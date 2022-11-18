ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Yardbarker

Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts

The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals sign Oscar Mercado and four others to MiLB deals

The Cardinals brought back a former prospect, a Twitter sensation, and three others on minor league deals on Friday. The St. Louis Cardinals added some depth to their organization on Friday, bringing back outfielder Oscar Mercado on a minor league deal, along with infielders Taylor Motter and Juniel Querecuto, LHP Kenny Hernandez, and right-hander Logan Sawyer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect

After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Sandy Alcantara is recruiting former Cardinals star to Marlins

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was named the National League Cy Young winner earlier this week in a unanimous voting decision. Now, he’s looking to bring in some more top talent around him in Miami. On Friday night, Alcantara responded to a tweet from Marlins beat reporter Craig Mish, who had floated the idea of bringing former Cardinals flamethrower Alex Reyes to South Beach.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Cardinals: Latest updates on rumored catching targets for St. Louis

The latest rumors on the catching market are interesting for the Cardinals. With the retirement of Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals have made finding their new starting catcher their number one priority this off-season. The last time the Cardinals had to fill this big of shoes was after Albert Pujols left in free agency in 2011. Although Molina was nowhere near his prime like Pujols was, the legacy he leaves behind will be a heavy burden to carry.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates Sign Nate Webb To Minor League Deal

The Pirates are in agreement with righty Nate Webb on a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training, per Robert Murray of Fansided. Webb had previously been DFA’d and non-tendered by the Royals. Webb, who had been DFA’d by the Royals on Tuesday before the deadline to...
OnlyHomers

New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire Pitching

The New York Mets made a trade on Friday, acquiring two pitchers from the Miami Marlins, according to the New York Post. The Post notes that the Mets “acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in exchange for minor league right-hander Franklin Sanchez, as well as a player to be named later or cash.”
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Predicts New Owner Brings in Well Known President/CEO

Over at The Athletic, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden put together a list of 25 offseason predictions, some of which are serious, some silly, and some in between, although he doesn't clarify which predictions fall into which categories. A few of his predictions involved the Angels, and one didn't but should have — he predicted Tyler Anderson would accept the qualifying offer from the Dodgers, when in fact he signed with the Angels.
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

