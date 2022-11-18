ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

kjzz.org

Before Steven Spielberg was a household name, he was a Phoenician. Clarke Riedy recalls those days

It’s hard to imagine that there’s anyone out there who doesn’t know something about Steven Spielberg — if only through movies like "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "E.T.," "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" and now "The Fabelmans," Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film that focuses in part on the filmmaker’s childhood in the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 18-20

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Address: 24445 W. Sunrise Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326. "Join us at Gilbert Regional Park for a variety of musical entertainment, food and drink, shopping, and family fun this fall! Support local businesses and shop small during the festival. We will have products ranging from Gilbert gear to home goods and we're sure you'll find something for everyone on your list. Rock out with local musicians, Chauncey Jones and Matt Farris on Friday and The Retro Connection and 24K Magic- Bruno Mars on Saturday."
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car

We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Mysterious dinosaur sculptures appear near downtown Phoenix homeless camp

If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona

Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Foreigner announces Farewell tour date at Ak-Chin Pavillion in Phoenix

PHEONIX — British-American rock band Foreigner announced Monday plans to perform in the Valley as part of their Farewell tour. Fans will get the chance to see the creators of “I Want to Know What Love Is,” at Ak-Chin Pavillion on August 20, with special guest Loverboy, event organizers said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Taylor Swift fans in Arizona vent frustration after tour ticket sale fiasco

PHOENIX - Fans of Taylor Swift in Phoenix, like some others across the country, are voicing their frustration amid the now-well publicized troubles with ticket sales for Swift's upcoming tour. "Extremely frustrating, and disappointing too," said Alexandra Lazzara. Fans, bots overwhelmed site, Ticketmaster officials said. Swift fans trying to access...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘Share the Warmth’ wants your coats, jackets, and hoodies for kids in need

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s winter, meaning jackets, coats, and sweaters come out of retirement. However, maybe you want a new jacket but need to make room. Larry H. Miller Dealerships encourage you to donate any winter clothes you don’t want to their “Share the Warmth” holiday coat drive to benefit children whose parents can’t afford a new jacket.
PHOENIX, AZ

