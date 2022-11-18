ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings to Wear Fancy Uniforms on Turkey Day

The Minnesota Vikings will try to bounce back from a grisly loss versus the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving night. And they’ll do it against the New England Patriots while wearing their fancy “Primetime Purple” color rush uniforms. The uniforms are basically the same — but with gold...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Week 13 Opponent May Bench Starting QB

The Minnesota Vikings can’t quite look ahead to Week 13 as the franchise must first deal with the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving. But after Thanksgiving, when Minnesota hosts the New York Jets, that AFC opponent’s offensive leadership may look a bit different. The Jets lost a heartbreaker...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Patriots at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the New England Patriots is ready. The Vikings can hit a 9-2 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. The franchise has started with a 9-2 record or better on nine occasions — 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2000, 2009, and 2017. Minnesota is 4-9 (.307) all-time versus New England.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad

Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
VikingsTerritory

The Miracle Effect in The Vikings’ Blowout Loss

Well, folks, that was an unpleasant experience. I watched the game, but it’d be safe to say it wasn’t one that I enjoyed. I expected Dallas to play us tough and get the win in the end, but Minnesota didn’t show up in their 40-3 defeat. The Vikings’ blowout loss drops them down to 8-2.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Frogtown's 5th grade football team enjoying success, invitation to nationals

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A big moment for some fifth grade football players in St. Paul: They've been asked to go to nationals in Florida.WCCO went out to watch the St. Paul Frogtown football team in action. They started practicing in April, but the season got off to a rocky start.It's a good thing this team knows how to adjust. "This was the first year that capital city football didn't exist and that's the St. Paul parks and rec league," coach David Jones said.So, the team traveled to the suburbs and kept playing - and played well. So well, in fact,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings CB Problem Intensifies

Injuries were not a mammoth problem for the Minnesota Vikings before the bye week, but the state of play has changed in recent weeks. Already battling the second-worst passing defense in all of football via passing yards allowed (267.3 per game), the Vikings must now manage a litany of injuries. And that’s down the line on the CB depth chart, starting with Cameron Dantzler.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Can Vikings Adjust without Christian Darrisaw?

Following the atrocity that was Minnesota’s outcome at home on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the Vikings will face a short week against the New England Patriots. Matthew Judon comes in leading the NFL in sacks, but does his team provide an opportunity for Minnesota to get things right?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Loss to DAL

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 166 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the broad fallout from Vikings-Cowboys. Particularly, the Vikings offensive line, homefield advantage, and Week 12 are discussed. Email any feedback — especially...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Unfazed by Spanking

The Dallas Cowboys flogged the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but the message thereafter from Minnesota was largely panic-free. Dallas creamed Minnesota 40-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 12, the Vikings sixth-worst loss in team history per point differential. The Vikings had previously won seven consecutive games after a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Nationals Folks Picking the Patriots over Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings (8-2) are three-point favorites one day before a showdown with the New England Patriots (6-4) on Thanksgiving night. The Patriots beat the New York Jets, 10-3, in Week 11 at home, keeping pace with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in the brutally good AFC East. The Vikings were strangled by the Dallas Cowboys, 40-3. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a four-game lead over the Detroit Lions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Have Done What against New England?!

Bill Belichick took over the New England Patriots in 2000. He’s been the head coach for over two decades, and his teams have been among the best in the NFL over that timespan. He helped turn Tom Brady into the best ever, and like most teams facing him, Minnesota has not fared well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Need to Hold Open Tryouts at CB

The good news for the Minnesota Vikings is that the New England Patriots wide receiver room is basically a group of ghosts. The bad news is that even ghosts can catch the football, and Minnesota’s secondary may be void of truly anyone. For Thanksgiving night, fans still able to run after their feasts may be invited on the field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy