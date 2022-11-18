Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
Resident reports two cars stolen, keys left inside: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Nov. 14 at 9:55 p.m. a resident reported being the victim of a scam. He said that a friend messaged him on Facebook asking for money, which he sent. He later learned the friend had been hacked and had not requested any money. The man began receiving messages from an unfamiliar email address asking for more money. Officers are investigating.
cleveland.com
Driver tries to hit man with vehicle: Parma Police Blotter
On Oct. 31, police were dispatched to the Bryant and Stratton building on Snow Road regarding an assault. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said a man had attempted to cause harm by driving his vehicle into him. Police are investigating. Property theft: North Avenue. On Oct. 31,...
cleveland.com
Man, 70, goes ballistic at Mayor’s Court: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 27, a police officer working the Mayor’s Court detail requested assistance when a man started causing a disturbance while his case was being heard. The Parma Heights resident, 70, was yelling, swearing and pointing his finger at the magistrate. After he started to walk toward the magistrate, the officer arrested the man for contempt of court.
cleveland.com
Drunk hotel guest repeatedly causes a disturbance: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Nov. 2, an employee at the Extended Stay Hotel called police about a man making a disturbance. An arriving officer talked to the drunk Cleveland man, who said he would behave.
cleveland.com
Mom warned about being ‘cool’ and allowing underage drinking: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Oct. 28, police were dispatched to Glenella Drive regarding a noise disturbance. An arriving officer heard loud music playing from the home, which had more than a dozen juveniles inside. Once the teens saw the police, they took off out the back door and into the back yard. When...
Two males with a gun fail in two attempts to rob women: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted aggravated robbery: Hampshire Road. At 6:45 p.m. Nov. 20, a woman reported that as she was in her car in a lot at her boyfriend’s residence, she may have been a potential robbery victim. The woman said she was standing outside of her Mercedes Benz putting items into the car’s passenger side when an older white sedan pulled up next to her. In the white car were two young males. The woman immediately walked around her car and got into the driver’s seat. As she did, the males got out of their car. The woman saw that one of the males was holding a gun.
Suspended driver learns about proper paperwork: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Oct. 28, police observed a black Chrysler 300 on Bennett Road. The vehicle came back to an owner with a suspended license. The officer talked to the driver, who said that despite the suspended license, he had driving privileges due to the fact that he drives for work. The...
cleveland19.com
Surveillance captures driver who did not stop after hitting pedestrian in Lyndhurst
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Lyndhurst are hoping the public can help identify the driver who hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk on a busy roadway. Incident investigators said the pedestrian-involved crash occurred on Nov. 5 at around 7 p.m. on Mayfield Road near Irene Road. According to Lyndhurst...
Wanted man tries to hide in Lyft driver’s car: Solon Police Blotter
At 2:30 p.m. Nov. 15, police investigated a two-car crash and learned that a passenger in one of the cars -- an Akron man, 21 -- was wanted on a Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office warrant. Before the officer could confirm the warrant, the man ran from the car in...
Woman calls police about chicken bones in her yard; three college students cited for loud music: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Suspicion: Race Street. A Race resident contacted police at about 11 a.m. Nov. 16 regarding chicken bones that had been scattered on her and her neighbor’s properties several times over the previous six to seven months. The resident was concerned that her dogs and other...
Juvenile arrested for kicking guardian: Medina Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Woman’s phone missing after being left in unlocked vehicle: Mayfield Police Blotter
A woman reported Nov. 18 that her cell phone was either lost or stolen from her unlocked vehicle while the vehicle was parked outside of The Village Butcher. She said she had left it on the passenger seat while she was shopping. She did not realize it was missing until she arrived home, so she returned to the business, but was unable to locate the phone.
Teen throws mom against wall: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
A 17-year-old boy was arrested for domestic violence Nov. 1 after police were called to his home regarding a disturbance at 8:11 a.m. Nov. 1. The boy’s parents said there had been an altercation at the home the night before and that the boy was now refusing to go to school.
Intoxicated man passes out on park bench: Brunswick Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Good Samaritan takes keys from wrong-way driver: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A vehicle heading south turned onto Mayfield Road westbound at 9:20 p.m. Nov. 12, but went over the median and struck a vehicle stopped at a red light in the eastbound lanes. The vehicle continued west in the wrong lanes until it stopped near the bottom of the hill. A...
Man charged with stealing $43,500 of supplies from Concord Twp. construction site
The Lake County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for stealing from new home construction sites on Concord-Hambden Road in Concord Township.
LOOK: Suspected teen dine-and-dashers speed away from Buffalo Wild Wings in Willoughby with employee on car
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Police in Lake County are investigating following a bizarre incident at a Willoughby restaurant this past Sunday night. A 911 call came in just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday from a kitchen manager at Buffalo Wild Wings alleging a group of customers was trying to "dine-and-dash" and that one of his employees was on top of their car attempting to prevent them from leaving. The dispatcher advised the caller to tell the employee to get off the car, but he said she could not because they were driving recklessly and "fast as f---" in the parking lot. The manager can be heard on the call yelling for the 24-year-old worker to "get off the car."
Lake County man accused of stealing over $40,000 in supplies from construction sites
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody after more than $40,000 in supplies and tools were stolen from various construction sites. Andrew Ingram, 28, of Concord Township, is facing four counts of breaking and entering, two counts of fifth-degree felony theft,...
Officer reported no flares for traffic control at scene of fatal Cleveland firefighter hit-and-run: I-Team
Some police officers didn’t have flares to control traffic at the scene of a hit and run that killed a Cleveland firefighter, the FOX 8 I-Team has found.
Parma suspect appears in court for body found in basement
The man charged with murder after a body was found wrapped in plastic in a Parma home appeared in court Tuesday morning.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0