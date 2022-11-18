Nets 109, Blazers 107: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (7-9) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (5-5) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday November 17, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 109, Portland Trail Blazers 107 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Damian Lillard brought out two of his children after the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/7pHYrjka4A – 1:01 AM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Simmons, Yuta, KD frontline was overwhelming Portland’s offense down the stretch.

Some really impressive defensive possessions that I can’t wait to dive into. – 1:00 AM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kevin Durant is fired up after Brooklyn closes out the road trip with a gritty win. pic.twitter.com/wJ2cgeJjpS – 12:56 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups on Shaedon Sharpe: “What I love most about him is there’s no moment that’s too big for him.” – 12:56 AM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

What a night from Ben Simmons:

15 points

13 rebounds

7 assists

6/6 shooting

Knocked down 3/4 free throws when Portland intentionally fouled down the stretch. Great defense on Dame.

Really impressive showing. – 12:55 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Vaughn thinks Simmons cleared another hurdle tonight by knocking down 3-of-4 free throws down the stretch when the Blazers tried the Hack-a-Ben strategy. He believes Simmons’ confidence will only grow from here. – 12:53 AM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Erik Slater @erikslater_

That’s the kind of win that goes a long way towards Kevin Durant’s trust in his teammates.

KD had a bad offensive foul, missed FT, atrocious foul on Nurkic, and missed game-winner.

His teammates picked him up big time. Everyone needs that sometimes. – 12:47 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

KD tonight:

35 PTS

8 REB

13-22 FG

Averaging 30/8/6 on 54 FG% in his last 10 games. pic.twitter.com/p78AB9ZWd2 – 12:44 AM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Per @Stathead, Royce O’Neale joined Elvin Hayes, Mark Jackson, Larry Bird and Goran Dragic as the fifth player in their database to record a triple-double of precisely 11 points, rebounds and assists:

stathead.com/tiny/OWg9R – 12:43 AM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

These are the kind of wins Brooklyn needs to get for management to be able to confidently invest future assets to improve.

Not one or two. They need to string a bunch together.

Kyrie coming back, Ben improving. We’ll see. – 12:42 AM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

We’ll see if they can stay consistent. Ben needs to maintain this level of aggressiveness & they need to stay trusting role players like Yuta.

… Kyrie back Sunday too. – 12:41 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Nets are 5-3 without Kyrie.

He’s back for their next game. pic.twitter.com/myFan9DmqH – 12:40 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Best win of the season for the Nets.

KD and Simmons give Yuta a high five and a hug as the Nets’ bench celebrates together. – 12:40 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Yuta Watanabe tonight:

20 PTS

7 REB

5-7 3P

Shooting 56% from three this season. – 12:40 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Final: Nets 109, Blazers 107

Durant: 35 pts, 13/22 shooting

Watanabe: 20 pts, 7 reb, 5/7 from 3

Simmons: 15 pts, 12 reb, 7 ast

KD carries early on. Ben Simmons plays his best game as a Net. Yuta Watanabe clutch as can be down the stretch. Royce tip-in.

Outstanding win. – 12:39 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Nets 109, Blazers 107: FINAL. 25 points, 11 assists for @Damian Lillard. 24 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 20 points, 2 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe. 17 points, 8 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 12:39 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Royce O’Neale played 369 games with the @Utah Jazz and never recorded a triple-double (no Jazz player did in that stretch.)

He just recorded an 11 point, 11 rebound, 11 assist triple-double in his 15th game with the @Brooklyn Nets, including the game winning put back. – 12:39 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

That’s off the Nets (I think) and they put one tick on the clock, which is ball game if I’m not mistaken. – 12:38 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Why were Dame and Ant out there for a defense only possession? O’Neale went over them for the winning tip. – 12:37 AM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Ben Simmons had his best game of the season… by far. 15 points, 12 rebounds & 7 assists on 6-of-6 shooting.

He’s shot 100% (min. 5 FGA) in 2 other games throughout his career:

– Nov. 30, 2018

– May 6, 2021 (Game 1 ATL) – 12:37 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Royce O’Neale’s first triple-double comes in clutch fashion as the tip-in clinched the Nets’ win over Portland. Kyrie is set to return on Sunday. – 12:37 AM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Portland having Simons in there for a last second defensive possession was probably not ideal. – 12:36 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Royce O’Neale just tipped in a KD miss that may have just sealed a Nets win — and a triple double. A clutch play.

O’Neale has 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in 37 minutes. – 12:36 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Need a three to tie? Go to Nurkic inside. #Ripcity pic.twitter.com/KTMoQguXuO – 12:35 AM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Durant misses but O’Neal gets the tip in to go with 0.7 seconds to play – 12:35 AM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

What if you made the whole Blazers’ season out of buzzer beaters? – 12:33 AM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

That is so mind-numbingly bad by KD. – 12:33 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

Who had Royce O’Neale as first former Jazz player to get a triple double – 9 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists tonight. – 12:32 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Durant at the line, misses the first, so the Blazers should have a chance to at least tie this one with 14.9 seconds to play – 12:32 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

It will never stop bothering me that Lakers Twitter seemed to be more aware of Yuta Watanabe this summer than the Lakers. – 12:32 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Ben Simmons tonight:

15 PTS

12 REB

7 AST

6-6 FG

First double-double in over 600 days. pic.twitter.com/IqpjzqSotF – 12:31 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Let’s do the poll. Would you trade Jermai Grant and Anfernee Simons for Kevin Durant straight up? – 12:31 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Simmons just fouled out on an over the back call. The Nets’ bench is heated — Simmons couldn’t believe it.

Simmons finishes with 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes. His best game of the year. – 12:31 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Ben Simmons fouls out with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists in 32 minutes off the bench

Sean Highkin @highkin

Ben Simmons fouls out – 12:30 AM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

This Yuta Watanabe performance has been insanely impressive for so many reasons.

Clutch three-point shooting, huge rebounds, running the floor.

Just played outstanding defense on Dame in the final minute to force a miss. – 12:27 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Winslow gets the steal, but Dame’s three on the other end is off, Nets get the rebound, Blazers finally get back in transition and Brooklyn calls a timeout with 5 seconds on the shot clock and 31.8 on the game clock up 106-103. – 12:27 AM

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

The Trail Blazers just went to the hack on Ben Simmons late in the 4th quarter here. He hit the first two FTs… ! – 12:22 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Blazers trying the Hack-a-Ben but Simmons walks to the line and confidently knocks down two free throws. Another important step for him in his biggest game of the season to date. – 12:21 AM

Stacking wins. After blowing out the Nets, the Kings found more resistance Thursday night when Gregg Popovich and the Spurs rolled into town. The Kings rallied late to pick up a 130-112 win. Here are 6 quick thoughts from the fifth straight Kings win. – 12:20 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Simmons, intentionally fouled with 3:28 left, makes the first free throw. #Trailblazers take a timeout to further ice him. This feels like a corner there to be turned. #Nets – 12:20 AM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Portland going to hack-a-Ben here.

First time we’ve seen this. – 12:19 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

If I’m not mistaken, that’s the first intentional foul (not end of game edition) of the year for Portland – 12:19 AM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

The Blazers intentionally fouled Ben Simmons with 3:28 left in the fourth quarter of a three-point game. #NBAhacks – 12:19 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Twelve points and 12 rebounds … Ben Simmons has his first double-double as a Net. Seven assists, too …

Sean Highkin @highkin

Dame has been bothered by Simmons all night. Not getting to his spots. – 12:17 AM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Yuta Watanabe has scored a season-high 17 points.

Watanabe has connected on a career-high 4-of-6 from 3-point range. – 12:15 AM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Yuta Watanabe is on absolute fire and letting Portland know it. pic.twitter.com/PPDW814Fki – 12:15 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Nets on a 10-0 run — and it could be way worse, Blazers haven’t scored in nearly 4 minutes and don’t have a FG the last 6 minutes — to take a 100-95 lead with 4:51 to play – 12:15 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

how yuta watanabe lasted so long in nba free agency remains beyond me – 12:14 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Yuta Watanabe 17 points on 6 shots – 12:13 AM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons (12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one turnover) has recorded his first double-double as a Net. – 12:11 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Jerami Grant just blocked a KD fadeaway. Not too often that happens. – 12:11 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Portland is off to a great start. But would you trade Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons straight up for Kevin Durant to become a legit contender? – 12:08 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Longest streak of 25-point games to start a season:

16 — MJ in 1988-89

16 — KD this season

The record is Wilt (80 in 1961-62). pic.twitter.com/ThT5SDdlGq – 12:07 AM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Me watching a loose ball bounce away from the Nets for the 27th time tonight. pic.twitter.com/XGITg9yG1T – 12:05 AM

That’s a career-high 11 assists (and counting) for @Royce O’Neale 🥽 pic.twitter.com/8jmeJdMCrb – 12:00 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Yuta has been great tonight off the bench for the Nets. He’s got 14 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes. He’s also been able to space the floor for his teammates and continues to make the most of his time on the floor. – 11:57 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

KD has 27 points, reaching 25 in all of the #Nets first 16 games. That’s the longest such run since Michael Jordan in 1988-89. Up next? Rick Barry who had 25 in a row in 1966-67. – 11:55 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

A new career high for @Shaedon Sharpe with 18 points on 7-8 shooting from the field and 4-4 from the three-point line. The way this one is going, gotta get him the ball. – 11:54 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

KD has 27 points, reaching 25 in all of the #Nets first 16 games. That's the longest such run since Michael Jordan in 1988-89. The last player with 17 straight was Rick Barry with 25 in a row in 1966-67.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

What a close to the 3rd from Brooklyn.

Sparked by you know who. pic.twitter.com/hqdrgFA61l – 11:52 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Nets 85, Blazers 82: end of third quarter. 20 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 19 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. 15 points, 2 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe. 11 points, 6 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 11:52 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

After playing his best game of the season in Tuesday’s blowout loss to the Kings — Ben Simmons is playing even better tonight. He’s 6-for-6 from the field and has eight rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes. – 11:52 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Yuta Watanabe is really everywhere this game. Offensive rebounds, defense, running the floor, three-point shooting, passing.

Doing it all. – 11:50 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Yuta Watanabe is really everywhere this game. Offensive rebounds, defense, running the floor, three-point shooter, passing.

Doing it all. – 11:50 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Jerami Grant broke out the Kobe *and* TMac throwbacks from @adidas Basketball tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/3DsfR0K51k – 11:49 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Yuta Watanabe continues to be a winning basketball player. – 11:47 PM

#RipCity – 11:43 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Two blatant missed calls from the refs on KD.

Complete momentum shifters. Awful. – 11:42 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Vaughn was standing up for KD there. KD thought he got fouled on the last possession and a couple possessions before that. He’s been chirping at ref James Williams — and instead of giving KD a tech, he gave one to Vaughn. – 11:42 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Kevin Durant is the 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 points. Only other currently rostered player to reach 26K is LeBron James. If Durant scores 25 pts vs POR, he'll join Michael Jordan as the only NBA players in past 55 yrs to score 25+ in their teams first 16 games

Sean Highkin @highkin

There’s a palpable buzz in the building every time Shaedon Sharpe checks in. – 11:40 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Two poorly timed turnovers from KD.

Ball is not bouncing the Nets way tonight. – 11:39 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Royce O’Neale (nine points, eight assists and seven rebounds) is on triple-double watch. The eight assists already tie his career high, as well as his high in college at Baylor. – 11:35 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons (10 points) has reached double figures for the second straight game.

Following up his best performance of the season with an even better showing. – 11:33 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

The Blazers have committed just 6 turnovers. So far. – 11:33 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Second straight game for Ben Simmons in double digits after scoring in single digits his first nine games. – 11:32 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons just got an oop from the dunker spot.

May have been the first one all season. – 11:31 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

With that basket, Kevin Durant (19 points) is the 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 career points.

The only other player currently on an NBA roster to reach the 26,000-point mark is LeBron James. – 11:31 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

With that basket, Kevin Durant became the 19th player in #NBA history to score 26,000 points.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Blazers are shooting 11/24 (46%) from three.

Nets three-point defense has been brutal this season. – 11:29 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons playing with Claxton in place of Sumner early in the 3rd. – 11:27 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

On the other end, Shaedon Sharpe is impressive. He’s hitting pullup 3s, throwing down lobs, giving the #Nets a tough time with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting. – 11:15 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons has eight points, four assists, four boards and is 4-of-4 from the field. The #Nets trail 61-57 at the half, but this is an auspicious sign for Simmons, who actually had a decent game two nights ago. – 11:11 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Ben Simmons just had his best offensive half of the season. But the Nets have to get another big to better use him defensively. Having him defend a guy like Nurkic is wasting his talents and asking for fouls or injury. – 11:10 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Incredible half for Joe Harris. Rough half for Seth Curry.

Nets have not been able to get both of them going together this year. – 11:08 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 61, Nets 57: halftime. 17 points, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 15 points, 2 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe. 9 points, 6 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 11:08 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Kevin Durant still quite good, it turns out – 11:03 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Portland crowd leads NBA in plaid shirts per capita. hipster Brooklyn would make league’s top 5 though. pic.twitter.com/02cPIDJud4 – 11:01 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Royce O’Neale has already tied his career-high with eight assists. #Nets trail the #Trailblazers 52-51 with 2:34 left in the half. – 11:00 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Royce O’Neale has matched his career-high with eight assists (done twice previously, both earlier this season).

There’s 4 minutes left in the 1st half. – 10:58 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Maybe Ben Simmons found something during that caning the #Nets took in Sacramento. He’s definitely looked not only more spry, but more aggressive and willing to attack. – 10:58 PM

Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q

The body control on Shaedon Sharpe is special – 10:56 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets offense when they had success of late was predicated on getting KD the ball in the mid-post.

The good teams since have made those entries very difficult. – 10:56 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

It appears the Portland Trail Blazers made good use of their first round pick – 10:56 PM

Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok

Late night #NETSonYES ..

@Brooklyn Nets at @Portland Trail Blazers

@Brooklyn Nets at @Portland Trail Blazers

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Ben Simmons has six points already and is actually looking for his offense around the rim. Gives the Nets a completely different look when that happens.

The problem for the Nets tonight is that they have no answer for Shaedon Sharpe. – 10:49 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Shaedon Sharpe has 13 points in nine minutes. He is 5 of 6 fro the field and 3 of 3 on threes. Blazers up 47-40. – 10:49 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Sharpe has passed up a couple of shots he shouldn’t have, and somebody must have gotten on him about it because he’s drained two straight threes since then. Needs to just shoot it whenever he’s open. – 10:45 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

What has gotten into Ben Simmons????

Breaking out the euro. pic.twitter.com/PliTX2ruHn – 10:45 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Jakob scoreless after tallying a career-high 31 against Portland.

Pop pre-game on Poeltl’s offensive production:

“We need to have that. We have to find ways to score. We don’t have one-on-one players and we don’t really have post-up players, so you got to score somehow.” – 10:44 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

This is the best Ben Simmons has looked in a long time. – 10:44 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Good sign to see Ben Simmons aggressive again early.

Next step seems to be finishing up toward the rim rather than floaters or turnarounds.

Not sure if the lift is there though. – 10:41 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Nets tied with Blazers at 28 after one quarter. Joe Harris 4-for-4 from three-point range. – 10:39 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

The #Nets are tied 28-all after a first quarter that saw Joe Harris shoot 4-of-4 from deep. Not sure if that is sustainable. – 10:39 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 28, Nets 28: end of first quarter. 5 points, 2 assists for @Damian Lillard. 5 points, 3 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 5 points, 1 assist/rebound for @Jerami Grant. – 10:38 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Joe Harris is unconscious early. 4/4 from three.

Nets desperately needed him to get going. – 10:37 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

“on a scale of 1 to 10, what’s the energy of shaedon sharpe and nas little?” pic.twitter.com/dJQ4SvnOJL – 10:36 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Shaedon Sharpe just entered the game and put up four points in a minute. Blazers now lead the Nets, 24-21. – 10:34 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Cam Thomas with some pretty poor minutes early on. – 10:34 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

10 first quarter points for De’Aaron Fox. He had 14 total in the blowout win of Brooklyn on Tuesday. – 10:33 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

If Dominique Wilkins was the Human Highlight Film, Shaedon Sharpe is the Human Tiktok. – 10:33 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Shaedon Sharpe is a walking highlight. – 10:33 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Tre Lyles picking up where Drew Eubanks left off? With Lonnie Walker looming? – 10:32 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Shaedon Sharpe – 10:32 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Blazers fans are booing Ben Simmons every time he touches the ball like he’s Raymond Felton or Hedo Turkoglu. Very strange. – 10:31 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Ben Simmons getting loud boos every time he touches the ball, for some reason. Didn’t realize there were this many Philly transplants in Portland. – 10:30 PM

Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers

Anyone else annoyed with the black and teal unis the Blazers have sported the last 2 games?

One game in Charlotte Hornets attire is OK, I guess.

Blazers have been red, black and white for 52 years. I see no reason to change.

#RipCityCarpet – 10:23 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kevin Durant should really work with Nic Claxton on defending bigger bodies down low.

KD knows how to anchor his base and provide pretty decent resistance when he wants to. – 10:22 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Nurk and ZDurant getting into it, with Nurk holding up his thumb and pointer finger (I was hoping there would be an emoji for this) as KD says his piece – 10:22 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD and Nurkic exchanging a few pleasantries heading into that time out. Joe Harris already has 10 points and has three triples. A little intensity early in this one. – 10:21 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant and Nurkic jawing. Nurkic motions telling KD he’s too little. – 10:21 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Joe Harris looking for any opportunity to let it fly here early.

3/3 from three

He’s shooting with confidence. – 10:19 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Joe Harris on fire here in first quarter, 3-for-3 from the three. – 10:19 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Despite our expectations, a lineup of Sumner, Harris, O’Neale, Durant and Claxton (with a brief Seth Curry sub) leads Portland 17-10 early. – 10:19 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Joe Harris 3-for-3 from deep. #Nets up 17-8. – 10:19 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Joe Harris with 10 points, Portland with 8 – 10:19 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Blazers legend Seth Curry getting a nice ovation as he checks in for the Nets. – 10:18 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Joe Harris looking for any opportunity to let it fly early.

2/2 from three

He’s shooting with confidence. – 10:18 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Anfernee Simons, who averages 2.2 fouls per game, has two in the first 84 seconds of Blazers-Nets. Justise Winslow replaces him. – 10:15 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Quick hook for Anfernee Simons with two fouls, 90 seconds into the game. Justise Winslow in for him. – 10:15 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

After missing 8 games while suspended, Kyrie Irving is expected to play Sunday vs. Memphis after meeting requirements to return. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kyri… – 9:25 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Jacque Vaughn on dropping Kyrie Irving into the mix & can they keep playing the same way: “There’s uncertainty there, for sure. My approach is the train is going to keep moving. And that train is playing hard playing together, being a team: That’s going to continue.” #Nets – 8:35 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

JV confirms Kyrie return could be as soon as Sunday in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/Tkf3LDZzUi – 8:33 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Vaughn says there’s been some “positive synergy” towards Kyrie returning — possibly on Sunday vs. Memphis. – 8:32 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Jacque Vaughn says there’s been “positive synergy” regarding Kyrie Irving, adds he could be back for Memphis. #Nets #Grizzlies #NBA – 8:32 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Chauncey Billups on the #Nets: “They’re going through a lot…It seems like they’re always going through a lot.” #NBA – 8:31 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Chauncey Billups calls KD a “matchup nightmare.” Says when he misses a shot, it’s more because he just missed rather than the defense. #Nets – 8:25 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Asked Chauncey Billups if he’s seen a team w/ as much dramas the #Nets: “No, other than last time we played. It was different issues, different people. It’s always just something. Its just tough to get going in a situation like. I never played with that type of dysfunction.” #NBA – 8:24 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Chauncey Billups on the Nets: “They’re going through a lot — they’re always going through a lot.” – 8:20 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Chauncey Billups on Nets: “they’re going through a lot over there.” pic.twitter.com/YhOkZSV1Ts – 8:19 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups on Nets/Kyrie dysfunction: “It makes me thankful for our team, to be honest with you.” – 8:18 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups says Jusuf Nurkic and Justise Winslow are playing. Keon Johnson remains out. – 8:17 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

I just hate that I see the news that Kyrie is coming back and I roll my eyes and think, “wonder how long it is til he does something else despicable or calls a reporter a pawn or worse.”

I wish I didn’t think that. I wish I had more hope than that. But I don’t. – 6:10 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Shams on Kyrie’s return:

“The Nets and league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with.”

Adds a source said that Irving chose to go “above and beyond” what was asked of him. – 6:04 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Details at @TheAthletic on the expected reinstatement of Nets seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving on Sunday — and Irving meeting with several community leaders in the last week-plus: theathletic.com/3908221/2022/1… – 5:58 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to return to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:54 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Just In: Suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to be cleared to play on Sunday vs. Memphis at Barclays Center, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:53 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

With @MoDakhil_NBA now and talking Ben Simmons and what we’re most worried about with him now moving forward.

twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:50 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Dame this season:

— 28/5/7

— 46/38/86%

Leading the 1 seed in PPG and APG. pic.twitter.com/iIDTcYR46u – 5:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

On the next episode of the Dubs Talk podcast, would you enjoy a conversation outlining the reasons Kevin Durant will not play for the Warriors again? – 4:32 PM

