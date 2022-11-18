Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
AAA: Check your car before getting on the road
There are many students that walk into classroom HS 7 at Elba High School each day, but there aren’t many like Aimee Senn. Love In Action to give out over 500 Thanksgiving meals. Updated: 3 hours ago. Love In Action to give out over 500 Thanksgiving meals. Dothan Wolves...
wtvy.com
Bright Athletes: Aimee Senn
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are many students that walk into classroom HS 7 at Elba High School each day, but there aren’t many like Aimee Senn. With the nickname “Beauty and the Beast,” Elba High School senior Amiee is elegant yet explosive. Whether it’s on the...
wtvy.com
Local companies receive HIRE Vets award
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 34 Alabama companies were given awards for the 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Program. The Department of Labor honored these businesses because of their commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. Among the companies recognized, there were two from the Wiregrass. RealTime, LLC of Dothan and...
wtvy.com
Thanksgiving meals in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away and, while many people will gather around tables, others are not so fortunate. Wiregrass 211 has curated a list of places offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Here are some of the places that will be offering meals...
wtvy.com
Dothan High student section wins 2022 AHSAA Fan Challenge
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wolfpack faithful showed out big for Dothan High’s student section, earning them the title of the best student section in the state of Alabama. The Bama Buzz announced on Instagram that Dothan was chosen as the winner of the inaugural Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Fan Challenge after their video submission received the most interactions of all the finalists during the open voting period.
wtvy.com
Troy Church Burglary
Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church. Clay Ingram with AAA talks about what the upcoming holiday will mean for travel. Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet!. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Dothan...
wdhn.com
Local Ministry to hold Thanksgiving lunch, ready to give 1,000 plates away
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — This Thanksgiving there are many outlets in the Wiregrass that will be giving out warm meals for those in need. That will be the case in Dothan, Natasha Scott has been preparing to give back all year long. She founded Natasha K. Scott Ministries for...
wtvy.com
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. As of November 21, demolition was officially underway of the “Jug” Brown Recreation Center. They’re leveling the ground to make way for a brand new facility.
wtvy.com
SEADC getting ready for the Nutcracker
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center. Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips...
wtvy.com
Dothan Wolves win inaugural 2022 AHSSA Fan Challenge
There are many students that walk into classroom HS 7 at Elba High School each day, but there aren’t many like Aimee Senn. Love In Action to give out over 500 Thanksgiving meals. Updated: 4 hours ago. Love In Action to give out over 500 Thanksgiving meals. Thanksgiving meals...
wtvy.com
AAA on Thanksgiving peak travel season
Police in Troy are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a man who was involved in the burglary of a local church. Investigators released this video of the suspect from the offense. Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet!. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Dothan Animal Shelter joins us...
alreporter.com
Bama in a Box boosts Alabama small businesses
A photo of Alabama goods delivered in a Bama In A Box box. (STOCK PHOTO) Bama in a Box, an online retailer based in Troy, Alabama, has launched a holiday shopping campaign to encourage Alabamians to keep their holiday shopping dollars in Alabama while simultaneously supporting small businesses across the state.
wtvy.com
Downtown Dothan gets a Christmas makeover!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Dothan. The city is hard at work putting up holiday decorations. A new tree is going up at the Civic Center, and you can find the old one on Foster Street beside KBC. You’ll see...
wtvy.com
Dothan sewer line work for week of November 21
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Sewer line work continues in the city of Dothan during Thanksgiving week, with a few streets being impacted. According to a release from the Community Relations Office, city contractor L&K Contracting plan on work to sewer lines, manholes, and laterals. Streets affected include:. Houston Street. Montezuma...
wtvy.com
Love In Action to give out over 500 Thanksgiving meals
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass non-profits are working to make sure everyone has a place to go on Thanksgiving. Love In Action Ministries is expecting to feed over 500 people!. They’re hand-delivering Thanksgiving meals and using their drive-thru to reach as many as possible. On Wednesday they spent the...
wtvy.com
DAV in need of volunteer drivers
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center. Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips...
wdhn.com
Good News Ministries feeds community
With the holidays fast approaching, some organizations are making sure that those less fortunate are taken care of and not forgotten during these times. Early Sunday, Good News Ministries was giving out plates of Thanksgiving meals to anyone that needed it. While most non-profits will be giving out Thanksgiving plates...
wtvy.com
$96M Geneva County solar project approved
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Commission have announced the approval of a $96 million solar power project. In a release sent to News 4 on Tuesday, the approval came during the November 16 commission meeting. The project, which will be located in an unincorporated area near Slocomb, will involve the construction and placement of solar panels for electricity production.
wtvy.com
2022 Turkey Classic is underway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - GAME 6:. Greenville beat out Barbour County with a score of 85-70. This makes the final game of the tournament a matchup between Carroll and Greenville. Carroll defeated Cottonwood 68-36 in the second day of the Turkey Classic. GAME 4:. Game 4 leaves Greenville over Florala:...
wtvy.com
Troy looks for seventh Sun Belt Conference title this weekend
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A chance to bring a conference title back to Pike County is on the line for the Troy Trojans’ football team. The men will face Arkansas State (3-8) Saturday on the road. The two teams have met 14 times with Troy winning 6 of the...
Comments / 0