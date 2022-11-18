ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Plans unveiled to celebrate the 40th anniversary of ‘Return of the Jedi’ and an ‘Andor’ star reveals his role exists because of dumb luck

By David James
wegotthiscovered.com
 6 days ago
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Tony Gilroy says ‘Andor’ season two in 2023 is possible and a big ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ reveal looks to be coming soon

The last thing on our minds before we go to sleep is Andor. The first thing when we wake up? Andor. We’re now mere hours away from the season finale and advance notices indicate we should prepare ourselves for some Star Wars excellence. The only downside will be that once it’s over, we’re facing a long wait for the second season.
wegotthiscovered.com

Don’t miss the post-credits scene of the ‘Andor’ finale

This article contains spoilers for the Andor season finale. The Andor season finale is here, and it’s everything we dreamed of. Almost all the characters converged on Ferrix for Maarva Andor’s funeral, with the ISB setting a trap to catch Cassian, while Luthen’s rebel cell are to kill him for knowing too much.
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus has removed that surprise Donald Trump cameo during Elton John live show

Disney Plus announced that they’ve removed the Donald Trump reference in the close captions after it appeared during Elton John‘s live show telecast on the streaming platform. Disney claimed it was a glitch after it was spotted by fans and shared on social media. According to Deadline, Disney...
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished

Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson lovers are losing it as first look at ‘The Marvels’ leaks

Although we’re still reeling from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and gearing up to enjoy Phase Five’s first movie outing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the excitement is already building for another upcoming MCU project ⏤ namely, The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel that will see Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers team up with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations

The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
wegotthiscovered.com

Streaming users reheat a lukewarm and lackluster sequel that wasted an A-grade ensemble

A star-studded heist caper that utilizes sleight of hand to pack its story full of twists and turns is a concept with almost unlimited potential, so it’s incredibly infuriating that both Now You See Me and its sequel (which unbelievably wasn’t called Now You Don’t) proved to be half-baked all the way through to their soft, soggy cores.
wegotthiscovered.com

The worthy sequel to a smash hit horror that still stalled a trilogy relives a streaming nightmare

Any project slapped with the Blumhouse branding stands a high chance of finding commercial success, even if the reviews are less than stellar, such is the strength of the production company’s name among genre aficionados. In a bizarre turn of events, though, Happy Death Day 2U was a success on both fronts, but that third chapter remains lodged in development hell.

