Weekly Message From County Executive Marc Elrich: Celebrating Thanksgiving is Tradition, Doing It Safely Is a Priority
I am very thankful to live in Montgomery County and I hope you are too. Thanksgiving is traditionally a day when we gather with family and close friends. For the last two years, many of our Thanksgiving gatherings have been smaller and closer to home. AAA is predicting that travel this holiday will be close to pre-pandemic levels with nearly 55 million Americans on the move.
Montgomery County Commits Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund Loan to Support Leeland Tenants Association in Purchasing Their Apartment Building
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County today announced financial support for efforts by the Leeland Tenants Association in Takoma Park to purchase their building, helping facilitate homeownership for the longtime tenants. The County committed $281,250 over three years using funds from the recently created Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund (AHOF). Leeland Apartments...
County Executive Elrich Is Holding Hybrid Forums to Seek Input on FY 2024 Operating Budget (November and December)
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the County’s regional services offices, and community partners are hosting hybrid forums in November and December to seek input on the Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget. The next forum, emphasizing priorities of the senior community, will be conducted from 2-3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at Leisure World in Silver Spring. The forum at Leisure World is open in-person only to Leisure World residents. However, it can be viewed by anyone who registers for internet viewing. In addition, there will be a live, in-person satellite broadcast shown at the North Potomac Senior Center, which is located at 13850 Travilah Rd. in Rockville.
Two Areas in Montgomery County Make “25 Richest Cities in America” List
24/7 Wall Street, a financial news and opinion company with content delivered over thr internet and featured on various national websites, used five-year estimates of median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey (ACS) to create its list of “25 Richest Cities in America” list For 2022. Included in its list are two areas (technically not cities) in Montgomery County– Potomac (ranked 7th) and Bethesda (ranked 20th).
Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection Unveils ‘Gift Outside the Box’ Campaign Encouraging Greener Gifting for Holiday Season
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has launched its annual Gift Outside the Box campaign and encouraging people to “gift-greener” this holiday season. Ceremonies in Rockville starting the campaign today included County Executive Marc Elrich. The annual Gift Outside the Box campaign brings...
Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on November 29 and December 6, 2022
Per Montgomery County: The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:. Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Deadline to sign up to speak is Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. Declaration of No Further Need – Disposition via Long-Term Lease...
The City of Takoma Park Receives GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
Government Finance Officers Association(GFOA) has announced that the City of Takoma Park, Maryland, has received GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget. The award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental...
Local Startup Clothing Brand Provides a Book for Every Child and Teacher at Whetstone Elementary
Earlier today Montgomery County based women’s clothing company Kind Cotton donated over 800 books to Whestone Elementary School in Montgomery Village, enough for every student and teacher. The company, which has donated over 85,000 books nationwide, donates a book for every item purchased from their website. Per Kind Cotton: Whetstone Elementary students had a surprise this morning when they each had an opportunity to browse over 100 books and choose one to take home, courtesy of Kind Cotton, a Maryland-based brand with a mission to promote and encourage childhood literacy throughout the United States. In total, Kind Cotton provided over 800 books to Whetstone Elementary this morning for free during their first ever book fair.
MCPS Community Message: Thanksgiving Message of Gratitude from Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight
Thanksgiving is a time for reflection and gratitude – a time to focus on the good in our lives and community. Across our school district, in my visits with students, staff, and community members, I continue to witness extraordinary dedication to great teaching and learning for all students in each classroom every day. Because of you, I have great hope for the future of our county schools.
Opening Ceremony At DTSS Ice Skating Rink; Donate a Coat or New Package of Socks and Skate For Free on Tuesday Night, November 22
Though it has been open for a couple weeks, an opening ceremony will take place at Silver Spring Ice Skating at Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring at 6:00pm. The event will include Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Councilmember Will Jawando participating in the opening ceremony that also consists of a coat and sock drive. Anyone who donates a coat or new package of socks will be able to skate for free between 6:30pm and 9pm on Tuesday night, November 22.
Montgomery County Recreation Will Celebrate Holiday Season with Festivals, Movies Events and Special Events
Montgomery County Recreation is hosting holiday-themed, family-friendly events for everyone to enjoy this winter. From cocoa and crafts to photos with Santa, December events will be hosted at community recreation centers, senior centers and aquatic facilities across the County. Registration for events can be completed online at ActiveMONTGOMERY.org. Registration for winter programs and activities is also currently underway. Upcoming special events hosted by Montgomery County Recreation will include:
The Sports Junkies Sign New Four-Year Deal With 106.7; Three of the Four are MoCo Residents
Maryland-natives John Auville (Cakes), Eric Bickel (EB), Jason Bishop (Lurch/Bish) and John-Paul Flaim (JP) will remain on WJFK-FM (106.7 The Fan) Washington, DC, weekdays from 5-10am for at least another four years, the group announced last week. Auville, Bickel, and Flaim grew up as friends in Bowie, Maryland. Bishop and...
Rockville Wegmans Update (Twinbrook Quarter); What to Expect and When
Work continues on Phase One of Twinbrook Quarter, the upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. It includes residential, office and commercial space, and will include Montgomery County’s second Wegmans. Level 4 concrete pouring is scheduled for completion by the...
Progress at 9810 Darnestown Rd
Progress has been made at the 192,000-square foot building, with a five-level parking garage containing up to 562 spaces, that is currently being constructed for Research and Development use at 9810 Darnestown Rd next to the Travilah Square shopping center (see featured photo above and rendering below). Horizon Therapeutics plc...
MCFRS Respond to Fire in Germantown Wednesday Evening
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) are responding to a report of a fire in the chimney of a single family home on Wayfarer Rd, near Blunt Rd., in North Germantown, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Multiple responded to the call to find a fire in...
Board of Education Discusses Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Act; Approves Pilot Courses; and Holds Facilities and Boundaries Work Session Regarding the Superintendent’s Recommended FY 2024 Capital Budget and Amendments to the FY 2023–2028 Capital Improvements Program
The Montgomery County Board of Education (Board) held a business meeting on Thursday, November 10, 2022. During the meeting, the Board discussed the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Act; approved pilot courses; and held its final facilities and boundaries work session. Blueprint for Maryland’s Future: The Board discussed the Blueprint...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The Joint Now Open in Montgomery Village
The Joint, an “affordable chiropractic care center,” is now open at 19218 Montgomery Village Ave in the Montgomery Village Center, located between Dollar Tree and Moe’s Southwest Grill. Click here to see a full list of restaurants and businesses coming to the Montgomery Village Center, which includes Baskin Robbins and Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken.
Beyond MoCo: $100,000 Reward Offered For Information Leading to Arrest, Conviction of Suspect in 2003 Carroll County Murder
Per the Maryland State Police: As Maryland State Police continue to investigate the 2003 murder of a Carroll County man, the family of the victim is now offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the victim’s death. The victim, Richard Atkins Jr., 30, of Westminster, Maryland, was found by family members beaten to death around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2003 in his apartment in the 100 block of East Main Street. Investigators believe Atkins was targeted and robbery was motive in this case.
Vehicle Fire at Home Depot Tuesday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a burning vehicle at Home Depot in Aspen Hill (14000 Georgia Ave, near Connecticut Ave) at approximately 1:50pm, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Crews arrived to find a vehicle on fire under the loading...
