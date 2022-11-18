ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Pistons snap seven-game skid with 110-108 win over Nuggets

DENVER (AP)Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points and the Detroit Pistons snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 110-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. The victory was the Pistons’ first on the road this season, as they had lost their previous 10. Detroit entered the night with a league-worst record of 3-15.
DETROIT, MI
KRQE News 13

Injuries continue to consume Raptors as they host Nets

Injuries continue to consume Raptors as they host Nets. The Toronto Raptors will attempt to overcome a handful of injuries, with one of those potentially being Scottie Barnes’ sprained left knee, when they clash with the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Barnes did not practice on Tuesday and...
PHILADELPHIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy