The call went out and the donations poured in. That was the response in Colorado Springs when it became quickly apparent this week that there would be no Thanksgiving at Club Q. In the past, the club has served as a home for people either away from or ostracized by their families during the holidays. "That community becomes your family. So it's not unexpected for them to be in a bar like Club Q on a holiday; Christmas or Thanksgiving," said Jason Plata, music director for the non-denominational Pikes Peak Metropolitan Church. Club Q was the site of a dinner put on...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 36 MINUTES AGO