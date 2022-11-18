Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Vikings to Wear Fancy Uniforms on Turkey Day
The Minnesota Vikings will try to bounce back from a grisly loss versus the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving night. And they’ll do it against the New England Patriots while wearing their fancy “Primetime Purple” color rush uniforms. The uniforms are basically the same — but with gold...
Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
Let’s Remember Bill Belichick-Adam Thielen Feud As Patriots-Vikings Nears
FOXBORO, Mass. — On Thursday night, the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings will meet for the first time since 2018, when New England earned a 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium. There’s a good chance that nothing that winds up happening in the rematch will be remotely as entertaining as what transpired late in the previous matchup.
Vikings Week 13 Opponent May Bench Starting QB
The Minnesota Vikings can’t quite look ahead to Week 13 as the franchise must first deal with the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving. But after Thanksgiving, when Minnesota hosts the New York Jets, that AFC opponent’s offensive leadership may look a bit different. The Jets lost a heartbreaker...
Our Staff Prediction for Patriots at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the New England Patriots is ready. The Vikings can hit a 9-2 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. The franchise has started with a 9-2 record or better on nine occasions — 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2000, 2009, and 2017. Minnesota is 4-9 (.307) all-time versus New England.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad
Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
The Miracle Effect in The Vikings’ Blowout Loss
Well, folks, that was an unpleasant experience. I watched the game, but it’d be safe to say it wasn’t one that I enjoyed. I expected Dallas to play us tough and get the win in the end, but Minnesota didn’t show up in their 40-3 defeat. The Vikings’ blowout loss drops them down to 8-2.
St. Paul Frogtown's 5th grade football team enjoying success, invitation to nationals
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A big moment for some fifth grade football players in St. Paul: They've been asked to go to nationals in Florida.WCCO went out to watch the St. Paul Frogtown football team in action. They started practicing in April, but the season got off to a rocky start.It's a good thing this team knows how to adjust. "This was the first year that capital city football didn't exist and that's the St. Paul parks and rec league," coach David Jones said.So, the team traveled to the suburbs and kept playing - and played well. So well, in fact,...
Vikings CB Problem Intensifies
Injuries were not a mammoth problem for the Minnesota Vikings before the bye week, but the state of play has changed in recent weeks. Already battling the second-worst passing defense in all of football via passing yards allowed (267.3 per game), the Vikings must now manage a litany of injuries. And that’s down the line on the CB depth chart, starting with Cameron Dantzler.
Can Vikings Adjust without Christian Darrisaw?
Following the atrocity that was Minnesota’s outcome at home on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the Vikings will face a short week against the New England Patriots. Matthew Judon comes in leading the NFL in sacks, but does his team provide an opportunity for Minnesota to get things right?
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Loss to DAL
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 166 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the broad fallout from Vikings-Cowboys. Particularly, the Vikings offensive line, homefield advantage, and Week 12 are discussed. Email any feedback — especially...
Vikings Unfazed by Spanking
The Dallas Cowboys flogged the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but the message thereafter from Minnesota was largely panic-free. Dallas creamed Minnesota 40-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 12, the Vikings sixth-worst loss in team history per point differential. The Vikings had previously won seven consecutive games after a...
The Nationals Folks Picking the Patriots over Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (8-2) are three-point favorites one day before a showdown with the New England Patriots (6-4) on Thanksgiving night. The Patriots beat the New York Jets, 10-3, in Week 11 at home, keeping pace with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in the brutally good AFC East. The Vikings were strangled by the Dallas Cowboys, 40-3. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a four-game lead over the Detroit Lions.
Vikings Have Done What against New England?!
Bill Belichick took over the New England Patriots in 2000. He’s been the head coach for over two decades, and his teams have been among the best in the NFL over that timespan. He helped turn Tom Brady into the best ever, and like most teams facing him, Minnesota has not fared well.
Well, Look Who’s Leading the NFL in Pro Bowl Voting.
Pro Bowl votes began tabulation this week, and the Minnesota Vikings are in good shape as one particular man leads the way. The actual Pro Bowl game was abolished last offseason, but the powers that be still recognize the NFL’s top dogs via voting. And in the early stages...
PurplePTSD: Jared Allen HOF Update, Playoff Picture, Schedule Flex?
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Former Vikings defensive end will get another honest-to-goodness crack at...
Vikings May Need to Hold Open Tryouts at CB
The good news for the Minnesota Vikings is that the New England Patriots wide receiver room is basically a group of ghosts. The bad news is that even ghosts can catch the football, and Minnesota’s secondary may be void of truly anyone. For Thanksgiving night, fans still able to run after their feasts may be invited on the field.
Did the Vikings Just Play the Craziest 2-Week Swing in History?
A week ago, the Minnesota Vikings were riding high following an improbable victory against the Buffalo Bills. Despite being sizable road underdogs, they emerged victorious when Josh Allen fumbled a routine snap. Then, a week later, they got embarrassed at home in a noteworthy loss. What happened?. There has been...
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0