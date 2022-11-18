ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils down Leafs in OT for 11th consecutive win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRPTz_0jF9X8sL00

Yegor Sharangovich scored 57 seconds into overtime and the visiting New Jersey Devils defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Thursday night for their 11th straight win.

Sharangovich scored on the rebound of a shot by Jack Hughes for his fourth goal of the season. William Nylander had tied the game for Toronto late in the third period.

The Devils matched the second-longest winning streak in team history, a run from March 28-April 18, 2006. The team record is 13 consecutive wins in the 2000-01 season.

Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek stopped 25 shots.

Auston Matthews had goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who fell to 5-1-2 in their past eight games. Matt Murray recorded 30 saves while making his second successive start after not playing since Oct. 12 because of a groin injury.

Toronto took the lead on a power play at 15:15 of the first period.

Matthews scored his eighth goal of the season from the low slot on a feed from Michael Bunting. Mitchell Marner also earned an assist, the 11th straight game in which he has recorded a point. Dougie Hamilton was serving a high-sticking penalty.

Bratt tied the game 24 seconds later with his seventh goal, a 13-foot wrist shot on a pass from the right boards by Erik Haula. Brendan Smith also picked up an assist.

New Jersey had a 12-9 advantage in shots on goal after one period.

Hischier completed a two-on-one break with Fabian Zetterlund to score his ninth goal of the season at 3:02 of the second period.

The Devils led 20-15 in shots on goal after the second period.

Toronto went on the power play at 7:41 of the third period when Damon Severson was called for cross-checking. The Devils limited the Maple Leafs to one shot on goal during the two minutes.

The Maple Leafs started another power play at 14:43 of the third when Michael McLeod was penalized for delaying the game. Vanecek was forced to make a good save early in the man-advantage situation.

Nylander tied the game with his eighth goal of the season at 17:51 of the third period off assists from Matthews and Morgan Rielly.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Kraken set club record for goals in 8-5 win over Sharks

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored twice and the surging Seattle Kraken set a team record for goals Wednesday night, overcoming Timo Meier’s hat trick in an 8-5 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Playing their second NHL season, the Kraken got goals from seven players to win their third straight. Martin Jones made 22 saves as Seattle moved to 8-1-1 in its last 10 games. Andre Burakovsky, Vince Dunn, Ryan Donato, Jamie Oleksiak, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken. Schwartz put his second goal of the night into an empty net late. Meier’s three goals gave him a team-leading 12. It was his first hat trick of the season.
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy