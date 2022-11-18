Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts
The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
St. Louis Cardinals sign Oscar Mercado and four others to MiLB deals
The Cardinals brought back a former prospect, a Twitter sensation, and three others on minor league deals on Friday. The St. Louis Cardinals added some depth to their organization on Friday, bringing back outfielder Oscar Mercado on a minor league deal, along with infielders Taylor Motter and Juniel Querecuto, LHP Kenny Hernandez, and right-hander Logan Sawyer.
Padres looking to add former MVP to mix with Juan Soto, Manny Machado
The San Diego Padres fell short of their World Series aspirations in 2022, despite the blockbuster and franchise-altering acquisition of Juan Soto. In order to better position themselves for a run at the Fall Classic, the Padres are reportedly prioritizing free-agent first baseman Jose Abreu in the offseason, according to Jon Morosi.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect
After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
Sandy Alcantara is recruiting former Cardinals star to Marlins
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was named the National League Cy Young winner earlier this week in a unanimous voting decision. Now, he’s looking to bring in some more top talent around him in Miami. On Friday night, Alcantara responded to a tweet from Marlins beat reporter Craig Mish, who had floated the idea of bringing former Cardinals flamethrower Alex Reyes to South Beach.
Cardinals: Latest updates on rumored catching targets for St. Louis
The latest rumors on the catching market are interesting for the Cardinals. With the retirement of Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals have made finding their new starting catcher their number one priority this off-season. The last time the Cardinals had to fill this big of shoes was after Albert Pujols left in free agency in 2011. Although Molina was nowhere near his prime like Pujols was, the legacy he leaves behind will be a heavy burden to carry.
Pirates Sign Nate Webb To Minor League Deal
The Pirates are in agreement with righty Nate Webb on a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training, per Robert Murray of Fansided. Webb had previously been DFA’d and non-tendered by the Royals. Webb, who had been DFA’d by the Royals on Tuesday before the deadline to...
MLB Commissioner Fails to Follow Through on Promise to Cubs
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has failed to follow through on some comments he made about the Chicago Cubs' bid for an All-Star Game at Wrigley Field.
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire Pitching
The New York Mets made a trade on Friday, acquiring two pitchers from the Miami Marlins, according to the New York Post. The Post notes that the Mets “acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in exchange for minor league right-hander Franklin Sanchez, as well as a player to be named later or cash.”
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Predicts New Owner Brings in Well Known President/CEO
Over at The Athletic, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden put together a list of 25 offseason predictions, some of which are serious, some silly, and some in between, although he doesn't clarify which predictions fall into which categories. A few of his predictions involved the Angels, and one didn't but should have — he predicted Tyler Anderson would accept the qualifying offer from the Dodgers, when in fact he signed with the Angels.
MLB Trade Rumors
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0