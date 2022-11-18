ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Mountain, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Suspect Gets 20+ Years for Murder, YMI Center to get Renovations

(Jackson County, NC) -- A Jackson County man is heading to prison for a shooting over a farm argument. Kenneth McCall was accused of shooting a man to death on property at the Pinhook Family Campground in October 2020. The victim reportedly shot a pig that was rooting up land on the property. A judge sentenced McCall to a minimum of 23-years in prison yesterday.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Out-of-towner enjoys stop at Christmas tree farm in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's the time of year when people start thinking about getting their Christmas trees. And many people went to Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm in Waynesville to get theirs. Burt Lancaster, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, said the experience was definitely worth the trip. “The...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

$50,000 reward being offered in cold case homicide of Indigenous woman

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS)I — Authorities are now offering a $50,000 reward for information on a 2013 cold case homicide in Cherokee. The Cherokee Indian Police Department says the body of 26-year-old Marie Walkingstick Pheasant was found inside a burning vehicle on Old Rock Crushers Road in the Big Dove community of the Qualla Boundary on Dec. 29, 2013.
CHEROKEE, NC
FOX Carolina

Body of 14-year-old found in Greenville County hotel room

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after the body of a teen was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. The coroner was called to the hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a dead person in a room.
WLOS.com

A twist to Italian food now calls Biltmore Park home

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Italian restaurant has recently opened in Biltmore Park. Leo’s Italian Social opened Thursday, and management said it's been a whirlwind since. This is the fourth location for the franchise that originated in Cleveland, Ohio. Manager Michael Miller said Leo's chose the Biltmore Park location because of the community, and it has not disappointed.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home

Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
ASHEVILLE, NC
106.3 WORD

Teenager found dead at Upstate hotel

The body of a teenager was discovered at an Upstate hotel. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 14 year old Landon Chance Poston of Greenville was found dead inside a room at the Intown Suites on Mauldin Road, November 14th.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...
Mountain Xpress

Four of a Kind: Joshua Overbay on the film scene in WNC

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Body found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner Office said a body was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. According to the coroner, they responded to hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. This is all the information we have at this time. Stay...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Feud led to Marion man's killing in store parking lot, his family says

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a fallen Marion man said their father's fatal meeting was to settle an ongoing feud. “I feel like God always had a plan for everyone,” said Mayra Guardian, the eldest daughter of Alfredo Magana. “There’s nothing that we can do that’ll give us our father back."
MARION, NC
FOX Carolina

Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man in Henderson County tried his luck on a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in the Platinum scratch-off game. Yoni Davila bought his lucky ticket from Triangle Stop Food Store on Asheville Highway in Hendersonville, according to the Lottery.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy