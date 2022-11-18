ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Some East Tennessee animal shelters at capacity, unable to take in more animals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee animal shelters said they were at capacity on Wednesday, and they were looking for people to help out and adopt pets. The Roane County Animal Shelter said they reached maximum capacity and were waiving adoption fees as a result, with approved adoption agreements. They said people can see the dogs available for adoption online, helping them find their new friends without traveling out to the shelter.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Holiday scam warnings

It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving week

Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens this Thanksgiving holiday. WATE Midday News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Drive-through light show coming to Townsend

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the “Peaceful side of the Smokies,” families can enjoy a new drive-through light show this holiday season. Smoky Mountain Lights: A Peaceful Side Christmas Experience, a new holiday experience, is set to kick off at the Townsend Visitor Center in November and will feature a Smoky Mountain-themed wonder.
TOWNSEND, TN
WATE

Fishing Spots in East Tennessee

Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Cedar Grove Marina: 2 houseboats burn on Norris Lake

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Two houseboats burned Tuesday night at a marina on Norris Lake, according to the Cedar Grove Marina & Campground. The marina posted about the incident on its social media. The marina said that two houseboats on the buoy-line burned while on the Cape Norris...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
itinyhouses.com

One Bed Tiny Home in Tennessee is ANSI Certified!

If plot issues and construction woes are your pet peeves when purchasing a property, fret not! This one bed tiny home takes care of all of that and more. Keep scrolling to see all that you get with this eco-friendly dwelling:. Tiny Home Size. 20′ long. 10′ wide.
NEWPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Former Marriott to Become Vision Apartments; Funding Requested

It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former Marriott at 501 East Hill Avenue (briefly known as Hotel Knoxville). In October 2020, Melrose Knoxville, LLC (DBA Omni Vision Knoxville) a group based in Beverly Hills, and backed by California billionaire Neil Kadisha, owner of Omninet Capital, purchased the building for $16.8 million. The stated intention at that time was retooling it for a senior care facility. According to a Knoxnews report at the time, Kadisha was also listed as an owner on the Hotel Knoxville deed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thebig1063.com

Large Fire at Cedar Grove Marina in New Tazewell, Tennessee

UPDATE - A short time before 9pm firefighters reported that the blaze was under control, but that they were staying on scene to take care of hot spots and flare ups. An investigation will be underway as to the cause of the fire. A Facebook post from the Marina states:...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
WATE

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus team up to ring in the New Year

A Georgia man was arrested in Knoxville Sunday for driving under the influence with a 7-year-old in the car, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Tiny Trees program aims to give away 1,000 Christmas trees to ETCH patients this December. Free RAM Clinic coming to Coalfield. Updated: 5...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman describes deadly hit and run on Magnolia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night. Police […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

