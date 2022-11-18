Read full article on original website
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landingRoger MarshPhoenix, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Housing area near Carefree Highway and I-17.Credit: Google. An Arizona witness at Phoenix reported watching a silent, single, bright light that hovered and moved erratically before appearing to land nearby at about 1 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony in Case ID UJ9Y2ERD from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
Arizona has a new millionaire after player hits winning pull on Talking Stick Resort slot machine
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. There's a new, freshly-minted millionaire in Arizona. Representatives for Talking Stick Resort announced an anonymous player recently hit a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1 million. On Nov. 11, the slots player at the Scottsdale...
kjzz.org
Before Steven Spielberg was a household name, he was a Phoenician. Clarke Riedy recalls those days
It’s hard to imagine that there’s anyone out there who doesn’t know something about Steven Spielberg — if only through movies like "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "E.T.," "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" and now "The Fabelmans," Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film that focuses in part on the filmmaker’s childhood in the Valley.
myfoxzone.com
Santa Claus fell to his 'death' in Mesa, Arizona, 90 years ago - the story continues to fascinate locals
MESA, Ariz. — A notorious holiday stunt that shocked East Valley residents nearly a century ago will be dramatized as a radio-style performance on Nov. 25 at the Mesa Arts Center. "The Man Who Killed Santa Claus" will be told by Mayor John Giles and several local actors in...
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 18-20
Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Address: 24445 W. Sunrise Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326. "Join us at Gilbert Regional Park for a variety of musical entertainment, food and drink, shopping, and family fun this fall! Support local businesses and shop small during the festival. We will have products ranging from Gilbert gear to home goods and we're sure you'll find something for everyone on your list. Rock out with local musicians, Chauncey Jones and Matt Farris on Friday and The Retro Connection and 24K Magic- Bruno Mars on Saturday."
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boulder crushed a Phoenix pastor who was hiking for charity in 2020. The hike ended up raising millions for the victims of Warren Jeffs’ polygamy in Colorado City. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, and now, the pastor is close to finishing it, too.
iheart.com
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
AZFamily
Mysterious dinosaur sculptures appear near downtown Phoenix homeless camp
If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing...
arizonasuntimes.com
Murray Hooper Executed in Arizona After Nearly 40 Years on Death Row for 1980 Murder
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that death row inmate Murray Hooper had been executed by the state of Arizona for the 1980 murder of Pat Redmond and Helen Phelps. “The people of Arizona made it clear once again that those who commit heinous crimes in our state will...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona
Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To...
statepress.com
Sun Devils drop to 3-8 record following Saturday defeat against Beavers
Playing in front of a sparse crowd for an early afternoon kickoff at Sun Devil Stadium on senior day and homecoming weekend, ASU football closed out its final home game of the season quietly as the Sun Devils lost 31-7 to No. 23 Oregon State University on Saturday. In the...
KTAR.com
Foreigner announces Farewell tour date at Ak-Chin Pavillion in Phoenix
PHEONIX — British-American rock band Foreigner announced Monday plans to perform in the Valley as part of their Farewell tour. Fans will get the chance to see the creators of “I Want to Know What Love Is,” at Ak-Chin Pavillion on August 20, with special guest Loverboy, event organizers said in a press release.
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Christmas at the Princess adds a list of new experiences
Celebrating thirteen years and 65 acres of Arizona holiday magic, the Christmas at the Princess experience is back!
Casa Grande Ruins continue to mystify visitors and experts
Casa Grande Ruins National ParkNational Park Service: U.S. Department of the Interior. Casa Grande Ruins is a mysterious prehistoric village located in Casa Grande. This large primitive area has been around since 1350 C.E. It’s one of the largest ever built in North America.
fox10phoenix.com
Taylor Swift fans in Arizona vent frustration after tour ticket sale fiasco
PHOENIX - Fans of Taylor Swift in Phoenix, like some others across the country, are voicing their frustration amid the now-well publicized troubles with ticket sales for Swift's upcoming tour. "Extremely frustrating, and disappointing too," said Alexandra Lazzara. Fans, bots overwhelmed site, Ticketmaster officials said. Swift fans trying to access...
AZFamily
‘Share the Warmth’ wants your coats, jackets, and hoodies for kids in need
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s winter, meaning jackets, coats, and sweaters come out of retirement. However, maybe you want a new jacket but need to make room. Larry H. Miller Dealerships encourage you to donate any winter clothes you don’t want to their “Share the Warmth” holiday coat drive to benefit children whose parents can’t afford a new jacket.
Faucets Could Run Dry For Hundreds Of Arizonans By The End Of The Year
More than 500 homes could lose water.
Nonprofit hospital system Honor Health outbids Banner in Arizona land auction
A vigorous bidding war kept a standing room only crowd on their toes on Wednesday as two nonprofit hospital systems battled for a 48-acre parcel of Arizona land.
