JaMychal Green fined by the NBA
Madeline Kenney: JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for “directing profane and derogatory language” toward an official at the end of last night’s game in Phoenix, according to the league.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The league has fined JaMychal Green $20,000 for “directing profane and derogatory language” toward an official at the end of last night’s game against the Suns. – 9:12 PM
