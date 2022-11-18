Earlier today Montgomery County based women’s clothing company Kind Cotton donated over 800 books to Whestone Elementary School in Montgomery Village, enough for every student and teacher. The company, which has donated over 85,000 books nationwide, donates a book for every item purchased from their website. Per Kind Cotton: Whetstone Elementary students had a surprise this morning when they each had an opportunity to browse over 100 books and choose one to take home, courtesy of Kind Cotton, a Maryland-based brand with a mission to promote and encourage childhood literacy throughout the United States. In total, Kind Cotton provided over 800 books to Whetstone Elementary this morning for free during their first ever book fair.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO