WLOS.com
'We are motivated by fear these days,' Hendersonville Pride hosts vigil for Club Q victims
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville Pride hosted a candlelight vigil at the courthouse downtown on Wednesday to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting. On Saturday, five people were killed and at least 20 were injured at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. In Hendersonville, many gathered to...
WLOS.com
Giving thanks: Places preparing Thanksgiving meals for free in Western North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Many restaurants and organizations are getting ready to prepare Thanksgiving meals for those in need this year. Below are some places in Western North Carolina preparing Thanksgiving meals for free:. Blue Mountain Distributors will be picking up Thanksgiving dinners Thursday morning at the Fresh...
iheart.com
Suspect Gets 20+ Years for Murder, YMI Center to get Renovations
(Jackson County, NC) -- A Jackson County man is heading to prison for a shooting over a farm argument. Kenneth McCall was accused of shooting a man to death on property at the Pinhook Family Campground in October 2020. The victim reportedly shot a pig that was rooting up land on the property. A judge sentenced McCall to a minimum of 23-years in prison yesterday.
Deputies search for missing Buncombe Co. woman
Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Weaverville woman.
WLOS.com
Out-of-towner enjoys stop at Christmas tree farm in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's the time of year when people start thinking about getting their Christmas trees. And many people went to Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm in Waynesville to get theirs. Burt Lancaster, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, said the experience was definitely worth the trip. “The...
Teen found dead in Greenville Co. hotel room
A 14-year-old was found dead Monday in a Greenville County hotel room where he had died a week earlier.
WLOS.com
$50,000 reward being offered in cold case homicide of Indigenous woman
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS)I — Authorities are now offering a $50,000 reward for information on a 2013 cold case homicide in Cherokee. The Cherokee Indian Police Department says the body of 26-year-old Marie Walkingstick Pheasant was found inside a burning vehicle on Old Rock Crushers Road in the Big Dove community of the Qualla Boundary on Dec. 29, 2013.
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
FOX Carolina
Body of 14-year-old found in Greenville County hotel room
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after the body of a teen was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. The coroner was called to the hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a dead person in a room.
WLOS.com
A twist to Italian food now calls Biltmore Park home
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Italian restaurant has recently opened in Biltmore Park. Leo’s Italian Social opened Thursday, and management said it's been a whirlwind since. This is the fourth location for the franchise that originated in Cleveland, Ohio. Manager Michael Miller said Leo's chose the Biltmore Park location because of the community, and it has not disappointed.
kiss951.com
Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home
Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
WLOS.com
'Not just about getting sober': Franklin addiction ministry helps men find healing
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An addiction ministry in the Franklin area of Macon County is taking a faith-based approach to recovery. About 50 men have graduated from the Adult and Teen Challenge of the Smokies Men's Center since it began accepting students in August 2016. The sprawling 15-acre...
Teenager found dead at Upstate hotel
The body of a teenager was discovered at an Upstate hotel. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 14 year old Landon Chance Poston of Greenville was found dead inside a room at the Intown Suites on Mauldin Road, November 14th.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Joshua Overbay on the film scene in WNC
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in Spartanburg Co.
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Body found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner Office said a body was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. According to the coroner, they responded to hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. This is all the information we have at this time. Stay...
WLOS.com
Feud led to Marion man's killing in store parking lot, his family says
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a fallen Marion man said their father's fatal meeting was to settle an ongoing feud. “I feel like God always had a plan for everyone,” said Mayra Guardian, the eldest daughter of Alfredo Magana. “There’s nothing that we can do that’ll give us our father back."
FOX Carolina
Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man in Henderson County tried his luck on a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in the Platinum scratch-off game. Yoni Davila bought his lucky ticket from Triangle Stop Food Store on Asheville Highway in Hendersonville, according to the Lottery.
WLOS.com
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
