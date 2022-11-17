Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy says he will remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment over 'antisemitism' when speaker
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he'll strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee assignment if he is elected speaker in the next term.
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
House Democrats look to a new generation of leaders after Pelosi's announcement
With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she will step down as party leader after two decades at the top, House Democrats look to a new generation of leaders.
Congress holds first ever hearing on a congressional seat for the Cherokee Nation
Congress held its first hearing about establishing a non-voting delegate seat for the Cherokee Nation on Wednesday. The historic move is the closest the federal government has gotten toward satisfying a promise it made to the Cherokee Nation nearly 200 years ago. The federal government never fulfilled a provision made...
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Famed Oscar-Winning Actor Says Trump is "Only" Person Who Can "Rebuild" "Our Land"
Famed actor Jon Voight says that former President Donald Trump is the “only” person “who is able ‘to rebuild our soil and our land,’” according to the Daily Mail. The 83-year-old Voight said in a video released last weekend,
Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and […]
Chris Christie slammed from both sides for attacking Trump: He has 'zero credibility'
Former NJ Governor Chris Christie was criticized on social media Sunday after he blamed Republicans' electoral failures on former President Donald Trump.
Attorney General Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a veteran prosecutor to serve as special counsel overseeing the criminal probe of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and the Jan. 6 investigation.
The DOJ names special counsel to oversee two investigations involving Trump
The U.S. attorney general has named a special counsel to oversee two sensitive investigations involving former President Donald Trump. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Elon Musk says he's reinstating Trump's Twitter account
After conducting an online poll, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk says he's reinstating the account of former president Donald Trump. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Trump tweeted an image from a spy satellite, declassified document shows
Three years ago, Donald Trump tweeted an image that left intelligence experts gobsmacked. The picture was of a rocket that had exploded on a launch pad deep inside of Iran. It was so crisp, that some initially thought it may not have been taken by a satellite. "This picture is...
The U.S. seized Russian oligarchs' superyachts. Now, American taxpayers pay the price
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Attorneys give closing arguments in the Oath Keepers Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case
Prosecutors delivered their closing argument Friday in the Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes and four others, telling jurors that a "mountain of evidence" shows the defendants plotted to use force to stop the transfer of presidential power to Joe Biden. Over roughly two hours,...
Who is DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith?
Attorney General Merrick Garland said he's charged former Justice Department prosecutor Jack Smith with overseeing two major Justice Department investigations concerning former-President Donald Trump to best serve the public interest. Smith will be in charge of supervising the criminal investigation into whether or not an individual or entity interfered with...
