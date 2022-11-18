Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Plans unveiled to celebrate the 40th anniversary of ‘Return of the Jedi’ and an ‘Andor’ star reveals his role exists because of dumb luck

Read full article on original website
‘Avatar 2’ star reveals how the villain has changed since becoming a Na’vi
Avatar: The Way of Water star Stephen Lang is revealing how his character, Colonel Miles Quaritch, has changed since the first movie now that he himself is a blue humanoid known as a Na’vi. Once again, Quaritch will be the villain in the sequel to the 2009 smash hit...
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Tony Gilroy says ‘Andor’ season two in 2023 is possible and a big ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ reveal looks to be coming soon
The last thing on our minds before we go to sleep is Andor. The first thing when we wake up? Andor. We’re now mere hours away from the season finale and advance notices indicate we should prepare ourselves for some Star Wars excellence. The only downside will be that once it’s over, we’re facing a long wait for the second season.
The unassuming actioner that launched a blockbuster cinematic universe lights a fire on streaming
When you think of the movies designed with the intention of launching a shared cinematic universe, an R-rated actioner with a budget of around $20 million isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind, but John Wick proved itself to be the little film that could. After recouping...
A canonical conundrum finds ‘Star Wars’ fans arguing over the true leader of Mandalore
The Mandalorian‘s third season is set to explore the very confusing world of Mandalore hierarchy. In the finale of the second season, Din Djarin bested Moff Gideon and seized the Darksaber, with Bo-Katan realizing that this makes him ‘The Mandalore’, the Supreme Leader of the Mandalorian people.
Don’t miss the post-credits scene of the ‘Andor’ finale
This article contains spoilers for the Andor season finale. The Andor season finale is here, and it’s everything we dreamed of. Almost all the characters converged on Ferrix for Maarva Andor’s funeral, with the ISB setting a trap to catch Cassian, while Luthen’s rebel cell are to kill him for knowing too much.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star blasts ‘disgusting’ and ‘disrespectful’ antivax reports
One of the most talked-about tales looming in the background of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever throughout its development, production, and release is the vaccination status of star Letita Wright. While it’s entirely up to her whether or not she wants to be inoculated from COVID-19, posting falsehoods on social media...
Hell doesn’t freeze over after one of the worst sequels in history fails to shake off its well-earned reputation
Any franchise that begins with one of the greatest, most important, and most influential films in the history of cinema has nowhere to go but down, but watching what became of Steven Spielberg’s baby by the time Jaws: The Revenge rolled around in 1987 is almost painful to witness.
Disney Plus has removed that surprise Donald Trump cameo during Elton John live show
Disney Plus announced that they’ve removed the Donald Trump reference in the close captions after it appeared during Elton John‘s live show telecast on the streaming platform. Disney claimed it was a glitch after it was spotted by fans and shared on social media. According to Deadline, Disney...
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished
Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
Egomaniac Kevin Bacon took his wife to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ just to see her reaction to his name-drop
At long last, one of the longest-running gags in Marvel Cinematic Universe history will be paid off this coming Friday when Kevin Bacon shares the screen with the franchise’s marquee band of intergalactic misfits in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Having been name-dropped in both James Gunn’s...
Brie Larson lovers are losing it as first look at ‘The Marvels’ leaks
Although we’re still reeling from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and gearing up to enjoy Phase Five’s first movie outing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the excitement is already building for another upcoming MCU project ⏤ namely, The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel that will see Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers team up with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.
Defenders of an overstuffed box office disaster are adamant it could have been saved as a limited series
Sometimes, even a combination of top-tier talent on either side of the camera, an intriguing concept, and enthusiastic reviews from critics and audiences isn’t enough to save a high-profile project from unmitigated disaster, something Bad Times at the El Royale found out firsthand back in 2018. Written and directed...
‘Indiana Jones 5’ star Harrison Ford calling his de-aged younger self ‘spooky’ is a little concerning
After much speculation, it’s finally been confirmed that Indiana Jones 5 will indeed feature a de-aged Harrison Ford, which is actually a little reassuring when it explains why a stunt double was pictured on set during production wearing a deeply troubling recreation of the leading man’s face. As...
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
Streaming users reheat a lukewarm and lackluster sequel that wasted an A-grade ensemble
A star-studded heist caper that utilizes sleight of hand to pack its story full of twists and turns is a concept with almost unlimited potential, so it’s incredibly infuriating that both Now You See Me and its sequel (which unbelievably wasn’t called Now You Don’t) proved to be half-baked all the way through to their soft, soggy cores.
Quentin Tarantino’s latest incendiary Marvel comments instantly set furious fans on the defensive
Just like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino is one of the most consistently acclaimed and revered filmmakers in the industry, and they’d have plenty to talk about should the pair ever get together with the sole intention of trashing the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scorsese hasn’t been shy in voicing his...
The worthy sequel to a smash hit horror that still stalled a trilogy relives a streaming nightmare
Any project slapped with the Blumhouse branding stands a high chance of finding commercial success, even if the reviews are less than stellar, such is the strength of the production company’s name among genre aficionados. In a bizarre turn of events, though, Happy Death Day 2U was a success on both fronts, but that third chapter remains lodged in development hell.
A forgotten sci-fi bust that ripped off a much better movie by its own director crash lands on streaming
If you were to name a big budget studio project directed by Ivan Reitman that revolved around a team of bumbling scientists getting caught up in a fantastical end-of-the-world scenario that finds them battling against creatures the general public widely believed to be a myth, would it be Evolution?. Of...
Netflix’s first-ever original series receives a stay of execution after the streamer decides not to dump it
Netflix’s unstoppable drive for content has seen countless high-profile movies and TV shows lost to the sands of time in a matter of weeks, but there was a tinge of bittersweetness to be found when it was revealed last month that the streaming service was poised to allow its first-ever original series Lilyhammer to vanish into the ether.
Quentin Tarantino says his eight-episode limited series is completely written and ready to set up in 2023
Expect to see more of Quentin Tarantino‘s work in the future. The famous filmmaker announced that he’s finished writing his brand new limited series and that it will enter production around next year. In an interview with Tom Segura in 2 Bears, 1 Cave, Tarantino opened up about...
