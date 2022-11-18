Spurs 112, Kings 130: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (6-10) play against the Sacramento Kings (6-6) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday November 17, 2022

San Antonio Spurs 112, Sacramento Kings 130 (Final)

Mike Brown admits the offensive firepower on display by his Sacramento Kings is something that's even impressed him thus far. And he loves the "Light the Beam" gimmick after wins.

Beam is bright tonight. Five straight wins. 8-6 on the season. Personality developing. Lots to like from the start of the 2022-23 season in Sacramento.

This is the first time the team has scored 120+ points in five straight since the 1969-70 season.

The Kings have averaged 130 ppg during their five-game winning streak.

According to Kings PR: This is the first time the team has scored 120+ points in five consecutive games.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:46 AM

"I saw something where TD lit the beam the other day, and I was like, that is absolutely the coolest thing in the world."

Coach Brown is All-In on the beam!

Coach Brown is All-In on the beam! pic.twitter.com/UzcDIx9FNz – 1:45 AM

The last time the Kings won at least 8-of-10 games in a single season was in 2005-06. (@EliasSports)

#BeamTeam cookin’ pic.twitter.com/HXASbq0Kgh – 1:45 AM

New 📺 on the Spurs’ 18-point loss @ Kings: youtu.be/Iytjx4eOCOI

– Devin Vassell ties his career high with 29

– Both teams had a good night on offense, not so much on defense – 1:38 AM

The banter with Fox and Monk is a fun new wrinkle in Sacramento. "We've won 5 in a row with the band-aid, so it's here to stay for the time being." -De'Aaron Fox

Rookie Jeremy Sochan SHOCKS everyone after he posterized Domantas Sabonis at his own turf

🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/9mQbbo9Fdx – 1:31 AM

Malik Monk posted season-highs in points (26), field goals made (11) and 3-pointers made (4) in Sacramento's W over the Spurs tonight

@Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/ld44ofG5BK – 1:21 AM

band-aid Monk is different

@CoorsLight #MadeToChill #KingsFTW pic.twitter.com/OuzrpDQynH – 1:16 AM

"Coach said we didn't do good on offense. 130 and those are the numbers? Damn. I'm surprised." -Sabonis after hearing the Kings' offensive stat line of 57.8/40/91.7 with 28 assists

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Josh Richardson on the spin move Sochan used to shake free from Fox for his slam over Barnes: “The spin – that was a good move. He is very versatile and we are all learning that. The game will slow down for him eventually, but he shows flashes, and that was a big flash.” – 1:12 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers are 9-7, just like last season, after a 96-91 win over the Pistons.

Unlike last season, Kawhi Leonard is here. He did not score in double figures in his return. The Clippers DID outscore the Pistons by 26 points in his minutes tonight.

Next up here in LA: Spurs on Sat. – 1:12 AM

De’Aaron Fox tonight against the Spurs ⤵️

🦊 28 PTS

🦊 8 AST

🦊 11-of-15 FG

🦊 +36 plus/minus

@De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/MT6qBc3gRz – 1:11 AM

"I love the beam, hate the band-aid"

😂 @De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/p6lKqVumEb – 1:07 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown on Davion Mitchell's defense: "Tonight, if there's a game ball that goes to anybody, it goes to Davion because his pressure was much needed."

James Ham @James_HamNBA

"He brings a lot of joy to this team. He's always laughing and joking." -Mike Brown on Malik Monk

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown says the victory beam is “really freaking cool” and “I love it.”

He calls it the “coolest thing in the world” and says “we’ve got to get a stronger beam so I can see it out in El Dorado Hills.”

#BeamTeam – 12:56 AM

Mike Brown says the Kings need to get a stronger beam so he can see it from his house in El Dorodo Hills.

Mike Brown says he challenged De’Aaron Fox this morning to have a big game tonight.

Fox had 28 points on 15 shots, 8 assists and was +36. – 12:46 AM

Mezie does the honors and LIGHTS THE BEAM!

#KingsFTW | @Chimezie Metu pic.twitter.com/MU8q6vy1BT – 12:45 AM

Kings shot 57.8 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3, 91.7 percent from the line and dished out 28 assists.

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Coach Pop on how the Sacramento Kings started this season:

“I think they’re just going to get better and better.” pic.twitter.com/gSX05hX3DE – 12:37 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Better night shooting the three for San Antonio, but the Kings shot well from everywhere

De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk combined for 54 points while Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes added 16 apiece in Sacramento's 130-112 win over the Spurs

Check out all the best dunks, dimes and buckets from the W

Check out all the best dunks, dimes and buckets from the W ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QOqZiLSwUG – 12:31 AM

everyone having fun yet?

that’s five-straight wins for the #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/Vjagyo8iSW – 12:30 AM

Rounding out the road trip in LA this weekend!

#PorVida pic.twitter.com/mrywgFy1EE – 12:29 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs fall to 0-8 when losing the 3PT line and 0-9 when trailing by 10

just like old times

@Malik Monk 🤝 @De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/3HxXP7JXdt – 12:26 AM

Malik Monk tonight:

26 PTS

11-19 FG

4-9 3P

Shooting a career high 60 TS% this season. pic.twitter.com/v4ZQe4wiFn – 12:24 AM

The Kings own California. (And if Twitter goes down tonight, it means they own the title perpetuity. Them's the rules.)

Spurs battled for 3 quarters, but the game got away in the 4th. Kings win by 18

The Spurs are now…

…6-10 overall

…3-5 on road

…2-8 vs West

…on 3-game losing streak pic.twitter.com/dNi9HhU08z – 12:24 AM

Chimezie Metu lights the beam. The Kings have won five in a row and eight of 10.

Bill Herenda @billherenda

Incendiary #Sacramento 8-6 has won 5-straight & 8 of 10 after an 0-4 start

FINAL: Kings drop the Spurs, 130-112

👑 @De’Aaron Fox 28 PTS, 8 AST

👑 @Malik Monk 26 PTS, 4 3PT

👑 @Domantas Sabonis 16 PTS, 8 REB

👑 @Harrison Barnes 16 PTS, 8 REB

👑 @treylyles 14 PTS

Presented by @RedHawkCasino pic.twitter.com/pK8mCjqsrJ – 12:21 AM

Stacking wins. After blowing out the Nets, the Kings found more resistance Thursday night when Gregg Popovich and the Spurs rolled into town. The Kings rallied late to pick up a 130-112 win. Here are 6 quick thoughts from the fifth straight Kings win.

Kings win 130-112

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs waste Devin Vassell's 29 points to fall for third in a row.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 12:20 AM

A "light the beam" chant breaks out at @Golden1Center!!!

On a Kings note: I've really enjoyed watching De'Aaron Fox this season when I've had a chance to catch their games. Cool seeing him thrive after all the (deserved) attention paid to the Hali trade.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings win.

Final: Kings 130, Spurs 112

Light the beam. – 12:19 AM

you know what we’re doing…

LIGHT THE BEAM!

#KingsFTW

There's a fifth straight win for the Kings. Mostly cruised against the Spurs. De'Aaron Fox with an easy 28 points on 11/15 FG. They were a +36 with him on the floor. Malik Monk scored 26. Fourth in NBA in bench points. They are 8-6, tied with Mavericks for #7 spot in West.

Bill Herenda @billherenda

#Kings will now improve to 7-1 when leading after Q3; #Spurs 0-8 when trailing after third qtr A lot to talk to @KittyONealSac about tomorrow on @kfbk @iHeartRadio

Keon Ellis makes his NBA debut.

Keon Ellis started his night warming up in Stockton for a G League game. He now enters a game in Sacramento.

Mike Brown unloads the bench with 1:37 to play. Kings continue to play that exciting brand of basketball en route to their 5th consecutive win. Shooting 57% on the night with De'Aaron Fox leading the way with 28, Malik Monk with 26.

Kings by 16, Pop pulled the starters with 3 mins left

Bill Herenda @billherenda

That last #Kings sequence may be overlooked but the transition D that prevented an easy #Spurs basket as Sacramento secured a defensive rebound is progress Should not be ignored Have a feeling Mike Brown & coaching staff will highlight in film room

Big 3-pointer from Sabonis. Kings up 121-106 with 3:50 remaining.

Sabonis with a dagger 3. Kings lead 121-106 with 3:49 to play. Charge the lasers.

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Kings’ 18 point lead down to 13 pic.twitter.com/MFO6TskEO7 – 12:04 AM

🎯 @Devin Vassell 🎯 pic.twitter.com/mD85sOx85e – 12:03 AM

Terence Davis started for the Kings and has played just 14 minutes tonight.

Only KZ Okpala (1 minute) has played less. – 12:02 AM

this is tuff, trey

@Trey Lyles | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/K19i1SLe4L – 12:02 AM

Combined 24 points for former Spurs Trey Lyles and Chimezie Metu tonight off the bench

SAC by 18

SAC by 18 – 12:00 AM

When you get 14 points in 18 minutes from Trey Lyles and 10 points in 14 minutes from Chimezie Metu off your bench, you better win. Not to mention Malik Monk’s 24.

The contributions from Sacramento’s bench during this winning streak have been excellent. – 12:00 AM

Kevin Huerter gets T'd up.

Technical foul on Huerter. The crowd boos.

Tech on Huerter.

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs not being able to take the lead after getting about 100 cracks at it in the 3rd seems like it just drained them. Kings run at the end of the quarter was a gut punch.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

#RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/kghjeFkbJ0 – 11:59 PM

18-7 start to the 4th quarter for the Kings, who extend their lead to 107-89 with 8:12 to go.

🚨 5-0 Alert: De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk have 24 points apiece. Kings lead the Spurs 107-89 with 8:25 to play.

Trey Lyles is on one tonight. He's been great attacking the basket.

Fox to Monk. Kings up 104-87. Kentucky connection smashing it tonight. 48 points combined.

After the Spurs tied the Kings at one point in the 3Q, SAC starts the 4th with a 13-3 run and lead by 17

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

@MYPMSTORE | https://t.co/1Hvkk71nBo pic.twitter.com/FH2G4AOlYJ – 11:56 PM

Kings have flipped the switch and have pulled away to a 17 point lead.

Used to seeing other teams do this to Sacramento. A very welcome sight. – 11:56 PM

With 22 points, Monk is two shy of his season high.

De'Aaron Fox & Malik Monk each with 22 point efforts tonight

After playing his best game of the season in Tuesday's blowout loss to the Kings — Ben Simmons is playing even better tonight. He's 6-for-6 from the field and has eight rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes.

Monk lifts the lid off the Golden 1 Center with another 3-ball

Davion Mitchell has said enough is enough. He’s not going to let the Spurs win this game. – 11:51 PM

End 3| SAS 82, SAC 89 – 11:51 PM

Bill Herenda @billherenda

#Kings 6-1 when leading after Q3; #Spurs 0-7 when trailing after third qtr #NBA #SacramentoProud #GoSpursGo – 11:49 PM

🔒 🔒 🔒

@Davion Mitchell | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/pqsEJYSJuq – 11:48 PM

3Q: Kings by 7

Both teams score 26 in 3Q

Vassell 20 pts

KBD 13 pts

Jones 12 pts

Roby 11 pts

SA +8 in paint

Fox 22 pts

Monk 17 pts

Barnes 14 pts

SAC +9 from FT line pic.twitter.com/GELzsQ50qO – 11:48 PM

Kings lead 89-82 entering 4Q after finishing third with a 7-0 run.

Spurs are 0-7 (0-4 on road) when trailing after 3Q. – 11:48 PM

Swipa takeover. 😤 – 11:46 PM

De’Aaron Fox scored most of the points on that end of 3rd quarter run, but Davion Mitchell is the guy who got things going with his defense. – 11:46 PM

Fox finds Monk for a triple. Kings lead 89-82 heading to the fourth. – 11:46 PM

Big 3 from Malik Monk. Kings lead the Spurs 89-82 going into the fourth quarter. – 11:46 PM

De’Aaron Fox is trying to backpack his team here in the third. He’s up to 22 points. – 11:45 PM

20 point night for Devin Vassell pic.twitter.com/KUsuk7HcQa – 11:45 PM

Who is going to step up and light a spark for the Kings? – 11:44 PM

Malik rewards a cutting Davion with a beautiful dime 👑

#RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/el8ajo3C9u – 11:43 PM

Successful challenge. Spurs ball. – 11:43 PM

Huerter defense leads to Fox offense 🤝

@Kevin Huerter x @De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/1nV1hZrWOO – 11:40 PM

Credit to San Antonio. They’ve been disruptive and haven’t let the Kings get any sort of rhythm. – 11:40 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Just realized the Spurs may once again have a guy who can throw the Hammer pass for the first time in years. Sochan shows a new nugget every game. – 11:37 PM

THAT WAS FILTHY 😳 pic.twitter.com/dUstfIfq4w – 11:35 PM

We’ve had some great dunks tonight but Jeremy Sochan’s slam is on a level of its own. pic.twitter.com/5wr1XCwLdl – 11:30 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

OH MY, JEREMY SOCHAN!!! 🤯 – 11:30 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Even Kings fans liked that dunk by Sochan. – 11:28 PM

From deeeeep

@Devin Vassell pic.twitter.com/syl8QjQ9Pg – 11:25 PM

Feels like the Kings really just need one big run to put this game away. But they haven’t really been able to string buckets together since the first quarter. – 11:24 PM

Kayte Christensen @kayte_c

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Half: Kings by 7

Spurs take 2Q 28-26

Vassell 12 pts

KBD 11 pts

Roby 11 pts

Fox 12 pts

Monk 12 pts

SAC +6 from three

SAC +7 from FT line pic.twitter.com/Um4cQt5ciD – 11:07 PM

HALFTIME: Kings lead the Spurs, 63-56

👑 @De’Aaron Fox 12 PTS

👑 @Ahmad_Monk 12 PTS

👑 @Trey Lyles 8 PTS

👑 @Domantas Sabonis 8 PTS, 7 REB

👑 @Kevin_Huerter 5 PTS, 4 AST pic.twitter.com/0CGi3ayxaq – 11:06 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Once down by 16 in 1Q, the Spurs trail 63-56 at halftime after Roby closed the first with a 3 and Vassell the 2Q with an inside bucket to give him a team-high 12 points.

Roby’s provided a season-best 11 points off the bench for Spurs. – 11:06 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings carry a 63-56 lead over the Spurs into the half. De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk lead Sacramento with 12 points. San Antonio gets 12 points from Devin Vassell. Both teams shooting 50% or better. Sacramento led the entire half. – 11:05 PM

back at it after the break! pic.twitter.com/pcxKAdBuVI – 11:05 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead 63-56 heading to the half. Spurs hanging in there. Fox and Monk each have 12 points. Sabonis is up to 8 points and 7 rebounds. – 11:03 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Wouldn’t exactly call it an entertaining or good first half for the Kings, but they lead 63-56. – 11:03 PM

Aggressive defense ➡️ instant offense pic.twitter.com/Htlkix1GMY – 11:03 PM

Halftime: Kings 63, Spurs 56 – 11:03 PM

It was only a matter of time, but there is now a sound effect of monk chatter, like a real traditional, holy (?) monk, after each three from Kings guard Malik Monk. Well played Golden 1 Center. – 11:02 PM

Sabonis is having a contact lens issue again. – 11:01 PM

Malik Monk with the 3-ball. He’s the second King in double-figures with 12. – 11:01 PM

Pop doing his best to keep Spurs in this one bailing wire, chewing gum and journeymen. – 11:00 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Maybe Ben Simmons found something during that caning the #Nets took in Sacramento. He’s definitely looked not only more spry, but more aggressive and willing to attack. – 10:58 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Malik Monk has been really good for the Kings this season. – 10:55 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings don’t look sharp at all here in the 2nd quarter and it’s allowing the Spurs to hang around. – 10:53 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Davion Mitchell with this lob to Chimezie Metu was sick, and Mezzie’s pose with Chima Moneke afterwards was hilarious. pic.twitter.com/4Ft0oHzkdk – 10:51 PM

@Tre Jones pic.twitter.com/1FXuIANeMx – 10:50 PM

Perfect 5-for-5 start for Fox 🔥

@De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/FYJwds8Arg – 10:50 PM

MEZIE 😱

@Chimezie Metu | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/D9qslXtQkG – 10:46 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Brown is going with a Fox, Monk, Mitchell 3-guard set here in the second. – 10:42 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings played with tremendous pace in the first quarter. It’s early, but they are on pace for 100 FG attempts, something they’ve done only once this year in a 130-125 loss to the Warriors on 10/23. – 10:41 PM

END Q1 | SAS 28, SAC 37 – 10:41 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Trey Lyles with the punctuation of the first quarter, a big hammer jam. He has 8 points as the Kings lead the Spurs 37-28 after the opening period. Kings led by as much as 16. pic.twitter.com/Z6opUgzmYy – 10:39 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Sabonis the only Kings starter without a 3. Spurs starters were a combined 0 of 3 in 1Q from beyond the arc. – 10:38 PM

TREY DON’T HURT ‘EM! 😤

@Trey Lyles | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/BK8fTbLr46 – 10:38 PM

ROBY BLOCK ➡️ JRICH THREEE

The squad is handlin’ business on both ends! pic.twitter.com/x58xadrpmm – 10:37 PM

1Q: Kings by 9

SAC scores 37 in the opening quarter

KBD 11 pts

Fox 10 pts

SAC +9 from three pic.twitter.com/b4CD9WgHmd – 10:37 PM

The Kings have scored 190 points in their last 5 quarters. pic.twitter.com/NI2b7yrPJR – 10:36 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

The Sacramento Kings are starting right where they left off with a 37-point first quarter against the Spurs. – 10:36 PM

Spurs trail 37-30 after 1Q. With 11 points on 5 of 7, KBD making the most of starting in place of injured KJ. – 10:36 PM

Roby pops a 3-ball to end the 1Q. Kings lead 37-30. Fox has 10 points. Lyles with 8. – 10:36 PM

1Q: Kings 37, Spurs 30 – 10:35 PM

Trey Lyles with a rebound put-back for the And-1. He’s up to 8 points in 6 minutes off the bench here in the 1Q. – 10:35 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

10 first quarter points for De’Aaron Fox. He had 14 total in the blowout win of Brooklyn on Tuesday. – 10:33 PM

De’Aaron Fox is 4 of 4 from the field and 2 of 2 from 3-point range. He has 10 points in eight minutes. – 10:33 PM

Trey Lyles gives Bassey a look after that slam. Bassey responds on other end. – 10:33 PM

KBD with 11 of the Spurs’ 20 points right now pic.twitter.com/LddRJd3DSm – 10:33 PM

My goodness. Trey Lyles just destroyed the rim. – 10:32 PM

Trey Lyles with a crazy hammer. – 10:32 PM

KBD’s cookin’ early!

11 PTS | 3 REB pic.twitter.com/HAf0Rb3j2g – 10:32 PM

Huerter snaps an 8-0 Spurs run with a transition bucket. 24-14 Kings. – 10:28 PM

this ball movement 😚👌

@Kevin Huerter | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/HdKcKfWh90 – 10:27 PM

Twitter really going to die before Kings Twitter can celebrate a good team longer than a week? – 10:27 PM

44% of games the Spurs have trailed by 15

SA enters 0-7 when down by 15 – 10:24 PM

Kings picking up right where they left off on Tuesday, a hot start with a 19-6 lead and Sacramento connecting on 6/11, 3/5 from perimeter. – 10:20 PM

Bill Herenda @billherenda

Tomorrow talking @Sacramento Kings & @SacHornetsFB & @UCDFootball with @KittyONealSac on @kfbk @iHeartRadio #NBA #CausewayClassic #SacramentoProud #Sacramento pic.twitter.com/IapMTsoC45 – 10:19 PM

TD triple. Timeout Spurs. 19-6 Kings lead. – 10:19 PM

TD for 3. Kings lead 19-6. Timeout Spurs. – 10:19 PM

56% of games the Spurs have trailed by 10

SA enters 0-8 when down by 10 – 10:18 PM

12-2 Kings start. Playing the passing lanes well defensively with a lot of deflections. – 10:16 PM

Fox knocks down the triple. 7-2 Kings. Fox is shooting 48.3% on catch-and-shoot threes coming into tonight’s game. – 10:15 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/ZNHZP7MMgh – 10:11 PM

Bill Herenda @billherenda

Talking @Sacramento Kings & @SacHornetsFB & UCDFootball tomorrow with @KittyONealSac on @kfbk @iHeartRadio #NBA #CausewayClassic #SacramentoProud #Sacramento pic.twitter.com/hDzIAFlci3 – 10:09 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

To review:

Spurs are without Keldon Johnson (sore ankle) and Doug McDermott (tight calf). Keita Bates-Diop will start in place of Johnson. – 10:07 PM

“He’s one of my best friends in the world … his intuitive sense of the game and his ability to create relationships with people is what makes him special.”

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich on his friendship with Mike Brown 👑 pic.twitter.com/auLhQCjhbq – 9:55 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Update from Kings & Spurs PR:

Keita Bates-Diop is starting in place of Keldon Johnson, who was a game-time decision due to a sore left ankle. – 9:52 PM

De’Aaron Fox stopped to give some of his fans a signature before tonight’s match against the San Antonio Spurs.

#SacramentoKings pic.twitter.com/NvblqFGFKO – 9:39 PM

Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️

👑 @De’Aaron Fox

👑 @TerenceDavisJr

👑 @kevin_huerter

👑 @Harrison Barnes

👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/J308nwtlKX – 9:38 PM

The Kings will start Mr. TNT Terence Davis with Keegan Murray out of the lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/phHwjF3bxH – 9:36 PM

Kings center Richaun Holmes has been ruled out vs. the Spurs due to a non-COVID illness. Keon Ellis will be active tonight. – 9:24 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Richaun Holmes will miss tonight’s game with a non-covid illness. – 9:20 PM

The Thunder list Darius Bazley (ankle), Tre Mann (back) as OUT for tomorrows game in Memphis.

Also still without Eugene Omoruyi and Ousmane Dieng who are on G-League assignment.

And Of course Chet Hopmgren who is out for the season. – 9:16 PM

Twitter didn’t exist the last time the Kings made the playoffs.

May 5, 2006: Kings last playoff game

July 15, 2006: Twitter launched – 8:59 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Asked where his confidence is in GM Brian Wright after the Cauthen lawsuit, Pop said, “Total confidence. He is wonderful. He is bright, incisive, he’s a good man, hard worker. I am thrilled that he is our general manager.” #Spurs – 8:50 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop said McDermott is out and that Keldon will be a game-time decision. – 8:42 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop declined to comment when asked for his reaction to Dr. Cauthen settling her lawsuit with the Spurs and Josh Primo. – 8:41 PM

Kings rookie Keegan Murray has been ruled out of tonight’s game with the lower back soreness. Kings will have two days before hosting Detroit on Sunday. – 8:36 PM

Mike Brown on Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and his impact on Brown’s career. pic.twitter.com/IjSrOJgW2o – 8:31 PM

no chance of rain tonight, just some drip 💧

@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/CWBC5K3uIM – 8:29 PM

According to Mike Brown, Keegan Murray is out tonight when the Kings host the Spurs. – 8:25 PM

Mike Brown says Keegan Murray is officially out tonight. – 8:25 PM

Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown says rookie Keegan Murray (back) is out tonight vs. the San Antonio Spurs. – 8:25 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Hope to find out from Pop soon the status of Keldon Johnson (questionable, sore left ankle) and Doug McDermott (questionable, tight left calf).

Both participated in shootaround this morning. The club downgraded them this afternoon. – 8:20 PM

Sacramento born, Linden bred, gonna be a Fresno State Bulldog till the day he’s dead, Aaron Judge is the American League MVP. – 7:54 PM

I’ve got 2 tickets for tonight’s @Sacramento Kings be @San Antonio Spurs

Who wants them?! This needs to go quick so don’t put your phone down! – 7:42 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Charles Bassey is a huge Gregg Popovich fan, but he stressed Thursday that doesn’t mean he has any hard feelings toward Doc Rivers & the Sixers. #Spurs

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:33 PM

The San Antonio Spurs will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they take on the Kings tonight in Sacramento. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-kings-pr… – 7:33 PM

some @Malik Monk for your TL.

(ᵒᵖᵉⁿ ᶠᵒʳ ᵃ ˢᵘʳᵖʳᶦˢᵉ) pic.twitter.com/63nwlL3ZGU – 7:07 PM

The only four players in the NBA currently listed as OUT due to health and safety protocols.

Nuggets – Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray

Spurs – Romeo Langford

Lakers – Max Christie

Cool. – 6:48 PM

Mike Finger @mikefinger

Two weeks ago, the Spurs wanted people to remember who they’ve always been. After settling with former team therapist Hillary Cauthen, they acknowledge they can’t forget about who they aspire to be.

expressnews.com/sports/columni… via @expressnews – 6:44 PM

tfw there’s more #BeamTeam basketball tonight pic.twitter.com/RFMO0HuikJ – 6:15 PM

NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Nets at Blazers

Last time out, Brooklyn gave up 150+ to Sacramento, then Kevin Durant actually admitted he’s playing with a subpar supporting cast. Will the role players have something to prove against a solid Portland squad? pic.twitter.com/NmAtlwcZWD – 6:13 PM

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

📋 1 Question for Each NBA Team, Part 2

—MIN (1:49)

—NOP (10:09)

—OKC (18:28)

—PHO (26:20)

—POR (34:42)

—SAC (40:15)

—SAS (47:13)

—UTA (54:09)

🎧 https://t.co/XFdmLKvDeu

🍎 https://t.co/k9Xi3stJrn

✳️ https://t.co/KZ3j6WdIcV

📺 https://t.co/7WNHFYfr8d pic.twitter.com/OVlyzMz73Z – 6:03 PM

Jim Lefko @jimlefko

My colleague @MattRoy_TV just heard from

attorney Tony Buzbee, who confirms the entire lawsuit against the Spurs and Josh Primo has been dropped. Now the question is how much $$ changed hands. – 5:42 PM

Beam him up!

@De’Aaron Fox is on the rise in the latest @NBA2K ratings 📈 pic.twitter.com/OVSE3l7VVR – 5:36 PM

FIVE INTERESTING NBA TEAMS WITH @MoDakhil_NBA. Mo and I dive into Chicago, Sacramento, Golden State, Brooklyn and Portland, five of the most newsworthy, fun, or messy teams in the league depending on which you’re discussing twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:06 PM

“I told them I’m a federal informant”

Listen in as @De’Aaron Fox was mic’d up for the Kings W over Brooklyn 🔊😅 pic.twitter.com/ovzYFITfRC – 5:00 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Statement from Spurs CEO RC Buford: pic.twitter.com/voFhLd1Yii – 4:56 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Former Spurs psychologist settles lawsuit with team, Josh Primo nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/17/for… – 4:55 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Former Spurs psychologist resolves lawsuit against team and guard Joshua Primo

cbssports.com/nba/news/forme… – 4:45 PM

warming up to face Alamo City. pic.twitter.com/3N4wlpoCc5 – 4:32 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Regardless of terms agreed upon in the settlement between the Spurs and Dr. Cauthen, this was essentially what she said she’d been seeking since the beginning of this entire process (from RC Buford’s statement today): pic.twitter.com/zt3emwQ4vV – 4:31 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Bexar County District Court records show Cauthen dropped her suit against #Spurs. An entry dated Wednesday states she withdrew the complaint “as to defendant San Antonio Spurs LLC only.” Cauthen dropped the suit against Spurs “with prejudice,” meaning she cannot refile it. – 4:28 PM

Jim Lefko @jimlefko

The Spurs are no longer part of the lawsuit filed by the team’s former psychologist against Josh Primo. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/for… – 4:16 PM

RJ Marquez @KSATRJ

JUST IN: Statement from Spurs Sports and Entertainment CEO RC Buford after team settled and resolved lawsuit with Dr. Hilary Cauthen in the Josh Primo case. #ksatnews #ksatsports pic.twitter.com/SD5apmOVii – 4:05 PM

Kev has been a walking 𝙗𝙪𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩 this season 👌🏀 pic.twitter.com/Sl3CTuxarO – 4:00 PM