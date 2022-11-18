Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Chamber Seeking Public’s Help To Brighten Hospital Rooms
The Trigg County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will partner with the community to add some holiday decorations to rooms at Trigg County Hospital and Shady Lawn Nursing Home. Chamber Membership Director Beth Sumner says this is the second year for the Trim the Tree event. Sumner says the event will...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Fiscal Court Renames Burge Creek Bridge For Kyler
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Trigg County Fiscal Court and its magistrates took time this past Monday evening to address a smorgasbord of concepts involving the community. Among its most important — the renaming of the Burge Creek Bridge on the South Road, in honor of the late David Kyler.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store
Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City Council — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
wkdzradio.com
Solar Talk Again Captivates Christian Fiscal Court
Discussion surrounding Christian County’s proposed 2,000-foot general setback variance for solar installations continued Tuesday morning, when fiscal court was once again addressed and questioned by Oriden representative Megan Stahl. With a special-called meeting set for 8:30 AM November 29 planned for the second reading of the ordinance, Stahl wanted...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Sheriff’s Department Launching Christmas Drive
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is continuing the tradition started by former Sheriff Ray Burnam to provide assistance to some needy families in the community. Sheriff Acree and Administrative Assistant Faye Godair discussed this year's Christmas Drive recently, with Acree noting they have been contacted by the community about conducting a drive of some type to help families in Trigg County.
wkdzradio.com
Lawrence Given ‘Dr. Tom Martin’ Service Award
After 24 years as Trigg County’s District 6 magistrate, the days in office are running thin for the legend, Larry Lawrence. And while that’s okay with both him and his awaiting family, his efforts nonetheless will be missed. Monday night, an emotional Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander — himself nearing...
wkdzradio.com
CCPS Elementary Schools Tabbed As ‘Purple Star’ Winners
In what was a showcase of gratitude for military veterans, and most especially their children, Christian County Public Schools and its officials spent Monday afternoon in the Middle School Performing Arts Center warmly embracing their newly-earned “Purple Star School” designations. A program already up and fervently running in...
wkdzradio.com
Salvation Army Angel Trees Available for Adoption
The Hopkinsville Salvation Army angel trees have been distributed throughout Christian County with the need greater this year. Salvation Army Lt. Lindsey Galabeas said the angel trees for children and adults have been distributed. She said the process to adopt an angel for this Christmas is a simple one. While...
wkdzradio.com
21st Turkey Trot Coming to Downtown Hopkinsville Thursday
One of Hopkinsville’s biggest Thanksgiving morning get-togethers returns for another year Thursday with the Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Turkey Trot. Walkers, runners, joggers, skaters, bikers, and even dogs on leashes are invited to cover the 3.1-mile course at their own pace. What began as a small run with a...
wkdzradio.com
Beshears Bring Message Of Hope To Dawson Springs
Governor Andy and First Lady Britainy Beshear brought a message of hope and thanksgiving to Dawson Springs and first responders during a Monday stop at Pennyrile State Resort Park Lodge. The Governor and First Lady visited everyone in the dining room of Pennyrile State Park as part of an early...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville’s Salvation Army Opens Holiday Season With Kettle Kickoff
Since 1914, Salvation Army of Hopkinsville has been “meeting human needs in Jesus’ name, without discrimination” — lending a hand to those who need it most, without seeking reciprocity. That mission continued Tuesday, when Lieutenants Roger and Lindsey Galabeas humbly opened the 2022 “Kettle Kickoff,” officially...
wkdzradio.com
Greg Baker, 54, of Crofton
A celebration of life for 54-year-old Greg Baker of Crofton, KY will be Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Baker Farm located in Crofton. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Judge Modifies Bond In Oak Grove Elder Abuse Murder Case
One of the people charged with the murder of a person they were supposed to be caring for will be released from jail and incarcerated at home with an ankle monitor after a bond hearing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Ann Harrison and her boyfriend, Jacob Gilstrap, are both...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg 4-H Selling Christmas Poinsettias
Trigg County 4-H is selling poinsettias for the holidays, with all sizes still available. Agriculture Extension Agent Graham Cofield says after fulfilling all the orders for poinsettias last week 4-H Agent Shelly Crawford has several extra poinsettias of all sizes for sale.
wkdzradio.com
Darrell Majors Sr., 50 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 50-year-old Darrell Majors, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will be Wednesday, November 23 at 1 pm at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday morning at 11 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Governor And First Lady Make Dawson Springs Stop
Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear took time to speak to everyone on hand for a pre-Thanksgiving meal at Pennyrile State Resort Park Monday, November 21.
wkdzradio.com
Rail Trail Bridge Inspection This Week
The Hopkinsville Public Works Department will be conducting an inspection of the rail trail bridge that crosses Lafayette Road and Country Club Lane this week. A release from the City of Hopkinsville said the bi-annual inspection will begin Monday and continue through Wednesday. During this time, there will lane restrictions so that an aerial lift can conduct the inspection.
wkdzradio.com
Vehicle And Money Stolen In Hopkinsville
A vehicle along with money was reported stolen on Bryan Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between October 15th and November 16th someone took a green 2004 Chevy Trailblazer from the home, and took $699 from the victim’s banking account. No arrest has been made but...
wkdzradio.com
Howard Hammonds, 91, of Cadiz
Funeral Services for 91-year-old Howard "Preacher" Hammonds of Cadiz, KY will be Saturday, November 19, at 1:00 PM at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Burial will follow in New Hope Church Cemetery in Cadiz, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 23 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Survivors include:. Survivors:...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured Tuesday In Oak Grove Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove sent a man to the hospital Tuesday. Oak Grove Police say a truck was southbound on Fort Campbell Boulevard, when a car exiting Interstate 24 pulled into the truck’s path. The driver of the car claimed the truck had no headlights.
