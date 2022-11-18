Read full article on original website
“Adopt an Angel” this holiday season
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program has one goal: helping families in need during Christmas time. In order to do that, the organization needs help from the community. In the Wiregrass, the number of angels this year has drastically increased from last, almost doubling.
Local companies receive HIRE Vets award
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 34 Alabama companies were given awards for the 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Program. The Department of Labor honored these businesses because of their commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. Among the companies recognized, there were two from the Wiregrass. RealTime, LLC of Dothan and...
LIST: Holiday events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays. Whether you’re ready to deck the halls, or are waiting until after Thanksgiving to don your ugly Christmas sweater, the Wiregrass is gearing up for some holiday cheer. Holiday Open House, Downtown Enterprise, November 19.
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. As of November 21, demolition was officially underway of the “Jug” Brown Recreation Center. They’re leveling the ground to make way for a brand new facility.
Thanksgiving meals in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away and, while many people will gather around tables, others are not so fortunate. Wiregrass 211 has curated a list of places offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Here are some of the places that will be offering meals...
Bright Athletes: Aimee Senn
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are many students that walk into classroom HS 7 at Elba High School each day, but there aren’t many like Aimee Senn. With the nickname “Beauty and the Beast,” Elba High School senior Amiee is elegant yet explosive. Whether it’s on the...
SEADC getting ready for the Nutcracker
Troy Church Burglary
Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church. Clay Ingram with AAA talks about what the upcoming holiday will mean for travel. Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet!. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Dothan...
“Sweet” parade coming to downtown Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Enterprise is gearing up for their annual Christmas Parade. The City of Enterprise invites the public to join “A Sweet Christmas” during the season of hot chocolate, gingerbread, and peppermint mochas. There will be a variety of festive floats, live performances, and the...
Pike County social worker receives Spirit of APS Award
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A social worker with Pike County DHR was announced on Monday as the recipient of the 2022 Alabama Sprit of Adult Protective Services (APS) Award. According to the release from the State of Alabama Department of Human Resources, the annual award spotlights front-line workers who make substantial contributions to the growth and development of the APS program through their own initiative and innovative ideas.
Love In Action to give out over 500 Thanksgiving meals
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass non-profits are working to make sure everyone has a place to go on Thanksgiving. Love In Action Ministries is expecting to feed over 500 people!. They’re hand-delivering Thanksgiving meals and using their drive-thru to reach as many as possible. On Wednesday they spent the...
Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter was back in the studio for Live at Lunch to introduce our next Pet of the Week. This week, we’re spotlighting Janet. She’s a 2-year-old, black short-haired cat. Janet loves to be held and scratched and will...
AAA: Check your car before getting on the road
News4 Now: What's Trending?
Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips
DAV in need of volunteer drivers
Dothan Wolves win inaugural 2022 AHSSA Fan Challenge
Dothan High student section wins 2022 AHSAA Fan Challenge
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wolfpack faithful showed out big for Dothan High’s student section, earning them the title of the best student section in the state of Alabama. The Bama Buzz announced on Instagram that Dothan was chosen as the winner of the inaugural Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Fan Challenge after their video submission received the most interactions of all the finalists during the open voting period.
2022 Turkey Classic is underway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - GAME 6:. Greenville beat out Barbour County with a score of 85-70. This makes the final game of the tournament a matchup between Carroll and Greenville. Carroll defeated Cottonwood 68-36 in the second day of the Turkey Classic. GAME 4:. Game 4 leaves Greenville over Florala:...
Legal Talk Tuesday: Drunk Driving
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss drunk driving. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
