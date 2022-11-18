Bruins tackle Flyers for fifth straight win

David Krejci scored a pair of third-period goals and Linus Ullmark made 22 saves as the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night.

Tomas Nosek and Jake DeBrusk also lit the lamp as Boston took a 1-0 lead after two periods and extended it with three goals during the final frame.

Nick Foligno and Pavel Zacha each assisted on two goals for the Bruins, who have won five straight games and 12 of their last 13.

Boston was 2-for-4 on the power play and had a 32-23 shot advantage.

Owen Tippett scored and Carter Hart stopped 28 shots as Philadelphia fell to 0-4-1 in its last five.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, Boston controlled the offensive pace to start the second and finally broke the deadlock at 11:25. Nosek slotted home the go-ahead tally after Foligno circled the net and fed a pass through heavy traffic to the slot.

Nosek has scored his first two goals of the season in back-to-back games and produced points in the last four.

The Flyers logged just five second-period shots, but Ullmark was called upon to make a key stop on Kevin Hayes after a turnover in front less than six minutes into the final frame.

DeBrusk doubled Boston’s lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal with 12:28 left, standing on the doorstep to redirect David Pastrnak’s slap pass from the right circle.

The Flyers responded with a man-up goal of their own and broke the shutout just over two minutes later. Tippett sent home a hard shot from above the right circle, breaking a four-game scoring drought.

It remained a one-goal game for just 16 seconds before Zacha poked a loose puck to Krejci for a partial breakaway tally at 10:04.

Krejci also scored at 16:21, slotting home a spinning feed from Foligno at the net front.

Philadelphia’s John Tortorella served his 1,400th career game as an NHL head coach, making him the first American-born bench boss in league history to reach the milestone.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: