Massachusetts State

Congress holds first ever hearing on a congressional seat for the Cherokee Nation

Congress held its first hearing about establishing a non-voting delegate seat for the Cherokee Nation on Wednesday. The historic move is the closest the federal government has gotten toward satisfying a promise it made to the Cherokee Nation nearly 200 years ago. The federal government never fulfilled a provision made...
The DOJ names special counsel to oversee two investigations involving Trump

The U.S. attorney general has named a special counsel to oversee two sensitive investigations involving former President Donald Trump.
Elon Musk says he's reinstating Trump's Twitter account

After conducting an online poll, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk says he's reinstating the account of former president Donald Trump.
The U.S. seized Russian oligarchs' superyachts. Now, American taxpayers pay the price

Who is DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith?

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he's charged former Justice Department prosecutor Jack Smith with overseeing two major Justice Department investigations concerning former-President Donald Trump to best serve the public interest. Smith will be in charge of supervising the criminal investigation into whether or not an individual or entity interfered with...
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

