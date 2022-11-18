ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

JaMychal Green fined by the NBA

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x87E8_0jF9VqXo00

Madeline Kenney: JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for “directing profane and derogatory language” toward an official at the end of last night’s game in Phoenix, according to the league.

Source: Twitter @madkenney

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

JaMychal Green has been fined by the league. pic.twitter.com/WI7TnKuJxP9:41 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ydtpj_0jF9VqXo00

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#NBA fines #Warriors big JaMychal Green $20K for “directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official” at end of #Suns win over Golden State at Footprint Center in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/Z1Qn2dU4k19:16 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sa0Ed_0jF9VqXo00

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

The league has fined JaMychal Green $20,000 for “directing profane and derogatory language” toward an official at the end of last night’s game against the Suns. – 9:12 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for “directing profane and derogatory language” toward an official at the end of last night’s game in Phoenix, according to the league. – 9:08 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

JaMychal Green was fine 20k for cursing at the refs in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/RbfAKjbt199:07 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VsJWa_0jF9VqXo00

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

‘Had to go get that one’: Josh Okogie denies taller JaMychal Green with big block in #Suns romp of #Warriors (w/video of block) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral2:09 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr: I need to play JaMychal Green more

JaMychal Green: 3 fouls in 8 minutes – 10:52 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Okogie denied the much taller JaMychal Green at the rim.

Led to Payne bucket. #Suns up five. – 10:47 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Josh Okogie met JaMychal Green in midair at the rim and I think I blacked out. What a defensive play – 10:46 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

JaMychal Green in for Kevon Looney

Steph

Poole

Klay

Draymond

JaMychal – 10:25 PM

Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr says the Warriors will start playing JaMychal Green more at the 5 instead of the 4, and we might see some more smaller lineups -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / November 7, 2022

CJ Holmes: JaMychal Green says he has more freedom to operate within the Warriors’ offense compared to his previous stop in Denver. And now that his wrist injury has healed, this season he also wants to prove he’s a knock down shooter. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / October 20, 2022

Monte Poole: JaMychal Green, asked if he signed with the Warriors to revive his career after a down season in Denver: ‘Nah. I came to win a championship. When I saw those rings the other night . . . I gotta get me one.’ -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / October 20, 2022

