Nets 109, Blazers 107: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Brooklyn Nets (7-9) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (5-5) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday November 17, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 109, Portland Trail Blazers 107 (Final)
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
All fought hard.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ab0aaIo3fX – 1:02 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard brought out two of his children after the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/7pHYrjka4A – 1:01 AM
Simmons, Yuta, KD frontline was overwhelming Portland’s offense down the stretch.
Some really impressive defensive possessions that I can’t wait to dive into. – 1:00 AM
Kevin Durant is fired up after Brooklyn closes out the road trip with a gritty win. pic.twitter.com/wJ2cgeJjpS – 12:56 AM
Chauncey Billups on Shaedon Sharpe: “What I love most about him is there’s no moment that’s too big for him.” – 12:56 AM
What a night from Ben Simmons:
15 points
13 rebounds
7 assists
6/6 shooting
Knocked down 3/4 free throws when Portland intentionally fouled down the stretch. Great defense on Dame.
Really impressive showing. – 12:55 AM
Vaughn thinks Simmons cleared another hurdle tonight by knocking down 3-of-4 free throws down the stretch when the Blazers tried the Hack-a-Ben strategy. He believes Simmons’ confidence will only grow from here. – 12:53 AM
ended the trip with a BIG W pic.twitter.com/eHLaBPJdQ6 – 12:48 AM
That’s the kind of win that goes a long way towards Kevin Durant’s trust in his teammates.
KD had a bad offensive foul, missed FT, atrocious foul on Nurkic, and missed game-winner.
His teammates picked him up big time. Everyone needs that sometimes. – 12:47 AM
KD tonight:
35 PTS
8 REB
13-22 FG
Averaging 30/8/6 on 54 FG% in his last 10 games. pic.twitter.com/p78AB9ZWd2 – 12:44 AM
Per @Stathead, Royce O’Neale joined Elvin Hayes, Mark Jackson, Larry Bird and Goran Dragic as the fifth player in their database to record a triple-double of precisely 11 points, rebounds and assists:
stathead.com/tiny/OWg9R – 12:43 AM
These are the kind of wins Brooklyn needs to get for management to be able to confidently invest future assets to improve.
Not one or two. They need to string a bunch together.
Kyrie coming back, Ben improving. We’ll see. – 12:42 AM
We’ll see if they can stay consistent. Ben needs to maintain this level of aggressiveness & they need to stay trusting role players like Yuta.
… Kyrie back Sunday too. – 12:41 AM
Nets are 5-3 without Kyrie.
He’s back for their next game. pic.twitter.com/myFan9DmqH – 12:40 AM
Best win of the season for the Nets.
KD and Simmons give Yuta a high five and a hug as the Nets’ bench celebrates together. – 12:40 AM
Yuta Watanabe tonight:
20 PTS
7 REB
5-7 3P
Shooting 56% from three this season. – 12:40 AM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Final.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/hMDx0XZuSw – 12:40 AM
Final: Nets 109, Blazers 107
Durant: 35 pts, 13/22 shooting
Watanabe: 20 pts, 7 reb, 5/7 from 3
Simmons: 15 pts, 12 reb, 7 ast
KD carries early on. Ben Simmons plays his best game as a Net. Yuta Watanabe clutch as can be down the stretch. Royce tip-in.
Outstanding win. – 12:39 AM
Nets 109, Blazers 107: FINAL. 25 points, 11 assists for @Damian Lillard. 24 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 20 points, 2 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe. 17 points, 8 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 12:39 AM
Royce O’Neale played 369 games with the @Utah Jazz and never recorded a triple-double (no Jazz player did in that stretch.)
He just recorded an 11 point, 11 rebound, 11 assist triple-double in his 15th game with the @Brooklyn Nets, including the game winning put back. – 12:39 AM
That’s off the Nets (I think) and they put one tick on the clock, which is ball game if I’m not mistaken. – 12:38 AM
Why were Dame and Ant out there for a defense only possession? O’Neale went over them for the winning tip. – 12:37 AM
Ben Simmons had his best game of the season… by far. 15 points, 12 rebounds & 7 assists on 6-of-6 shooting.
He’s shot 100% (min. 5 FGA) in 2 other games throughout his career:
– Nov. 30, 2018
– May 6, 2021 (Game 1 ATL) – 12:37 AM
Royce O’Neale’s first triple-double comes in clutch fashion as the tip-in clinched the Nets’ win over Portland. Kyrie is set to return on Sunday. – 12:37 AM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Portland having Simons in there for a last second defensive possession was probably not ideal. – 12:36 AM
Royce O’Neale just tipped in a KD miss that may have just sealed a Nets win — and a triple double. A clutch play.
O’Neale has 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in 37 minutes. – 12:36 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Need a three to tie? Go to Nurkic inside. #Ripcity pic.twitter.com/KTMoQguXuO – 12:35 AM
ROYCE O’NEALE – 12:35 AM
Durant misses but O’Neal gets the tip in to go with 0.7 seconds to play – 12:35 AM
What if you made the whole Blazers’ season out of buzzer beaters? – 12:33 AM
That is so mind-numbingly bad by KD. – 12:33 AM
🗣️ @wacchi1013 pic.twitter.com/N3NRVqMnBY – 12:32 AM
Who had Royce O’Neale as first former Jazz player to get a triple double – 9 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists tonight. – 12:32 AM
Durant at the line, misses the first, so the Blazers should have a chance to at least tie this one with 14.9 seconds to play – 12:32 AM
It will never stop bothering me that Lakers Twitter seemed to be more aware of Yuta Watanabe this summer than the Lakers. – 12:32 AM
Ben Simmons tonight:
15 PTS
12 REB
7 AST
6-6 FG
First double-double in over 600 days. pic.twitter.com/IqpjzqSotF – 12:31 AM
Let’s do the poll. Would you trade Jermai Grant and Anfernee Simons for Kevin Durant straight up? – 12:31 AM
Simmons just fouled out on an over the back call. The Nets’ bench is heated — Simmons couldn’t believe it.
Simmons finishes with 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes. His best game of the year. – 12:31 AM
Ben Simmons fouls out with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists in 32 minutes off the bench – 12:30 AM
Ben Simmons fouls out – 12:30 AM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🌀 McNuggets 🌀
@McDonalds | https://t.co/tzChvWS9R3 pic.twitter.com/QiKOsQUJ4E – 12:27 AM
This Yuta Watanabe performance has been insanely impressive for so many reasons.
Clutch three-point shooting, huge rebounds, running the floor.
Just played outstanding defense on Dame in the final minute to force a miss. – 12:27 AM
Winslow gets the steal, but Dame’s three on the other end is off, Nets get the rebound, Blazers finally get back in transition and Brooklyn calls a timeout with 5 seconds on the shot clock and 31.8 on the game clock up 106-103. – 12:27 AM
YUTA AGAIN – 12:24 AM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
The Trail Blazers just went to the hack on Ben Simmons late in the 4th quarter here. He hit the first two FTs… ! – 12:22 AM
Blazers trying the Hack-a-Ben but Simmons walks to the line and confidently knocks down two free throws. Another important step for him in his biggest game of the season to date. – 12:21 AM
Stacking wins. After blowing out the Nets, the Kings found more resistance Thursday night when Gregg Popovich and the Spurs rolled into town. The Kings rallied late to pick up a 130-112 win. Here are 6 quick thoughts from the fifth straight Kings win. – 12:20 AM
Simmons, intentionally fouled with 3:28 left, makes the first free throw. #Trailblazers take a timeout to further ice him. This feels like a corner there to be turned. #Nets – 12:20 AM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
D E N I E D
#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/NsFOByJO9Q – 12:19 AM
Portland going to hack-a-Ben here.
First time we’ve seen this. – 12:19 AM
If I’m not mistaken, that’s the first intentional foul (not end of game edition) of the year for Portland – 12:19 AM
The Blazers intentionally fouled Ben Simmons with 3:28 left in the fourth quarter of a three-point game. #NBAhacks – 12:19 AM
Twelve points and 12 rebounds … Ben Simmons has his first double-double as a Net. Seven assists, too … – 12:18 AM
Dame has been bothered by Simmons all night. Not getting to his spots. – 12:17 AM
Yuta Watanabe has scored a season-high 17 points.
Watanabe has connected on a career-high 4-of-6 from 3-point range. – 12:15 AM
Yuta Watanabe is on absolute fire and letting Portland know it. pic.twitter.com/PPDW814Fki – 12:15 AM
Nets on a 10-0 run — and it could be way worse, Blazers haven’t scored in nearly 4 minutes and don’t have a FG the last 6 minutes — to take a 100-95 lead with 4:51 to play – 12:15 AM
how yuta watanabe lasted so long in nba free agency remains beyond me – 12:14 AM
YUTA DELIVERING – 12:13 AM
Yuta Watanabe 17 points on 6 shots – 12:13 AM
Ben Simmons (12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one turnover) has recorded his first double-double as a Net. – 12:11 AM
Jerami Grant just blocked a KD fadeaway. Not too often that happens. – 12:11 AM
Portland is off to a great start. But would you trade Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons straight up for Kevin Durant to become a legit contender? – 12:08 AM
Longest streak of 25-point games to start a season:
16 — MJ in 1988-89
16 — KD this season
The record is Wilt (80 in 1961-62). pic.twitter.com/ThT5SDdlGq – 12:07 AM
Me watching a loose ball bounce away from the Nets for the 27th time tonight. pic.twitter.com/XGITg9yG1T – 12:05 AM
That’s a career-high 11 assists (and counting) for @Royce O’Neale 🥽 pic.twitter.com/8jmeJdMCrb – 12:00 AM
Yuta has been great tonight off the bench for the Nets. He’s got 14 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes. He’s also been able to space the floor for his teammates and continues to make the most of his time on the floor. – 11:57 PM
KD has 27 points, reaching 25 in all of the #Nets first 16 games. That’s the longest such run since Michael Jordan in 1988-89. Up next? Rick Barry who had 25 in a row in 1966-67. – 11:55 PM
27 points through three quarters for @Kevin Durant 🪣 pic.twitter.com/6Tg6XbQKEp – 11:55 PM
A new career high for @Shaedon Sharpe with 18 points on 7-8 shooting from the field and 4-4 from the three-point line. The way this one is going, gotta get him the ball. – 11:54 PM
KD has 27 points, reaching 25 in all of the #Nets first 16 games. That’s the longest such run since Michael Jordan in 1988-89. The last player with 17 straight was Rick Barry with 25 in a row in 1966-67. – 11:54 PM
Moving on up 📈
Kevin Durant becomes the 19th player to reach 26,000 career points 👏 pic.twitter.com/kDcZnyXa45 – 11:53 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
12 to go.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/f6sdkbO0Hh – 11:53 PM
Slight lead heading into the final frame pic.twitter.com/J3QXKHXM05 – 11:53 PM
What a close to the 3rd from Brooklyn.
Sparked by you know who. pic.twitter.com/hqdrgFA61l – 11:52 PM
Nets 85, Blazers 82: end of third quarter. 20 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 19 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. 15 points, 2 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe. 11 points, 6 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 11:52 PM
After playing his best game of the season in Tuesday’s blowout loss to the Kings — Ben Simmons is playing even better tonight. He’s 6-for-6 from the field and has eight rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes. – 11:52 PM
YUTA – 11:51 PM
Yuta Watanabe is really everywhere this game. Offensive rebounds, defense, running the floor, three-point shooting, passing.
Doing it all. – 11:50 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
ANT1 Mixtape 📀
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/mSW1w6fQzP – 11:50 PM
Yuta Watanabe is really everywhere this game. Offensive rebounds, defense, running the floor, three-point shooter, passing.
Doing it all. – 11:50 PM
Jerami Grant broke out the Kobe *and* TMac throwbacks from @adidas Basketball tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/3DsfR0K51k – 11:49 PM
Yuta Watanabe continues to be a winning basketball player. – 11:47 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Blazin’ on both ends!
@Damian Lillard x @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/yt9r4NSIvZ – 11:44 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Anfernee making an And1 mixtape here in the 3rd 🤯
Two blatant missed calls from the refs on KD.
Complete momentum shifters. Awful. – 11:42 PM
Vaughn was standing up for KD there. KD thought he got fouled on the last possession and a couple possessions before that. He’s been chirping at ref James Williams — and instead of giving KD a tech, he gave one to Vaughn. – 11:42 PM
Kevin Durant is the 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 points. Only other currently rostered player to reach 26K is LeBron James. If Durant scores 25 pts vs POR, he’ll join Michael Jordan as the only NBA players in past 55 yrs to score 25+ in their teams first 16 games – 11:41 PM
ICYMI: After my new colleague’s (@Chris Haynes ) excellent interview with Kevin Durant @BleacherReport – I thought through the “what if KD asks for a trade again?” question with how I’d see that market shaking out: bleacherreport.com/articles/10055… – 11:41 PM
There’s a palpable buzz in the building every time Shaedon Sharpe checks in. – 11:40 PM
Two poorly timed turnovers from KD.
Ball is not bouncing the Nets way tonight. – 11:39 PM
Royce O’Neale (nine points, eight assists and seven rebounds) is on triple-double watch. The eight assists already tie his career high, as well as his high in college at Baylor. – 11:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
💪 💪 💪
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/tc0uYkOL8V – 11:33 PM
Ben Simmons (10 points) has reached double figures for the second straight game.
Following up his best performance of the season with an even better showing. – 11:33 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers have committed just 6 turnovers. So far. – 11:33 PM
The 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 career points 👏 pic.twitter.com/RfEDZxMNVu – 11:32 PM
Second straight game for Ben Simmons in double digits after scoring in single digits his first nine games. – 11:32 PM
Ben Simmons just got an oop from the dunker spot.
May have been the first one all season. – 11:31 PM
With that basket, Kevin Durant (19 points) is the 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 career points.
The only other player currently on an NBA roster to reach the 26,000-point mark is LeBron James. – 11:31 PM
With that basket, Kevin Durant became the 19th player in #NBA history to score 26,000 points. #Nets – 11:29 PM
Blazers are shooting 11/24 (46%) from three.
Nets three-point defense has been brutal this season. – 11:29 PM
Ben Simmons playing with Claxton in place of Sumner early in the 3rd. – 11:27 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
SHEEEEESH 🥶
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/HWZJQc5Qc7 – 11:23 PM
On the other end, Shaedon Sharpe is impressive. He’s hitting pullup 3s, throwing down lobs, giving the #Nets a tough time with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting. – 11:15 PM
back after a quick break pic.twitter.com/b6uA7DWv0P – 11:12 PM
Ben Simmons has eight points, four assists, four boards and is 4-of-4 from the field. The #Nets trail 61-57 at the half, but this is an auspicious sign for Simmons, who actually had a decent game two nights ago. – 11:11 PM
Ben Simmons just had his best offensive half of the season. But the Nets have to get another big to better use him defensively. Having him defend a guy like Nurkic is wasting his talents and asking for fouls or injury. – 11:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Halftime in PDX.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Rf3e0hCHFA – 11:10 PM
Incredible half for Joe Harris. Rough half for Seth Curry.
Nets have not been able to get both of them going together this year. – 11:08 PM
Blazers 61, Nets 57: halftime. 17 points, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. 15 points, 2 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe. 9 points, 6 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 11:08 PM
Kevin Durant still quite good, it turns out – 11:03 PM
File this under things you love to see pic.twitter.com/4kYbg20tfZ – 11:03 PM
Portland crowd leads NBA in plaid shirts per capita. hipster Brooklyn would make league’s top 5 though. pic.twitter.com/02cPIDJud4 – 11:01 PM
Royce O’Neale has already tied his career-high with eight assists. #Nets trail the #Trailblazers 52-51 with 2:34 left in the half. – 11:00 PM
Royce O’Neale has matched his career-high with eight assists (done twice previously, both earlier this season).
There’s 4 minutes left in the 1st half. – 10:58 PM
Maybe Ben Simmons found something during that caning the #Nets took in Sacramento. He’s definitely looked not only more spry, but more aggressive and willing to attack. – 10:58 PM
The body control on Shaedon Sharpe is special – 10:56 PM
The Nets offense when they had success of late was predicated on getting KD the ball in the mid-post.
The good teams since have made those entries very difficult. – 10:56 PM
It appears the Portland Trail Blazers made good use of their first round pick – 10:56 PM
Throw it up and @Nic Claxton will throw it down 💥 pic.twitter.com/2EI7l8v6ng – 10:55 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Stepback Shae 😮💨
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/8LXbKcJ1hy – 10:52 PM
Late night #NETSonYES ..
@Brooklyn Nets at @Portland Trail Blazers
(🖤 my girl @Meghan Triplett always got my back 😜💁🏼♀️!) pic.twitter.com/ZQBhMV3q1I – 10:51 PM
Ben Simmons has six points already and is actually looking for his offense around the rim. Gives the Nets a completely different look when that happens.
The problem for the Nets tonight is that they have no answer for Shaedon Sharpe. – 10:49 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Shaedon Sharpe has 13 points in nine minutes. He is 5 of 6 fro the field and 3 of 3 on threes. Blazers up 47-40. – 10:49 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers fans: Maybe the hype surrounding Twitter dying is nonsense. But just in case, I’m on Instagram as aaronjfentress. Install the app to follow my photos and videos. https://t.co/CCHf3QMCF6 pic.twitter.com/8mM14TXfyA – 10:49 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Block and a bucket!
@Nassir Little x @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/e8QkHEDswa – 10:48 PM
Sharpe has passed up a couple of shots he shouldn’t have, and somebody must have gotten on him about it because he’s drained two straight threes since then. Needs to just shoot it whenever he’s open. – 10:45 PM
What has gotten into Ben Simmons????
Breaking out the euro. pic.twitter.com/PliTX2ruHn – 10:45 PM
Jakob scoreless after tallying a career-high 31 against Portland.
Pop pre-game on Poeltl’s offensive production:
“We need to have that. We have to find ways to score. We don’t have one-on-one players and we don’t really have post-up players, so you got to score somehow.” – 10:44 PM
This is the best Ben Simmons has looked in a long time. – 10:44 PM
Good sign to see Ben Simmons aggressive again early.
Next step seems to be finishing up toward the rim rather than floaters or turnarounds.
Not sure if the lift is there though. – 10:41 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
All even.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/R7c4IkEwzj – 10:40 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
W I L D
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/oCdbNXiJhH – 10:40 PM
Nets tied with Blazers at 28 after one quarter. Joe Harris 4-for-4 from three-point range. – 10:39 PM
13 points for Joe in the first quarter 👌 pic.twitter.com/LSU99XSeZN – 10:39 PM
The #Nets are tied 28-all after a first quarter that saw Joe Harris shoot 4-of-4 from deep. Not sure if that is sustainable. – 10:39 PM
Blazers 28, Nets 28: end of first quarter. 5 points, 2 assists for @Damian Lillard. 5 points, 3 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 5 points, 1 assist/rebound for @Jerami Grant. – 10:38 PM
Joe Harris is unconscious early. 4/4 from three.
Nets desperately needed him to get going. – 10:37 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Insane…
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/WxDsc28cp9 – 10:37 PM
“on a scale of 1 to 10, what’s the energy of shaedon sharpe and nas little?” pic.twitter.com/dJQ4SvnOJL – 10:36 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Shaedon Sharpe just entered the game and put up four points in a minute. Blazers now lead the Nets, 24-21. – 10:34 PM
Cam Thomas with some pretty poor minutes early on. – 10:34 PM
10 first quarter points for De’Aaron Fox. He had 14 total in the blowout win of Brooklyn on Tuesday. – 10:33 PM
If Dominique Wilkins was the Human Highlight Film, Shaedon Sharpe is the Human Tiktok. – 10:33 PM
Shaedon Sharpe is a walking highlight. – 10:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
OH MY SHAEDON!!
Tre Lyles picking up where Drew Eubanks left off? With Lonnie Walker looming? – 10:32 PM
Shaedon Sharpe – 10:32 PM
Blazers fans are booing Ben Simmons every time he touches the ball like he’s Raymond Felton or Hedo Turkoglu. Very strange. – 10:31 PM
Ben Simmons getting loud boos every time he touches the ball, for some reason. Didn’t realize there were this many Philly transplants in Portland. – 10:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Beastin’
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/JVKNNow29l – 10:24 PM
Anyone else annoyed with the black and teal unis the Blazers have sported the last 2 games?
One game in Charlotte Hornets attire is OK, I guess.
Blazers have been red, black and white for 52 years. I see no reason to change.
Kevin Durant should really work with Nic Claxton on defending bigger bodies down low.
KD knows how to anchor his base and provide pretty decent resistance when he wants to. – 10:22 PM
Not sure what’s better, the pass or the finish 😯 pic.twitter.com/XR3ppAAPVn – 10:22 PM
Nurk and ZDurant getting into it, with Nurk holding up his thumb and pointer finger (I was hoping there would be an emoji for this) as KD says his piece – 10:22 PM
KD and Nurkic exchanging a few pleasantries heading into that time out. Joe Harris already has 10 points and has three triples. A little intensity early in this one. – 10:21 PM
Kevin Durant and Nurkic jawing. Nurkic motions telling KD he’s too little. – 10:21 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The save and the score!
#RipCity | @Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/ZG0gTevBD2 – 10:21 PM
Joe Harris looking for any opportunity to let it fly here early.
3/3 from three
He’s shooting with confidence. – 10:19 PM
Joe Harris on fire here in first quarter, 3-for-3 from the three. – 10:19 PM
Despite our expectations, a lineup of Sumner, Harris, O’Neale, Durant and Claxton (with a brief Seth Curry sub) leads Portland 17-10 early. – 10:19 PM
JOE 🔥 – 10:19 PM
Joe Harris 3-for-3 from deep. #Nets up 17-8. – 10:19 PM
Joe Harris with 10 points, Portland with 8 – 10:19 PM
Blazers legend Seth Curry getting a nice ovation as he checks in for the Nets. – 10:18 PM
Joe Harris looking for any opportunity to let it fly early.
2/2 from three
He’s shooting with confidence. – 10:18 PM
Anfernee Simons, who averages 2.2 fouls per game, has two in the first 84 seconds of Blazers-Nets. Justise Winslow replaces him. – 10:15 PM
Quick hook for Anfernee Simons with two fouls, 90 seconds into the game. Justise Winslow in for him. – 10:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
👁️👄👁️
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/3ixEVyUCqG – 10:05 PM
Another report Kyrie Irving expected to return to Nets Sunday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/17/ano… – 9:59 PM
First 5 on the floor pic.twitter.com/O4QUpNlmC3 – 9:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Fins touch down in PDX 🐬
#RipCity x #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ZAdj8qV02B – 9:30 PM
After missing 8 games while suspended, Kyrie Irving is expected to play Sunday vs. Memphis after meeting requirements to return. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kyri… – 9:25 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Brooklyn Nets
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/hsC2GnMFyW – 9:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked Eric Gordon, Cam Payne, KD and plenty more!
Listen here: https://t.co/ewVh6HiOLI pic.twitter.com/RVNpzmiRtm – 9:09 PM
Jacque Vaughn on dropping Kyrie Irving into the mix & can they keep playing the same way: “There’s uncertainty there, for sure. My approach is the train is going to keep moving. And that train is playing hard playing together, being a team: That’s going to continue.” #Nets – 8:35 PM
JV confirms Kyrie return could be as soon as Sunday in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/Tkf3LDZzUi – 8:33 PM
Vaughn says there’s been some “positive synergy” towards Kyrie returning — possibly on Sunday vs. Memphis. – 8:32 PM
Jacque Vaughn says there’s been “positive synergy” regarding Kyrie Irving, adds he could be back for Memphis. #Nets #Grizzlies #NBA – 8:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Nurk putting in work 🎯
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/zLwPLy6Nbx – 8:31 PM
Chauncey Billups on the #Nets: “They’re going through a lot…It seems like they’re always going through a lot.” #NBA – 8:31 PM
Chauncey Billups calls KD a “matchup nightmare.” Says when he misses a shot, it’s more because he just missed rather than the defense. #Nets – 8:25 PM
Asked Chauncey Billups if he’s seen a team w/ as much dramas the #Nets: “No, other than last time we played. It was different issues, different people. It’s always just something. Its just tough to get going in a situation like. I never played with that type of dysfunction.” #NBA – 8:24 PM
Chauncey Billups on the Nets: “They’re going through a lot — they’re always going through a lot.” – 8:20 PM
Chauncey Billups on Nets: “they’re going through a lot over there.” pic.twitter.com/YhOkZSV1Ts – 8:19 PM
Chauncey Billups on Nets/Kyrie dysfunction: “It makes me thankful for our team, to be honest with you.” – 8:18 PM
Chauncey Billups says Jusuf Nurkic and Justise Winslow are playing. Keon Johnson remains out. – 8:17 PM
Stepping onto the scene. pic.twitter.com/NtYc8CZtPl – 8:11 PM
Calling a 5A Playoff Game from Cuero, TX tonight Alamo Heights vs Gregory-Portland. Mules vs Wildcats. Alamo Heights has won 10 in a row. Streaming Live 7pm on Alamo Heights Sports Media Team You Tube Channel. Doing a Game From Gobbler Stadium. 😂🦃🦃🦃 pic.twitter.com/dTjUHXrfGp – 7:03 PM
Per @Shams Charania
Nets’ G Kyrie Irving is now ‘expected’ to return from suspension on Sunday nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 6:27 PM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Nets at Blazers
Last time out, Brooklyn gave up 150+ to Sacramento, then Kevin Durant actually admitted he’s playing with a subpar supporting cast. Will the role players have something to prove against a solid Portland squad? pic.twitter.com/NmAtlwcZWD – 6:13 PM
I just hate that I see the news that Kyrie is coming back and I roll my eyes and think, “wonder how long it is til he does something else despicable or calls a reporter a pawn or worse.”
I wish I didn’t think that. I wish I had more hope than that. But I don’t. – 6:10 PM
We’re talking Portland Trail Blazers now, and why I love their wing depth. Mo is still concerned about the defense’s sustainability. Let’s chat about it!
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:06 PM
Shams on Kyrie’s return:
“The Nets and league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with.”
Adds a source said that Irving chose to go “above and beyond” what was asked of him. – 6:04 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 1 Question for Each NBA Team, Part 2
—MIN (1:49)
—NOP (10:09)
—OKC (18:28)
—PHO (26:20)
—POR (34:42)
—SAC (40:15)
—SAS (47:13)
—UTA (54:09)
📺 https://t.co/7WNHFYfr8d pic.twitter.com/OVlyzMz73Z – 6:03 PM
Details at @TheAthletic on the expected reinstatement of Nets seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving on Sunday — and Irving meeting with several community leaders in the last week-plus: theathletic.com/3908221/2022/1… – 5:58 PM
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to return to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:54 PM
Just In: Suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to be cleared to play on Sunday vs. Memphis at Barclays Center, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:53 PM
With @MoDakhil_NBA now and talking Ben Simmons and what we’re most worried about with him now moving forward.
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:50 PM
Dame this season:
— 28/5/7
— 46/38/86%
Leading the 1 seed in PPG and APG. pic.twitter.com/iIDTcYR46u – 5:08 PM
FIVE INTERESTING NBA TEAMS WITH @MoDakhil_NBA. Mo and I dive into Chicago, Sacramento, Golden State, Brooklyn and Portland, five of the most newsworthy, fun, or messy teams in the league depending on which you’re discussing twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at CLE 11/18
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) doubtful
Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) doubtful
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) out
Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) out – 5:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“I told them I’m a federal informant”
Listen in as @De’Aaron Fox was mic’d up for the Kings W over Brooklyn 🔊😅 pic.twitter.com/ovzYFITfRC – 5:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Uniquely Portland. Immerse yourself in our #RIPCITYCARPET activation located at Section A-18 on the 100-level concourse. Visit https://t.co/8fcRvJtxfR to get your hands on this year’s City Edition jersey! pic.twitter.com/uwwAArnAUI – 4:57 PM
Phx Mem Den DAL NOP POR LAC I believe are locks for playoffs , who do y’all have for 8th seed and who r y’all locks for playoffs in western conference – 4:54 PM
If KD scores 25 or more tonight against Portland, he will tie the mark Michael Jordan set in 1988-89 when he opened season with 16 straight games of 25 or more. pic.twitter.com/HJDI3xGlfP – 4:50 PM
On the next episode of the Dubs Talk podcast, would you enjoy a conversation outlining the reasons Kevin Durant will not play for the Warriors again? – 4:32 PM
📍 Portland
Last stop of the trip. pic.twitter.com/nPP0sIdneV – 4:30 PM
