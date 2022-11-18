Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Nebraska senior Caleb Tannor set to tie Husker record
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska fifth-year senior edge rusher Caleb Tannor is poised to play in his 56th career game on Friday against Iowa, tying a Nebraska record. Tannor arrived in Nebraska in 2018 as part of former head coach Scott Frost’s inaugural recruiting class. He’s played in every game since.
1011now.com
Huskers Finish Regular Season at Home
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - • The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team heads into the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to play for a Big Ten championship. The Huskers host No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, and they will finish the regular season on Saturday at 8 p.m. against No. 9 Minnesota at the Devaney Center.
1011now.com
Kubik, Knuckles passing on extra season with Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles are leaving the Nebraska volleyball program the same way the arrived - together. The duo will be recognized during Nebraska’s Senior Day ceremony on Saturday. Kubik and Knuckles have the option to return in 2023 for a fifth year of eligibility, but will pass on that option.
1011now.com
Huskers power past Texans, 71-53
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Alexis Markowski and Isabelle Bourne both produced double-doubles, as Nebraska dominated the paint in a 71-53 women’s basketball win over Tarleton on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Markowski powered in 16 of her season-high 24 points in the second half while also pulling...
1011now.com
Husker Football prepping for rivalry game vs. Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph and several players spoke with the media Tuesday before they travel to Iowa City to play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Black Friday. The Huskers and Hawkeyes will battle for the ‘Heroes Trophy’ for the 12th consecutive year, which the Hawkeyes hold...
1011now.com
Huskers visit pediatric patients at Madonna Hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Early Wednesday morning, members of the Husker Football Team took time to visit with pediatric patients at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln. The Husker squad at Madonna consisted of most of the tight end squad, from senior Travis Vokolek, to several red-shirt freshmen. They visited the pediatric department to visit, play catch, and be kids again with the pediatric patients.
1011now.com
Joseph prepares for last game as Nebraska’s Interim Head Football Coach
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph has one more game as Nebraska’s Interim Head Football Coach. He spent time reflecting on this season during a press briefing Tuesday. Joseph said he thinks the Huskers are a better team now and he wouldn’t trade the memories he made this season for anything.
1011now.com
Norfolk Catholic wins C2 State Championship with shutout
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Norfolk Catholic won the NSAA Class C2 Football Championship Tuesday at Memorial Stadium. Norfolk Catholic defeated Cedar Catholic out of Hartington by a score of 23-0.
1011now.com
Omaha Westside wins state championship on buzzer-beating field goal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tristan Alvano set a Class A playoff record with 5 made field goals on Monday night at Memorial Stadium. His final kick was the biggest. Alvano split the uprights on a 45-yard field goal at the buzzer, giving Omaha Westside an epic 43-41 win over Gretna in the NSAA State Championship game.
1011now.com
Kubik named Big Ten Player of the Week
Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik was named Big Ten Player of the Week by the conference office on Monday. Kubik led Nebraska to sweeps of Iowa and No. 19 Purdue over the weekend with 5.17 kills per set on .347 hitting to go along with 3.33 digs per set. Kubik had a season-high 17 kills with 11 digs while hitting .311 in the victory over the Boilermakers on Sunday. She recorded 14 kills while hitting .407 to go with nine digs in the win at Iowa on Friday.
1011now.com
Kasik rushes for 320 yards, leads Clarkson/Leigh to state championship
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kyle Kasik rushed for 320 yards on 45 attempts to lead Clarkson/Leigh to the Class D1 state championship on Monday. Kasik scored six touchdowns and added six 2-point conversions, putting on a historic performance at Memorial Stadium. The Patriots defeated Neligh-Oakdale 48-20 in the state final.
1011now.com
Huskers visit Madonna
Lincoln Police said it appears the 53-year-old man on the motorcycle hit a wall and went over the Rosa Parks Way bridge and died. Holiday healthy eating habits with the Nebraska Safety Council. Updated: 12 hours ago. The holidays are a great time for friends and family to come together...
1011now.com
Hitchcock County wins Class D2 state championship
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Trent Kisker and Drew Scott both scored second half touchdowns to help Hitchcock County win the Class D2 state championship. The Falcons defeated Howells-Dodge, 22-12, on a sunny Monday morning at Memorial Stadium. Kisker caught a 3rd quarter tipped pass, which was the Falcons’ only completion...
1011now.com
Nebraska man honored with Carnegie Medal
Holiday travel ramps up as big changes get underway at LNK airport. Travelers are sure to notice an airport under construction. The Lincoln Airport is in the middle of a renovation, expanding the number of gates from four to six, hoping to lure a new airline. LPS graduation rates rise...
1011now.com
Mascot for new Lincoln high school revealed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools’ newest high school has a mascot. The logo for the Standing Bear Grizzlies was unveiled Tuesday to eighth grade students at Moore Middle School. The logo features a grizzly head and a shield. Mascot colors are Charcoal, Carolina Blue and Navy Blue.
1011now.com
Blue Angels will perform in Lincoln August 2023
Project Prodigal focuses on helping single fathers, at-risk men, and families. But during the holidays, they aim to help anyone who needs it. NSAA State Football Championships: Class D1 & D2 Highlights. Updated: 4 hours ago. Live report from Memorial Stadium featuring highlights of the Class D1 & D2 State...
1011now.com
AAA expecting heavier traffic in Nebraska during Thanksgiving holiday weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the busiest traveling times of the year, with millions of Americans across the country heading out of town for festivities. According to AAA, 54.9 million people are expected to travel across the country. Of those travelers, nearly 49 million will drive and 4.5 million will fly.
1011now.com
Lincoln nonprofit focuses on paying it forward during the holidays
Lincoln Police are working through a series of events that led to one man being arrested for reportedly hitting two vehicles and a police cruiser. NSAA State Championship Highlights (Monday, Nov. 21 - 10pm Report) Updated: 10 hours ago. Highlights from Monday's NSAA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium. NSAA...
1011now.com
Raw Video: Small fire extinguished in mechanical room at Lincoln East
Lincoln Police are working through a series of events that led to one man being arrested for reportedly hitting two vehicles and a police cruiser. NSAA State Championship Highlights (Monday, Nov. 21 - 10pm Report) Updated: 15 hours ago. Highlights from Monday's NSAA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium. Lincoln...
1011now.com
Breaking down the costs of the Nebraska State Patrol’s new helicopter, aviation division
Lincoln Police are working through a series of events that led to one man being arrested for reportedly hitting two vehicles and a police cruiser. NSAA State Championship Highlights (Monday, Nov. 21 - 10pm Report) Updated: 10 hours ago. Highlights from Monday's NSAA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium. Lincoln...
Comments / 0