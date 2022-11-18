ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Hills, CA

Woman killed in fatal car crash in Chino Hills

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNrBk_0jF9ZCFa00

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 17 AM Edition) 02:10

An Ontario woman lost her life Thursday morning after she crashed her vehicle into a flatbed truck.

The crash took place at Peyton and Olympic View Drive around 8 a.m. on Friday.

The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chino Valley Fire Department, was identified as Ashley Perez of Ontario.

Perez was 31-years-old.

The investigation into this fatal crash is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department or Deputy Derek Emery at (909) 364-2000.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Father killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect remains at large

Police are searching for a suspect who struck and killed a man in Irvine before speeding away. The victim was identified as Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33. He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter. The fatal crash happened on the night of Nov. 3 when Mafakhery was struck and killed in the area of […]
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed on southland freeway

IRWINDALE, Calif. – A 57-year-old man on a motorcycle who died on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale was identified Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim of the crash as Darren Rodgers. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa...
IRWINDALE, CA
CBS LA

Pilot killed in Banning plane crash

The pilot of a single-engine plane was killed when the plane crashed in Banning just south of the 10 Freeway near Hargrave Street at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Riverside County Fire Dept.The plane caught fire and sparked a quarter-acre vegetation fire. The fire was contained by 7 p.m.The pilot was killed. No one else was in the plane.The crash was under investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. and the Federal Aviation Administration.
BANNING, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff's Department hosts fundraiser for recruits hit by wrong-way driver

The grill was smoking, the burgers were flipping and the line was growing as hundreds came to Norwalk to help the injured recruits from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Academy Class 464. Many were from the law enforcement community. Some drove through hours of Thanksgiving traffic to show their support. "Even though we are not from Los Angeles County or the L.A. area, we are all brothers out here and this is a big deal for us," said Riverside Police Department Sgt. Ryan Taack.Local business owners and community members donated the food and materials for this fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Beaumont

California Highway Patrol investigators confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a Land Rover Sunday night in Beaumont. The crash happened on I-10 eastbound near Oak Valley Parkway around 6:45 p.m. The identity of the person killed has not been released. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest developments. Be the first to know when news The post Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

1 person killed, two others seriously injured in Newport Beach crash

A man lost his life Sunday after the Mercedes Benz he was in crashed into a box truck on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach. Two other people were inside the vehicle, a man and woman, and both were transported to Mission Hospital, according to CBSLA Reporter Michele Gile. The crash took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday at the 3344 block of PCH. All lanes of PCH between Hoag and Riverside Drives were closed while police conducted its investigation.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Father suspected of killing daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Man accused of hitting law enforcement recruits fell asleep at wheel: lawyer

The driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week fell asleep at the wheel while driving to work, his attorney told a newspaper Monday. Attorney Alexandra Kazarian told the Los Angeles Times Nicholas Gutierrez, 22, was on his way to his job as an electrical engineer at a solar panel company when he fell asleep. He'd awoken at 5 a.m. but hadn't been up late the night before, she said. Authorities have said the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. "He's a good kid that fell asleep on his...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man found stabbed on Metro platform in DTLA dies

A man was found with multiple stab wounds on a Metro train platform near Pershing Square Wednesday morning. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.LAPD officers were called to Fifth and Hill streets in downtown L.A. at 1:15 a.m. and found the man lying on the platform.Train delays were expected and Metro was running buses for commuters in the area.LAPD and Metro Police were investigating the incident.Service has been interrupted between Pershing Square and Westlake stations during the investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman killed by gunfire in a South LA apartment building

A woman was fatally shot in her South Los Angeles apartment, and an investigation is underway today. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:35 p.m. Monday to the 10000 block of Avalon Boulevard south of Century Boulevard where they learned at least one suspect had fired shots at the apartment unit. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the woman killed. There was no suspect description and the motive is unknown. It was reported there were several bullet casings at the scene, and others in the apartment were not injured.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newyorkbeacon.com

Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins

The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
WEST COVINA, CA
KTLA.com

Portion of PCH in Newport Beach closed after fatal traffic collision

All westbound lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway, between Hoag Drive and Riverside Avenue, were closed Sunday night after a fatal traffic collision, the Newport Beach Police Department said. According to authorities, the driver of a Mercedes-Benz rear-ended a parked box truck that was unoccupied at around 8 p.m. in...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County

LA HABRA, Calif. – A woman was killed during a two-vehicle crash in La Habra, authorities said Sunday. The victim was driving one of the vehicles. Paramedics rushed the other motorist to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the La Habra Police Department reported. The crash occurred at about 9:45...
LA HABRA, CA
Key News Network

Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
POMONA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Two Beaumont Residents Killed in Cabazon Crash

(CNS) – Authorities Sunday identified two people who were killed when a vehicle collided with a semi truck in Cabazon. The crash was reported at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway east of Main Street in Cabazon, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
CABAZON, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
26K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy