new information on a shooting that was reported last week, where a homeowner confronted and fatally shot an intruder near Southtown. A medical examiner has identified the man who was killed as 37-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest after...
foxsanantonio.com
Erik Cantu is finally home after weeks of recovering from gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – Weeks after 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot by a police officer while at a McDonald’s parking lot, his aunt and uncle posted on the GoFundMe page that he is finally home. “He is HOME! We took FAITH in the Lord and leaned on all your...
foxsanantonio.com
H-E-B's 38th Annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns to Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO- The Christmas spirit will arrive to Travis Park this Friday, Nov. 25 when H-E-B holds its 38th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The tree lightning celebration is open to the public starting at 3 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. Tree lights are scheduled to be illuminated for the first time at 6:20 p.m.
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
foxsanantonio.com
Texas Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in San Antonio, says DPS officials
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected gang member and one of Texas' Top 10 most wanted sex offenders was captured last week in San Antonio. Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was located and arrested on Nov. 17 at a home in San Antonio. He had been on the run since February.
foxsanantonio.com
Museum Store Sunday kicks off this weekend
SAN ANTONIO - Mark your calendar because this Sunday is Museum Store Sunday!. This day is an annual holiday shopping day supporting cultural institutions and their stores. You can find unique gifts and discounts while all proceeds support the museums and the artisans and craftspeople who create these items. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Thanksgiving help for families in need
As families prepare for Thanksgiving, there's many families struggling to get what they need for the holiday. The San Antonio Food Bank says Thanksgiving 2022 is looking to be the priciest one yet, because of rising costs and supply chain challenges. In Bexar County, 288,000 people are impacted by food...
